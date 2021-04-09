 Skip to main content
Prince Philip: How his loved ones and the world’s leaders are remembering him

The Queen’s husband and lifelong companion died Friday at the age of 99, and politicians across Britain, the Commonwealth and the world paused to pay their respects

Globe staff and wire services
A child places a flower on the gate at Buckingham Palace in London on April 9 after the announcement of Prince Philip's death.

Matt Dunham/The Associated Press

British royalty

Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace’s official statement conveyed the Queen’s “deep sorrow” at the death of her husband, Prince Philip, on Friday morning at Windsor Castle. “The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss,” read the statement, which said his death was a peaceful one.

Princess Anne

“Without him life will be completely different,” Prince Philip’s daughter, Princess Anne, said in an interview with ITV. She added that he wrestled with his role as prince consort. “It must have evolved quite dramatically from the early stages. I don’t think the structure, in terms of support to the monarchy, was designed to deal with a consort. Nobody had thought about what he was going to do. And it took a while to find people who understood he had extraordinary experience and skills that they could make use of. But he also found ways he could make an impact.”

Prince Edward

Prince Edward, one of Philip’s sons, told ITV that the “public image that certain parts of the media would portray was always an unfair depiction.” His father “used to give them as good as he got and always in a very entertaining way. He was always able to manage interviews and say things that the rest of always dreamed we could say. He was brilliant.”

British leaders

Open this photo in gallery

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS

British government

“Like the expert carriage driver that he was, he helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Opposition parties

“Prince Philip dedicated his life to our country - from a distinguished career in the Royal Navy during the Second World War to his decades of service as the Duke of Edinburgh,” said Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer. “However, he will be remembered most of all for his extraordinary commitment and devotion to the Queen.”

Scotland

“I send my personal and deepest condolences – and those of @scotgov and the people of Scotland – to Her Majesty The Queen and her family,” Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted Friday.

Church of England

Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, praised the Prince’s “joy at life and his enquiring mind” and added: “The legacy he leaves is enormous. The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, which he founded in 1956, has inspired generations of young people to help others and instilled in them a vision for citizenship and a desire to serve their communities. His work with countless charities and organizations reflected his wide-ranging, global interests in topics including wildlife, sport, design, engineering and inter-faith dialogue.”


Canadian leaders

Open this photo in gallery

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement praised Prince Philip as a “man of great service” in both the military and his philanthropic pursuits. “He will be fondly remembered as a constant in the life of our Queen – a lifelong companion who was always at her side offering unfailing support as she carried out her duties. ... The thoughts of Canadians are with Queen Elizabeth II and the members of the Royal Family as they mourn such a significant loss.”

Opposition leaders

“A great man is gone,” Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole said in a statement that praised the prince’s support for the Canadian Armed Forces. “What remains is Prince Philip’s example of steadfast service during a life of obligation, and a legacy of discreetly performed good works through which our country will be blessed for years to come.”

Rideau Hall

“Prince Philip constantly showed his commitment to Canada. He was a great friend of this country and he will be dearly missed,” said Chief Justice Richard Wagner, the Supreme Court jurist fulfilling the governor-general’s duties until a replacement is found for Julie Payette. Former governor-general David Johnston also offered condolence on behalf of himself and his wife, Sharon.

Premiers

“Prince Philip was a devoted husband, father, war hero and public servant and he will be missed by many around the world,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said.


Other leaders of Commonwealth realms

Open this photo in gallery

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

New Zealand

“Prince Philip will be fondly remembered for the encouragement he gave to so many young New Zealanders through The Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. “In over fifty years of The Award in New Zealand, thousands of young people have completed life-changing challenges through the programme.”

Australia

“He embodied a generation that we will never see again,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Friday, noting that the prince had visited Australia more than 20 times.


Other world leaders

Open this photo in gallery

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Adnan Abidi/Reuters

India

“He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. “May his soul rest in peace.”

Ireland

“Saddened to hear of the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Queen Elizabeth and the people of the United Kingdom at this time.” Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald also offered condolences to the Queen and to “those of a British identity on our island, for whom his death will be felt as a great loss.”


Royalty around the world

Open this photo in gallery

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

Jonas Borg/The Royal Court of Sweden/Handout via TT News Agency/via REUTERS

Sweden

“Prince Philip has been a great friend of our family for many years, a relation which we have deeply valued,” King Carl XVI Gustaf said. “His service to his country will remain an inspiration to us all.”

Norway

“Our thoughts are with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of her family,” a statement from King Harald V of Norway said. “We also send our condolences to the British people.”

Bahrain

A statement on behalf of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa said Bahrain’s monarch “lauded the efforts of the late HRH Prince Philip to serve the United Kingdom and its friendly people.”

With reports from Paul Waldie, Janice Dickson, Reuters and The Canadian Press

