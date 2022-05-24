Coast Guard boats patrol in front of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building, in Surfside, Fla., on July 1, 2021.Mark Humphrey/The Associated Press

Florida would require statewide recertification of condominiums higher than three-stories tall as a response to the Surfside building collapse that killed 98 people. The issue was added to a special Legislative session Tuesday that was called to address rising property insurance rates.

Legislative leaders reached an agreement to introduce the measure that would require recertification after 30 years, or 25 years if the building is within 3 miles (5 kilometers) of the coast, and every 10 years thereafter. The Champlain Towers South was 40-years-old and was going through the 40-year-recertification process required by Miami-Dade County when it collapsed last June.

At the time, Miami-Dade and Broward counties were the only two of the state’s 67 that had condominium recertification programs.

Similar legislation failed during the regular session that ended in March.

The measure would require condominium associations to provide inspection reports to owners, and if structural repairs are needed, work must begin within a year of the report.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.