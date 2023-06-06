Open this photo in gallery: Prince Harry walks outside the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, Britain June 6, 2023.HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters

Prince Harry brought his crusade against Britain’s tabloid press to a London courtroom on Tuesday and testified about the emotional damage he has suffered at the hands of relentless reporters.

“Every one of these articles played an important role – a destructive role – in my growing up,” the Duke of Sussex told the court. “As a child growing up, in teenage years, I was under press invasion for most of my life, up until this day.”

Dressed in a dark suit, Prince Harry sat in a wood-paneled witness box surrounded by two computer monitors and underneath a giant television screen that was broadcasting the proceedings to an overflow courtroom.

His appearance in court marked the first time in more than 130 years that a member of the Royal Family has given evidence at a trial.

Before Tuesday’s hearing began, lawyers had to agree on how to address the 38-year-old prince. He said that he preferred to be called “your Royal Highness” on first reference and then Prince Harry for the duration of the hearing.

The prince is suing Mirror Group Newspapers, MGN, owners of the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People over allegations its reporters hacked into cell phones, bugged rooms and used deceptive tactics to obtain personal information. It’s one of four lawsuits Harry has filed against Britain’s largest tabloid publishers.

In a 55-page witness statement released during Tuesday’s hearing, Prince Harry outlined his call for reform of Britain’s media. He wrote that people have died because of unlawful activity by the press “and people will continue to kill themselves by suicide when they can’t see any other way out.”

“How much more blood will stain their typing fingers before someone can put a stop to this madness,” he asked. “Unfortunately, without proper press regulation – which the current government clearly have no appetite for, because their friends in the press said so – it’s only going to get worse.”

But while Prince Harry’s witness statement and allegations involved broad claims, he was less certain about details when it came to 33 articles at issue in the MGN case. Prince Harry has alleged that the reporters relied on illegal information gathering for the stories, which were published between 1996 and 2010.

Andrew Green, a lawyer representing MGN, pressed the prince on whether he had actually read the stories. Prince Harry replied that he couldn’t remember reading each article in detail. “If you don’t have a recollection of reading the article at the time, how do you say it has caused you distress?” Mr. Green asked.

The lawyer then began going through each story and pointing out how much of the information had either already appeared in other newspapers or could have come from palace officials or close friends.

Referring to one story in 2000 about how Prince Harry had broken his thumb, Mr. Green asked the prince to explain whose phone would have been hacked to obtain the information. When Prince Harry responded that he couldn’t be sure, Mr. Green shot back, “Are we not, Prince Harry, in the realms of total speculation?”

Open this photo in gallery: In this court sketch by Elizabeth Cook, Prince Harry is cross-examined by Andrew Green.Elizabeth Cook/The Associated Press

After Prince Harry recalled details of another story about how he met a friend at a pizza restaurant, Mr. Green said, “A story which you don’t even recall reading at the time.”

Mr. Green also probed Prince Harry about how his anger toward the media increased after revelations surfaced in 2006 regarding widespread phone hacking by journalists at several newspapers.

The scandal resulted in several criminal convictions as well as a public inquiry and the closure of Rupert Murdoch’s News of the World in 2011. Mirror Group has paid out millions of dollars to settle claims by people who were the victims of hacking. The company has also acknowledged that one story about Prince Harry in Sunday People in 2004 was based on information supplied by a private investigator who relied on illicit tactics.

But Mr. Green said the company denies ever hacking Prince Harry’s phone or relying on illegally obtained information for any of the 33 stories at issue in the trial. He indicated that Prince Harry has not established that any phone hacking took place and that Harry’s judgement has been clouded by the conduct of other newspapers.

Prince Harry is expected to remain on the witness stand all day Tuesday and part of Wednesday.