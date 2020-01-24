Prince Harry and Meghan face ‘Sussex Royal’ trademark challenges

Open this photo in gallery In this file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, appear at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019. Toby Melville/Reuters

Prince Harry and Meghan’s plan to strike out on their own has run into a snag with a sudden challenge to their bid to trademark “Sussex Royal.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex applied for the trademark last June and they planned to use it for more than 100 products and services, according to documents filed with Britain’s patent office. A review of the application was supposed to end on Feb. 20, but filings show that the period has been extended for at least one month. The extension came after a “Notice of Threatened Opposition” to the trademark was filed last Tuesday.

The notice came from Dr. Benjamin Worcester who lives in Melbourne, Australia, but worked and studied in London. Dr. Worcester has confirmed to the industry publication World Trademark Review that he registered the opposition but he has not explained why. If Dr. Worcester moves ahead with a formal opposition, he could tie up the application for months as officials assess his objections.

Story continues below advertisement

The Duke and Duchess have big plans for the trademark. Filings show they have applied to use it on clothing, magazines, newspapers, post cards, calendars, as well as “marketing and promotion of charitable campaigns,” “cultural activities,” “personal development training” and "arranging and conducting of conferences.” They’ve also applied to use the name “Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” which is expected to be their main charitable vehicle.

They also want to take the brand global. In December, they registered the trademark with the World Intellectual Property Organization to cover Canada, Australia, the United States and the European Union. But they could face problems with that application as well. A rival bid to use the same trademark was filed this month with the European Union Intellectual Property Office. It’s not clear from the preliminary filing who made the application but he or she appears to be German. Filings show the applicant wants to use the Sussex Royal brand for toiletries, jewellery, luggage, toys, games and beer.

The Royal Family is also believed to be uncomfortable with the couple using “Royal” in their trademark, given their new roles. Harry and Meghan have agreed to step back from all royal duties this spring and give up the use of their HRH titles. They also plan to stop receiving public funding and they’ve said they will reimburse the British government for £2.4-million ($4.1-million) worth of repairs on Frogmore Cottage near Windsor Castle, which they will continue to use as a base in Britain. The couple plan to divide their time between the U.K. and Canada and they have been holed up in a mansion on Vancouver Island with their nine-month old son, Archie.

The Royal Family is believed to be concerned about how the Sussex Royal brand will be used. That could be why Harry and Meghan’s new roles will be reviewed by the Royal household in a year.

​