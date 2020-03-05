 Skip to main content

World

Register
AdChoices

Prosecutors seek life sentence for suspect in Utrecht tram shooting

THE HAGUE, Netherlands
The Associated Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A policeman stands guard near a tram where a gunman opened fire, in Utrecht, Netherlands, in a March 18, 2019, file photo.

JOHN THYS/AFP/Getty Images

Dutch prosecutors on Thursday demanded a life sentence for an alleged terrorist accused of opening fire in and around a tram in the central city of Utrecht last year, killing four people and wounding three more.

In a statement summing up their case, prosecutors said the defendant, 38-year-old Gokmen Tanis, a Dutch man of Turkish descent, “fundamentally eroded the feeling of security for many people in the Netherlands with his attack.”

Prosecutors say Tanis walked into a tram, pulled out a pistol with a silencer attached, and started shooting passengers from close range on March 18 last year while shouting “Allahu akbar” or “Allah akbar.” Three passengers were killed.

Story continues below advertisement

Prosecutors say he then jumped out, walked past cars stopped at traffic lights and shot a motorist, who died some 10 days later.

Thea Terpstra, whose brother Rinke was killed in the shooting, had watched the proceedings as the trial opened Monday from the public gallery, sitting a few meters (feet) behind the suspect.

“I want a life sentence. Preferably a double life sentence, but that doesn’t exist here,” she said outside court.

During his trial this week, Tanis was removed from court for showing disrespect to judges, families of his victims and even for spitting at his court-appointed lawyer. He steadfastly refused to answer any questions put to him by the presiding judge.

Prosecutors said that while tests had established that Tanis had a personality disorder and low IQ that could lead to mitigation of any sentence, his acts and “total absence of remorse” led them to ask for the most serious sentence available under Dutch law.

Judges are expected to hear submissions from Tanis’ lawyer before retiring to consider a verdict.

The Dutch terror threat level in Utrecht was briefly raised to the highest level and people were warned to stay indoors as police swarmed through the city hunting down the shooter. Tanis was arrested in Utrecht hours after the shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

Prosecutors said last year that he confessed to the shooting and left a handwritten note in a getaway car that said in Dutch: “I’m doing this for my religion. You kill Muslims and you want to take our religion away from us, but you won’t succeed. Allah is great.”

Prosecutors last year described Tanis as a repeat offender, a drug user and “difficult person,” but said their previous investigations had not uncovered evidence he was plotting a terror attack.

Statements from family members read out in court cast him as a “part-time Muslim” who would sometimes drink alcohol, take drugs and gamble.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies