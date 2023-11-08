Open this photo in gallery: Demonstrators gather at Trafalgar Square as they protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in London on Nov. 4.TOBY MELVILLE/Reuters

Remembrance Day commemorations in Britain have been caught up in a controversy over free speech and whether a planned march by pro-Palestinian groups on Nov. 11 should be banned.

Tens of thousands of people have been gathering every Saturday in central London for the past month to call for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas, and to back the Palestinian cause. The protests have been largely peaceful but last weekend police arrested 29 people, including two who were held on terrorism charges relating to the wording of a banner and one for inciting racial hatred.

Plans for an even larger march on Nov. 11 have run into fierce opposition from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other cabinet ministers, who have said the protest could lead to violence and it should be prohibited.

“To plan protests on Armistice Day is provocative and disrespectful,” Mr. Sunak said earlier this week. He added that there was a “clear and present risk that the Cenotaph and other war memorials could be desecrated.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has called the protest a “hate march” and said that if it goes ahead, “there is an obvious risk of serious public disorder, violence and damage, as well as giving offence to millions of decent British people.”

Several Remembrance Day ceremonies have been planned for the weekend in London.

At 11 a.m. on Saturday veterans are expected to congregate at the Cenotaph near Westminster Palace for two minutes of silence to commemorate the signing of the armistice between the Allies and Germany that ended the First World War. King Charles is expected to attend a Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall later that day, and he will lead a Remembrance Sunday service on Nov. 12 at the Cenotaph, which will be attended by the Prime Minister and thousands of veterans.

Organizers of the march have said it will start long after the two minutes of silence on Saturday and follow a route that’s far from the Cenotaph, going to the American embassy from Hyde Park.

Mr. Sunak and others have expressed concerns that breakaway groups could disrupt events. Several far-right organizations have also announced plans to hold counterprotests, and some have called on supporters to defend the Cenotaph and other memorials.

Under the Public Order Act, London’s Metropolitan Police Service has the authority to stop a demonstration from taking place, but only if there is a risk of serious public disorder. Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said on Tuesday that while he recognized the importance of Remembrance Day activities, he would not intervene.

“Many have called for us to use this power to ban a planned march by the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign on Saturday,” he said in a statement. “But the use of this power is incredibly rare and must be based on intelligence which suggests there will be a real threat of serious disorder and no other way for police to manage the event.” He added that, “at this time, the intelligence surrounding the potential for serious disorder this weekend does not meet the threshold to apply for a ban.”

Commissioner Rowley left open the possibility that the procession could still be banned if “we reach a threshold where there is a real threat of serious disorder.” He also met with Mr. Sunak on Wednesday to explain the Met’s position and go over policing plans for the weekend.

After the meeting, Mr. Sunak accepted that the march will go ahead. “Freedom is the right to peacefully protest,” he said in a statement. “And the test of that freedom is whether our commitment to it can survive the discomfort and frustration of those who seek to use it, even if we disagree with them.”

Lesley German, a spokeswoman for the Stop the War Coalition, one of the groups organizing the march, said organizers have held several meetings with the police. “There is no sign that police are going to call it off,” she said Wednesday.

Ms. German said Mr. Sunak was simply “covering his flank with his right-wing Tory MPs” and that organizers had made it clear for weeks that they had no intention of going near the Cenotaph on Nov. 11.

She added that one of the important messages of Remembrance Day was defending free speech. “I was born in 1951 and my parents were both in the war. One of the big things that their generation always taught us was this war was about fighting for the right for freedom of speech.”

Calls by Mr. Sunak and others to ban the demonstration “are a complete breach from all the things people that thought they were fighting for,” she said.