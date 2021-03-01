 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
World

Prince Philip moved to specialized London heart hospital to undergo testing for pre-existing condition

Danica Kirka
LONDON
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Prince Philip takes part in the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles, at Windsor Castle, on July 22, 2020.

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

Prince Philip was transferred Monday to a specialized London heart hospital to undergo testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition as he continues treatment for an unspecified infection, Buckingham Palace said.

The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II was moved from King Edward VII’s Hospital, where he has been treated since Feb. 17, to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, which specializes in cardiac care. As Philip was moved into a waiting ambulance for the transfer, people held up open umbrellas to shield him from photographers and the public.

The palace says Philip “remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.”

Philip was admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London after feeling ill. Philip’s illness is not believed to be related to COVID-19. Both he and the queen, 94, received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine in early January.

The Bart’s Heart Centre is Europe’s biggest specialized cardiovascular centre, the National Health Service said. The centre seeks to perform more heart surgery, MRI and CT scans than any other service in the world.

Philip, who retired from royal duties in 2017, rarely appears in public. During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.

Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

