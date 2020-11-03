 Skip to main content

Prosecutors, defence clash as evidence deadline looms in Ghislaine Maxwell case

Larry Neumeister
NEW YORK
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

In this July 2, 2020, file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during a news conference, in New York.

John Minchillo/The Associated Press

Prosecutors and defence lawyers are clashing days before a deadline for evidence to be turned over in the prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein’s one-time girlfriend on charges that she recruited girls for him to sexually abuse.

The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is not scheduled to start until July, but prosecutors must turn over evidence to her lawyers by Monday.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that she recruited three girls in the mid-1990s for Epstein to abuse. Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan federal lockup in August 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

Story continues below advertisement

On Oct. 30, prosecutors said in a letter to a Manhattan federal court judge that they will in the next week give Maxwell’s lawyers over 1.2 million documents from devices seized from Epstein’s residences.

They say they’ve already turned over more than 350,000 pages of documents, including search warrants, subpoena returns and some records related to law enforcement investigations of Epstein.

Defence lawyers have complained since Maxwell’s July arrest that prosecutors are slow walking the turnover of evidence the defence needs to prepare its arguments to challenge charges against the 58-year-old British socialite. The arguments are due Dec. 21.

“Summer is gone, Winter is coming, and the Government has failed to make good on its promises,” the lawyers wrote.

The lawyers said in an Oct. 23 letter to the trial judge that prosecutors had promised substantial production of evidence would occur quickly, but so far it has been “'substantial' in size, not substance.”

They said about one fourth of the documents turned over so far relate to materials from civil litigation to which Ms. Maxwell was a party and the remainder relate largely to Epstein and have nothing to do with the 1994 to 1997 time period of the conspiracy alleged in charges against her.

In their letter, prosecutors called the defence claims factually and legally incorrect.

Story continues below advertisement

“Contrary to the defence’s suggestion, the Government has made numerous productions consistent with the discovery schedule in this case and is working diligently to continue to meet the discovery deadlines in this case,” they wrote.

Prosecutors also disputed defence claims that Maxwell did not have adequate access to evidence at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she is held without bail. Prosecutors said she has access to the materials 13 hours per day, longer than any other inmate.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies