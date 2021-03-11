 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
World

Prince William responds to Harry and Meghan allegations: ‘We’re very much not a racist family’

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
London
Open this photo in gallery

Prince William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, visit a school in Stratford, on March 11, 2021.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William has broken his silence on allegations of racism in the Royal Family made by his brother, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle.

During a visit to a school in London Thursday, the Duke of Cambridge was asked about the couple’s recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they alleged that a member of the Royal Family had raised concerns about how dark their baby’s skin would be.

“Is the Royal Family a racist family, sir?” Prince William was asked. He responded: “We’re very much not a racist family.” When asked if he had spoken with his brother recently, the Duke said: “No, I haven’t spoken to him yet but I will do.”

The Duke’s comments came two days after Buckingham Palace responded to the allegations by issuing a statement that said the issues raised by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, “particularly that of race, are concerning.” The statement added that “while some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s visit to the school Thursday was meant to highlight their commitment to mental health issues, another topic raised by Prince Harry and Ms. Markle. In the interview, Ms. Markle said she had suicidal thoughts during her time in the royal household and that palace officials had offered no support.

In a statement Thursday, Kensington Palace said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge “spoke to teachers about the challenges they have faced over the past year and how they have adapted to the school re-opening earlier this week.” The visit also “coincided with the roll-out of Mentally Healthy Schools resources for secondary schools and [colleges] and they heard from teachers how this is helping put mental health at the heart of their school’s curriculum … The launch of resources for secondary schools follows the success of the Mentally Healthy Schools’ primary hub, which has been accessed over a million times since it was launched by The Duchess three years ago.”

During the interview with Ms. Winfrey, which aired in the United States and Canada on Sunday and in Britain on Monday, Prince Harry also spoke about the broken relationship with his brother and his father, Prince Charles, who had stopped taking his phone calls.

“Much will continue to be said about that … as I said before, you know, I love William to bits, he’s my brother, we’ve been through hell together and we have a shared experience,” Prince Harry said. “But we’re on different paths.”

Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, accused the Royal Family of raising concerns about how dark their son's skin might be and pushing her to the brink of suicide, in a tell-all television interview that will send shockwaves through the monarchy. Reuters

