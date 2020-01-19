Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal split raises new questions, divides British society

Prince Harry and Meghan’s break from the Royal family capped a dramatic week that has divided British society, tested the monarchy and raised new questions about whether the couple will be able to make a living.

The Queen announced on Saturday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will step away from Royal duties as of this spring and no longer use their HRH titles. The couple will also forgo all public money and they’ll start paying rent on the use of Frogmore Cottage, a five-bedroom home near Windsor Castle. They’ll also repay the government £2.4-million, or $4-million, that was spent refurbishing the house for them in 2018.

While they will remain Duke and Duchess they will stop using the titles His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness “as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family,” the Queen added.

The Royal family will be hoping that the deal — dubbed “Megxit" by the British tabloids — will help end a simmering rift in the household that has seen the Duke and Duchess plea for more independence and make plans to move part-time to Canada. But the agreement, which is reviewable in a year, has already raised fears that it has damaged the Royal family’s credibility and that it could lead other young Royals to pull away.

While much of the press has blamed Meghan for pulling Harry away, Royal historian Christopher Wilson points the finger at the Duke. “Harry has taken a wrecking ball to the reputation of the Royal family,” Mr. Wilson said in an interview. “All this that’s happened should have happened behind closed doors. It shouldn’t have been part of public debate. But the Royals weren’t able to manage it and so therefore they have been damaged. But in the end it is Harry that has caused this great disaster and he must take full responsibility for it.”

Royal commentator Peter Hunt added on Twitter; “The House of Windsor have lost their two superstars...It’s not a good look for an ancient institution (that relies on the hereditary principle) that two of its prominent members were desperate to break free.”

Among the many other questions left unaswered is how they will earn a living. They’ve indicated that they plan to launch a charity and they’ve registered trademarks in Britain for “Sussex Royal” and “Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex". There have been reports that they plan to model their activities along the lines of former U.S. President Barack Obama. That will be a tall order.

Mr. Obama’s foundation has been around for six years and it raised US$164-million in 2018 which goes toward programs that promote citizenship and public service around the world. “I think [Harry and Meghan] are both far too naive and unworldly to be able to achieve that,” said Mr. Wilson. “Obama is a very sophisticated operator, a man of the world. Harry by comparison has lived a sheltered existence surrounded by servants and I don’t think he has the first clue how to raise any money outside the Royal context.”

There are also plenty of pitfalls in running a foundation. The couple could face awkward questions about donors and there will be a host of tax and operating issues to sort out depending on where the charity is based. There have already been reports that the Royal family isn’t keen on the Duke and Duchess using “Royal” in their foundation’s name.

Robert Lacey, a British historian who is a consultant to the Netflix series The Crown, believes the challenges can be overcome. “This now leaves them free to pursue causes that might be considered controversial or political in British Royal terms,” he said in an interview. “I would have thought they could create a new source of philanthropic initiative that is separate and independent of the Royal family but not antagonistic to it. We’re looking at a new sort of partnership.” Mr. Lacey added that the couple’s departure from Royal duties was voluntary, which means they could return, and the arrangement is reviewable annually.

The couple can at least count on financial support from Prince Charles. Media reports indicated that Charles will continue to fund Harry and Meghan with money from the Duchy of Cornwall, an entity set up in 1337 for the heir to the throne which now has about £1billion in assets and is headed by the Prince of Wales. Harry receives around £2.5-million annually from the Duchy and at least some of that funding is expected to continue. However, it’s not clear who will pay for the couple’s security cost which is estimated at around £600,000 annually. Saturday’s statement only said “there are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly-funded security”. The Canadian government has been mute about whether it will pick up the tab.

It’s also unclear how much lattitude they will have to pursue commercial deals. Meghan has signed a contract for voiceover work on a Disney project and Harry is producing a television series on mental health with Oprah Winfrey. Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos has also mused about working with the Sussexes. So far the proceeds from their current work are going to charity and it’s hard to see what ventures they will take on given that Saturday’s statement said “everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.”

While Meghan has an acting career to fall back on, Harry is losing his ties to the military. The Queen made it clear that since Harry was no longer performing Royal duties, he must drop his “official military appointments” such as serving as ceremonial head of the Royal Marines. Harry did two tours of Afghanistan with the British Army and rose to the rank of Captain. The army “gave him strength and form and purpose. Take that away from him and his backbone is no longer as strong as it once was,” said Mr. Wilson.

Saturday’s announcement won’t end speculation about the couple’s future or remove the media glare as they plot their next move from a house on Vancouver Island. There’s already another controversy brewing. Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, has given an interview to Britain’s Channel 5 which will be broadcast this week. In clips released over the weekend, Mr. Markle accused his daughter and Harry of “cheapening” the Royal family and “turning it into a Walmart with a crown on it.” "It’s disappointing because she actually got every girl’s dream,” Mr. Markle said. “Every young girl wants to become a princess and she got that and now she’s tossing that away, for, it looks like she’s tossing that away for money.”