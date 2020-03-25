 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

World

Register
AdChoices

Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
London
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are seen in a file photo. The 71-year-old heir to the British throne is showing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland with his wife, who has tested negative.

Jens Meyer/The Associated Press

Prince Charles has tested positive for the new coronavirus and is self-isolating in Scotland.

The Prince of Wales, 71, “has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual,” said a statement from Clarence House released Wednesday. His wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 72, has also been tested but does not have the virus.

Both are now self-isolating at their home on the Queen’s Balmoral Estate in Scotland. “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks,” the palace added.

Story continues below advertisement

The last public event Prince Charles attended was in London on March 12, when he hosted a reception and dinner in aid of relief efforts for the Australian bush fires. Earlier that day, he had attended assorted events at Buckingham Palace but followed non-contact rules that had been put in place to avoid the spread of the virus.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Charles also met the Queen on March 12. “Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement Wednesday. “The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly on 12 March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare. We will not be commenting further.”

The Queen, 93, and Prince Phillip, 98, relocated to Windsor Castle last week after reports surfaced that a member of the Buckingham Palace staff had tested positive for the virus. The palace declined to comment on that case but said in a statement, “In line with the appropriate guidance and our own processes, we have taken the necessary actions to protect all employees and people involved.”

Prince Charles hosted a WaterAid summit at Clarence House in London on March 10 and met Prince Albert of Monaco, who announced last week that he had tested positive for the virus. ​

Questions have been raised about why Prince Charles was tested for the virus. According to the statement from Clarence House, “the tests were carried out by the [National Health Service] in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.”

The NHS Scotland website says that testing is only done on serious cases. "Generally, you'll only be tested for COVID-19 if you have a serious illness that requires admission to hospital," the website said.

If Prince Charles is “in good health,” it’s unclear why he was tested, particularly given that many frontline health-care workers have not been tested.

Story continues below advertisement

“My parents live in rural NE Scotland,” Adam Ramsay, editor of Open Democracy, a website dedicated to social and political issues, said on Twitter. “They are at risk and will rely on the stretched NHS if they do get COVID-19. Charles Windsor explicitly ignored requests to stay away, risking the lives of countless others so he can be somewhere with a nice view. It’s fair to say I’m angry.”

Last week the Queen issued a statement urging the country to follow the government’s measures to help stop the spread of the virus. "We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them,” she said. "At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation's history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal.”

Britain has just over 8,000 confirmed cases and 422 people have died. But the numbers have been increasing rapidly in recent days. On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a near total lockdown of the country for at least three weeks. The government has also told anyone over the age of 70 to remain at home.

Other members of the Royal Family have also relocated because of the virus. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have moved to Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Last Friday, Prince William and Kate visited workers at a National Health Service call centre in London to support health-care workers.

Prince Harry and Meghan returned to Canada after completing their final events as Royals in London. The couple attended a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abby on March 8 and then returned to a home on Vancouver Island, where they have been living since announcing their break from royal duties. ​

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies