Prince William reveals he’s been anonymously volunteering for a mental health helpline

LONDON
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

In this Nov. 21, 2019, file photo, Prince William waves as he arrives at the Tusk Conservation Awards, in London.

The Associated Press

Prince William has revealed that he has been anonymously helping out on a crisis helpline during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Duke of Cambridge’s work with Shout 85258 – an around-the-clock text messaging helpline developed by the Royal Foundation – was made public to mark Volunteers Week.

Last month, he told fellow volunteers in a video call that was shared on social media late Friday: “I’m going to share a little secret with you guys, but I’m actually on the platform volunteering.”

William, who is second in line to the throne, is one of more than 2,000 volunteers who have been formally trained to help those in need.

More than 300,000 text conversations have taken place between volunteers and people needing mental health support, with around 65 per cent of those texting aged under 25.

William’s wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, has also been helping others by taking part in “check in and chat” calls with people self-isolating or vulnerable during the pandemic.

