Putin postpones vote on proposed constitutional amendments due to coronavirus pandemic

Daria Litvinova and Vladimir Isachenkov
MOSCOW
The Associated Press
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, on March 24, 2020.

ALEXEY DRUZHININ/AFP/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday postponed a nationwide vote on proposed constitutional amendments that include a change that would allow him to seek another term in power.

Putin didn’t set a new date for the plebiscite originally set for April 22, saying that it would depend on how the new coronavirus pandemic develops.

He also announced during a televised address to the nation that the government doesn’t want Russians except those working in essential sectors to come to work next week. He said that stores, pharmacies and banks will stay open.

“Health, life and safety of the people is an absolute priority for us,” Putin said.

Under current law, Putin wouldn’t be able to run for president again in 2024 because of term limits. A new measure would reset his term count, allowing him to run for two more six-year terms if he chooses.

The 67-year Russian leader has been in power since 2000, longer than any other country ruler since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

Russian authorities reported 163 more virus cases in the country Wednesday since the day before, bringing the national total to 658. That marked a significantly bigger daily increase from previous days, when the number of new infections grew only by several dozens.

Russia’s comparatively low caseload given its size and shared border with China has raised questions and in some quarters, doubts. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told Putin on Tuesday that the low number of cases in Russia could reflect insufficient screening rather than the actual scale of the epidemic and said the situation was “serious.”

Denis Protsenko, chief doctor of the top Moscow hospital treating COVID-19 patients, echoed the mayor’s sentiment and later told Putin that Russia needed to “prepare for the Italian scenario.”

Putin last week ordered the vote on amending the Russian Constitution to be held but kept the door open for a delay if the coronavirus situation worsened. He donned a yellow protective suit during a visit to a Moscow hospital treating people with COVID-19 and conferred with officials on strategies to contain the outbreak.

Other constitutional changes further strengthen the presidency and emphasize the priority of Russian law over international norms – a provision reflecting the Kremlin’s irritation with the European Court of Human Rights and other international bodies that have often issued verdicts against Russia.

There are also proposed amendments to outlaw same-sex marriage and to mention “a belief in God” as one of Russia’s traditional values.

