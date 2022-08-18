Prosecutors have rested their case against two men on trial for a second time in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020.

The jury heard seven days of testimony before prosecutors finished Thursday in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are on trial on conspiracy charges. A jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict but acquitted two other men.

One of the last government witnesses was an FBI agent who was working undercover. Tim Bates, known as “Red,” said he got inside the group when talk turned to obtaining an explosive to destroy a bridge near Whitmer’s vacation home in Elk Rapids, Michigan.

The defense argues that Fox and Croft were entrapped by agents and informants who fed their wild anti-government views.

