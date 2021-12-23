Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear onstage at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert at Central Park in New York, Sept. 25, 2021.Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, shared the first photo of their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in a family portrait featured on their 2021 Christmas card.

In the image, a smiling Meghan is raising six-month-old Lilibet in the air while leaning against Harry, who is holding their two-year-old son Archie on his lap.

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family,” the message on the front of the card says.

The picture was taken by Alexi Lubomirski this summer at the couple’s home in Santa Barbara, Calif. Mr. Lubomirski was also the official photographer of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal wedding in 2018. He posted the image on his Instagram page, writing that it was a “joyous experience” and he was “extremely privileged” to capture the special moment between the family of four.

No images of Lilibet – born in June of this year and named after her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s childhood nickname – have been previously released, while very few photos of Archie have been made public. The Christmas card also shows that Archie inherited his father’s signature red hair.

The holiday card was sent in an e-mail by the Archewell charity, co-founded by the Duke and Duchess in 2020.

In the Christmas message, the royal couple share that they have made donations to several organizations “that honor and protect families,” including those that focus on Afghan resettlement, and that support paid parental leave in the United States. The organizations include: Team Rubicon, Welcome.US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew, Paid Leave For All, PL+US and Marshall Plan for Moms.

The card ends with the message: “Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours! As ever, Harry, Meghan, Archie & Lili.”

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, released their annual family Christmas card on Instagram earlier this month. The photo, which was taken in Jordan, features the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge alongside their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

Harry and Meghan will celebrate Christmas at their home in the United States. The Queen and the rest of the family will celebrate Dec. 25 at Windsor instead of the Queen’s usual choice of Sandringham owing to the surge of Omicron cases in Britain.