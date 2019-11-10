 Skip to main content

World

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Pro-EU candidate favoured as Romania holds presidential election

BUCHAREST
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Incumbent President Klaus Iohannis is leading in the polls for Sunday's presidential election. (File Photo).

Vadim Ghirda/The Associated Press

Romania was holding a presidential election Sunday after a lacklustre campaign that has been overshadowed by the country’s political crisis, which saw a minority government installed just a few days ago.

Around 18.2 million voters are eligible to cast ballots for one of 14 candidates vying for the five-year presidential term.

Recent polls suggest the incumbent, Klaus Iohannis, is set to win the most votes. He is trailed by centre-left candidate Viorica Dancila, who until last month was Romania’s prime minister; independent Mircea Diaconu, a former actor and theatre director; and Dan Barna, head of the country’s third largest party, the centre-right Save Romania Union.

Story continues below advertisement

If no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, there will be a second round of voting on Nov. 24.

A member of the European Union since 2007, Romania has been struggling to contain its state budget deficit, which is projected to reach 4.4% of GDP next year, well above the EU limit of 3%. Poverty is also widespread. According to a World Bank study last year, over 25% of Romania’s people live on less than $5.50 a day.

Over the past three years, as Romania has had four prime ministers and endured massive anti-corruption protests, Iohannis has cultivated the image of a staunchly pro-European leader and a calming influence.

Iohannis is a former leader of the National Liberal Party, which last week formed a minority government led by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban.

While lacking an executive role, Romania’s president has significant decision-making powers, including on matters of national security and foreign policy, and can reject party nominees for the prime minister and government nominees for judicial appointments.

“I hope to get confirmation today that many Romanians share my wish . for a normal Romania,” Iohannis said after casting his ballot in Bucharest.

Dancila’s Social Democrat government was ousted last month after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament amid corruption scandals and allegations that it wanted close control over the judiciary. However, she has tried to cast herself as a social reformer.

Story continues below advertisement

“I voted against austerity, against the cutting of pensions and salaries . (for) a Romania where citizens do not fear tomorrow,” Dancila said after voting Sunday.

For his part, Barna hoped to tap into the widespread disillusionment caused by government corruption scandals.

“I think Romanians understand what is at stake,” Barna said. “This is a vote for the future.”

With nearly a quarter of its 20 million people living abroad, Romania faces an increased labour shortage and a widespread disappointment among its youth with the current political elite.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter