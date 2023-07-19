Open this photo in gallery: This handout photograph shows Russian President Vladimir Putin shaking hands with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on June 17, 2023. Russia's President Vladimir Putin will not attend a BRICS nations summit in South Africa in August, South Africa's presidency said on July 19, 2023.RAMIL SITDIKOV/AFP/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin, facing an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for war crimes in Ukraine, is cancelling a planned visit to a summit meeting in South Africa after the host government made clear that it cannot ignore the warrant.

The decision is seen as a victory for the credibility and legitimacy of the international court. South African officials have said publicly that the Kremlin wanted Mr. Putin to attend the summit in person, but South Africa – as an ICC member state – was unwilling to defy the court’s rules.

The international court, based in The Hague, issued an arrest warrant for Mr. Putin in March, accusing him of responsibility for abducting Ukrainian children and deporting them to Russia.

Russia is a key member of the BRICS group of countries, which is holding its annual summit in Johannesburg next month. By tradition, the summit is attended by the top leaders of each member: Russia, China, India, Brazil and South Africa.

For months, South Africa has been studying its legal and diplomatic options, refusing to say whether Mr. Putin would attend the summit despite the ICC arrest warrant. South Africa’s membership in BRICS is crucial to its foreign policy, and it was reluctant to anger the Kremlin on the issue.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a statement on Wednesday, said Mr. Putin will not attend the summit “by mutual agreement.” Instead he will send his foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, the statement said.

Russian officials, in separate comments to a Russian state news agency on Wednesday, said Mr. Putin will participate in the BRICS summit by video link.

The video-link option had been widely discussed over the past two months, but South African deputy president Paul Mashatile told local media that Moscow was unwilling to accept the suggestion. “The Russians are not happy,” he told the South African media outlet News24 last week. “They want him to come.”

Mr. Mashatile, who headed a committee that studied the Putin visit options, said it would be impossible for South Africa to arrest him. “That’s why, for us, his not coming is the best solution,” he told News24.

In a court affidavit disclosed this week, Mr. Ramaphosa said the Russian government had made it clear to South Africa that the arrest of Mr. Putin would be “a declaration of war.” He also disclosed that South Africa had asked the ICC to consider whether Mr. Putin could be given diplomatic immunity to attend the BRICS summit.

Hannah Woolaver, an associate professor of public international law at the University of Cape Town, said the announcement that Mr. Putin will not attend the summit is a victory for the international rule of law. “It demonstrates a significant shift in South Africa’s respect for the ICC, augmenting the credibility of the Court more generally,” she told The Globe and Mail on Wednesday.

Thuli Madonsela, a prominent South African law professor who held the independent constitutional post of Public Protector for seven years, praised the news of Mr. Putin’s cancelled visit. “South Africa has many faults but being a rogue state is not one of them,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “The rule of law has always been one of our strongest links.”

John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance, the largest opposition party in South Africa, said the country’s reputation on the international stage had been at stake in the Putin issue. His party had gone to court to seek an order requiring the government to arrest the Russian leader if he visited. “Getting Vladimir Putin to bend the knee before the rule of law is no small feat,” he said in a statement after Wednesday’s announcement that the Russian president would not attend the summit.

The announcement will also be welcomed by Western leaders, who have been increasingly worried that South Africa was tilting towards Moscow in the international arena.

Canadian officials have this week been attending United Nations events to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the adoption of the Rome Statute, which created the International Criminal Court. Canada has been a strong supporter of the court and played a key role in establishing the court in the late 1990s.