Open this photo in gallery: Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, departs the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, June 7, 2023.TOBY MELVILLE/Reuters

The Duke of Sussex has won a partial victory in his ongoing legal battle with Britain’s tabloid press over allegations of phone hacking.

On Friday, a High Court judge ruled that journalists at the Mirror Newspaper Group, which publishes the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, intercepted voicemail messages and used other deceptive practices on a limited basis to obtain personal information about the Duke. The information was included in 15 of 33 articles published between 1996 and 2011, Mr. Justice Timothy Fancourt found.

“I consider that his phone was only hacked to a modest extent, and that this was probably carefully controlled by certain people at each newspaper,” Mr. Justice Fancourt said in his ruling.

However, the judge said journalists from the newspaper were far more likely to hack the phones of Harry’s friends, including former girlfriend Chelsy Davy. Most of the 15 articles that relied on phone hacking were about Harry’s on-and-off relationship with Ms. Davy between 2004 and 2010.

“She and her family and friends were clearly not considered off limits and I am satisfied that she was subjected to UIG [unlawful information gathering] and VMI [voicemail interception] regularly as a means of obtaining information about their relationship and the Duke’s life,” the judge said.

Mr. Justice Fancourt awarded Prince Harry £140,600 in damages “for the distress that he suffered as a result of the unlawful activity directed at him and those close to him.”

In a statement after the ruling read by his lawyer, David Sherborne, Prince Harry welcomed the decision and said it was “a great day for truth as well as accountability.”

“This case is not just about hacking, it is about a systemic practice of unlawful and appalling behaviour, followed by coverups and destruction of evidence the shocking scale of which can only be revealed through these proceedings,” he added.

