Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court overturns Pedro Pierluisi as governor

DaNica Coto
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico
The Associated Press
Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court has overturned the swearing in of Pedro Pierluisi as the island’s governor less than a week ago, clearing the way for Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez to take up the post after weeks of turmoil.

Wednesday’s decision cannot be appealed. But it is expected to unleash new demonstrations because many Puerto Ricans have said they don’t want her as governor.

Pierluisi was appointed secretary of state by then-Gov. Ricardo Rossello while legislators were in recess, and only the House approved his nomination. Pierluisi was then sworn in as governor Friday after Rossello formally resigned in response to angry street protests.

Puerto Rico’s Senate sued to challenge Pierluisi’s legitimacy as governor, arguing that its approval was also necessary. The Supreme Court judges ruled in favour of the Senate.

