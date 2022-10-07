Vladimir Putin attends a parade marking Navy Day in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on July 31.MAXIM SHEMETOV/Reuters

Vladimir Putin turns 70 on Friday, a day that will begin with the Russian army retreating in Ukraine amid escalating infighting behind the Kremlin walls.

Never before has the long-time Kremlin boss seemed so weak both at home and on the international stage. That has some observers worried that Mr. Putin will seek to escalate the war in Ukraine – by making yet more threats to use nuclear weapons – to keep his enemies off-balance.

A trio of videos posted online this week encapsulate the mounting pressure on the Russian President, and the risks it brings.

In the first clip, several hundred recently mobilized Russian soldiers, many of them wearing balaclavas and clutching assault rifles, gather around a telephone camera to record their shouted complaints about poor living conditions and a lack of orders. “Officers treat us like animals!” one soldier yells. “Nobody needs us!” replies the man holding the camera.

The scene, apparently filmed near the border with Ukraine, is among dozens posted to social media recently that show mounting anger over Russia’s chaotic mobilization of fighting-age men, which Mr. Putin ordered a little more than two weeks ago. But there’s a twist: In the video, which was posted online Wednesday, at least one of the soldiers is wearing the insignia of the Wagner Group, a private military company infamous for fighting on the Kremlin’s behalf in Libya and Syria before sustaining heavy losses in Ukraine. Its soldiers are relatively well paid and would not have been affected by the conscription order.

Until recently, Wagner was seen as an extension of the Kremlin, and of Mr. Putin himself. The group’s boss, Yevgeniy Prigozhin – known as “Putin’s chef” – gained worldwide notoriety over his employees’ alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

A second video, also posted Wednesday, underscored the growing tensions inside Mr. Putin’s inner circle over the poorly run war and the shambolic mobilization. In it, members of Russia’s National Guard – who report directly to Mr. Putin – tackle and arrest Alexei Slobodenyuk, an employee of Mr. Prigozhin’s, on the streets of Moscow. Mr. Slobodenyuk was the manager of several Telegram channels that have been harshly critical of Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and other top officials, though not Mr. Putin himself.

Amid that infighting, a third video drew the attention of military analysts: It shows a long train of military equipment, heading east toward the Ukrainian border. While such trains have been commonplace since last year, when Russia’s buildup around Ukraine began, this one was carrying several Vystre armoured vehicles, specially mounted with 30-millimetre turrets.

Such Vystrels are believed to be used only by the 12th Main Directorate of Russia’s Ministry of Defence – the unit responsible for transporting and operating Russia’s arsenal of nuclear weapons.

The photos of what’s been dubbed the “nuclear train” were first shown on Telegram channels linked to Russia’s military, meaning they were likely intended to be seen in the West.

While there were no signs that the train was actually carrying nuclear weapons on its journey east, its appearance sparked worries that Russia might preparing to conduct some kind of nuclear test – perhaps near its borders with Ukraine, or over the Black Sea. “I think it was signalling and that we will see more of such signals,” said Konrad Muzyka, a Polish-based military analyst.

The video appeared online just before Mr. Putin signed the documents to annex four Ukrainian regions that are partially occupied by the Russian military. Mr. Putin said the move meant that Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia would be considered “Russian territory,” and that they would be defended with “all weapons systems available to us.”

The days since Mr. Putin’s speech on Sept. 30 have seen yet more battlefield setbacks for the Russian military, with the Ukrainian army continuing to liberate towns that Mr. Putin claims are now Russian territory. In the past week, Russian troops have been pushed farther back in both the southeastern Donbas region and the southern Kherson front.

The repeated references by Mr. Putin and other officials to Russia’s nuclear arsenal are viewed as an attempt to draw new red lines in the conflict. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that his country’s forces won’t stop their counterattack until they have retaken all lost territory, including Crimea, which Russia seized and annexed in 2014.

Mark Galeotti, a London-based expert on Russia’s security services, said Mr. Putin has backed himself into a rhetorical corner by annexing chunks of Ukraine that Russia is ill-prepared to defend. “If you’re the czar who portrays himself as the great collector of Russian lands, you can’t be the czar who gives them back.”

The behind-the-scenes battle between Mr. Prigozhin and Mr. Shoigu is “a symptom of the increasing tension within the system as a whole,” Mr. Galeotti said, and it adds to the pressure on Mr. Putin to somehow reverse Russia’s losses in Ukraine. Ramzan Kadyrov, the warlord who rules Russia’s southern Chechnya region, separately launched a public attack on Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff, over Russia’s battlefield defeats. That intervention was welcomed by Mr. Prigozhin, who cheered in a press release: “Ramzan, you’re a star, say it like it is!”

While Mr. Galeotti said he didn’t believe Mr. Putin was ready to order a nuclear attack “at the moment,” the likelihood of a standoff similar to the Cuban missile crisis would grow if Ukrainian troops pushed closer to Crimea, the annexation of which Mr. Putin considers central to his legacy.

Mr. Galeotti said he expects there would have to be several more rounds of threats and escalations before the world would reach the will-he-or-won’t-he moment regarding Mr. Putin’s willingness to deploy weapons of mass destruction. “There will be many steps, hoping we won’t call his bluff.”

Other analysts say it has become increasingly difficult to predict what Mr. Putin, who came to power in Russia at the turn of the century, will do next.

“We can only guess. We’ve been wrong twice already, believing he will not attack Ukraine and will not start mobilization,” said one well-known scholar of Russian politics, who remains in Russia but has stopped publishing their work out of concern they could be arrested. “If the rational part of his brain works, he will not go nuclear. If the emotional part now rules, he will say ‘Screw you!’”

The scholar said Mr. Putin had already torn up the post-Cold War order. “Putin’s speech has opened a new page in history, when the nuclear state has become a revisionist power with unclear consequences for itself and the outside world.”

The Globe and Mail is not naming the scholar out of concern they could face repercussions for their comments.

Russia, the scholar said, has changed dramatically since the invasion of Ukraine, to the extent that one of their colleagues had recently been jailed for 15 days for making comments deemed critical of the war, which the Kremlin insists should be referred to only as a “special military operation.”

The scholar said that “one has to be a professional shrink” to guess at Mr. Putin’s mental state as he turns 70.

Mr. Galeotti agreed that it is difficult to forecast what the Russian leader might do next. “Putin in 2022 is not the same as Putin in 2012,” he said, adding that much of the President’s rhetoric about Ukraine and the West was essentially the same as it had been for years.

What was new, Mr. Galeotti said, was “the unbridled passion and the lack of self-control” in Mr. Putin’s recent speeches. “The very fact that he talks about the nuclear option so much is in itself significant.”