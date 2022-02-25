Russia launched a wide-ranging offensive against Ukraine early Thursday, attacking from three directions with air strikes in cities across the country. It’s the largest attack on a European state since the Second World War. The invasion follows months of escalating tensions, and a build-up of Russian troops on all sides of Ukraine.
Here’s what that looks like in maps.
Russian build-up around Ukraine
By the end of January, 2022, Russia had about 130,000 troops stationed around Ukraine’s borders.
Russia military build-up around Ukraine
Around 130,000 Russian troops – equipped with everything from tanks and artillery to ammunition and
air power – are now surrounding Ukraine on all sides, but Moscow denies it is planning an invasion
Russian troops
Tapa
Tallinn
25,000
Four NATO multinational
battlegroups: 5,000 troops
ESTONIA
5,000
1,000
Adazi
Tanks
Riga
Baltic
Sea
LATVIA
Armoured
vehicles
RUSSIA
Moscow
LITHUANIA
Artillery
Rukla
Other military
or air instal-
lations
BELARUS
Vilnius
RUS.
Yelnya
Minsk
Klintsy
Orzysz
Asipovicny
Baranovichi
Pochep
Rechytsa
Warsaw
Marshala Zhukova
Brest
POLAND
4,000 U.S.
troops
stationed
Pogonovo
Soloti
Dnieper
River
Kyiv
Boguchar
Transnistria:
Russian-backed
breakaway region
of Moldova
Donbas:
Territory
controlled by
pro-Russian
separatists
Luhansk
Volgograd
UKRAINE
Donetsk
Persianovskiy
Tiraspol
ROMANIA
Rostov
Craiova: NATO’s
multinational brigade
5,000 troops
Korenovsk
Bucharest
Sevastopol:
Russian
Black Sea
Fleet HQ
200km
Crimea:
Annexed by
Russia in 2014
BULGARIA
Black Sea
GEORGIA
graphic news, Sources: Janes, NATO, Reuters, The New York Times, Rochan Consulting
Monday
On Monday, Feb. 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of two breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk at the end of a 40-minute televised address. During the address, Mr. Putin repeatedly cited Ukraine’s independence as a historical accident.
The two regions have been under the control of a Moscow-backed militia since 2014. Fighting in the Donbas region has killed more than 14,000 people over the past eight years, and Mr. Putin’s decision to send regular Russian forces into the region was expected to inflame the conflict.
Hours after Mr. Putin spoke, videos posted to social media showed Russian troops crossing the Ukrainian border into the separatist-controlled areas. At the time, there were between 170,000 and 190,000 Russian troops massed around Ukraine’s borders.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held emergency talks with his National Security and Defence Council that evening, and requested an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council.
This map shows the build-up as of Monday, Feb. 21, with the Donetsk and Luhansk regions held by Russian forces.
RUSSIA
Kyiv
UKRAINE
Donbas
Crimea
Russian
control
Russian positions
Soloti
Ground forces
Belgorod
Air bases
Valuyki
Claimed by
separatists,
held by Ukraine
RUSSIA
Boguchar
Svitlodarsk:
Shelling
intensifying
in area of key
infrastructure
Held by
pro-Russian
separatists
LUHANSK
Separatist forces:
35,000 personnel,
481 tanks, 914
armoured vehicles*
Strarobilk
Lysychansk
Millerovo
Kramatorsk
Luhansk
River
Dnieper
Alchevsk
UKRAINE
Horlivka
Zaporozhye
Donetsk
Shakhty
DONETSK
Rostov-
on-Don
Line of
contact
Persianovskiy
Melitopol
Mariupol
Feb. 21: Putin orders
troops into Donbas
after recognising
breakaway republics
Berdyansk
40km
Yeysk
Sea of Azov
*Claims by Ukraine
graphic news, Sources: CSIS, Rochan Consulting, Reuters
Tuesday
On Tuesday, Feb. 22, Russia’s parliament gave rubber-stamp approval to Mr. Putin decision to send troops to the Donbas regions of Ukraine the previous day. After the vote, Mr. Zelensky announced he was calling up the country’s military reserves, but didn’t order general mobilization. Instead, he hoped to resolve the crisis through talks with Mr. Putin or a multilateral format.
Also Tuesday, NATO’s Secretary-General and U.S. President Joe Biden said they believed Russia was planning a full-scale attack and that Kyiv, the capital city and home to 3 million people, would be the main target.
This map shows Russia’s position and the presence of NATO forces.
Tallinn
NATO
RUSSIA POSITIONS
(as of Feb. 18)
Tapa
Baltic
Sea
Amari
Multinational
battle groups
ESTONIA
Ground forces
Air bases
Air policing
mission
Naval bases
Adazi
NATO members
LATVIA
Riga
Non-NATO
Lielvarde
Moscow
Siauliai
LITHUANIA
Rukla
RUS.
Vilnius
Yelnya
BELARUS
Malbork
Minsk
RUSSIA
Orzysz
Asipovicny
Klintsy
POLAND
Pochep
Baranovichi
Marshala
Zhukova
Rechytsa
Brest
Warsaw
Voronezh
Lask
Pripyat River
Soloti
Kyiv
UKRAINE
Boguchar
Claimed by
separatists,
held by Ukraine
Transnistria:
Russian-backed
breakaway region
of Moldova
Luhansk
Volgograd
SLOVAKIA
Held by
pro-Russian
separatists
Donetsk
:
HUNGARY
Dnieper
River
ROMANIA
Persianovskiy
Rostov
Craiova:
NATO multinational
brigade 4,000 troops
Korenovsk
Bucharest
Sevastopol:
Russian Black
Sea Fleet HQ
Crimea:
Annexed by
Russia in 2014
BULG.
Deveselu:
NATO missile
defence system
Black Sea
GEORGIA
THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: GRAPHIC NEWS
Also Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, stopped the approval process for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would have made his country more reliant than ever on Russian natural gas. The pipeline, which travels under the Baltic Sea from Russia to an import terminal in northwest Germany, is a blow to Kremlin-controlled Gazprom and the Russian treasury. Meanwhile, Mr. Biden said U.S. sanctions would target the company building the pipeline.
This map shows Europe’s gas pipelines
Call to boost Europe’s LNG supplies
Gas pipelines
Entry stations
Nord Stream 2
RUSSIA
NETH.
Yamal
BRITAIN
Sudzha
Mallnow
GERMANY
BEL.
POLAND
UKRAINE
Sokhranovka
CZECH REP.
FRANCE
ITALY
Russia exports around 16 billion
cubic feet per day (bcfd) of
natural gas to Europe
TURKEY
Natural gas
exports (bcfd)
Russia
pipeline
Australia
LNG
Qatar
LNG
U.S.
LNG
2015
18.8
3.9
10.2
0.1
19.5
5.8
10.2
0.5
2016
21.3
7.4
10.7
1.9
2017
2018
21.5
9.0
10.4
3.0
2019
21.5
9.9
10.2
5.0
19.1
10.2
10.1
6.5
2020
2021*
23.3
10.5
10.1
9.5
18.4
10.7
10.4
11.5
2022*
*Estimates
GRAphic news, Sources: BP Review of world energy; Reuters
Wednesday
On Wednesday Feb. 23, after weeks of questioning Western intelligence reports that suggested Mr. Putin would launch a large-scale invasion of Ukraine, the country changed course, declaring a state of emergency. Ukraine warned its citizens to leave Russia amid the rising tensions. Reservists began reporting to their units as Mr. Zelensky braced his country for a Russian assault.
In photos: Ukraine, as state of emergency is declared
In the U.S., Mr. Biden announced a “first tranche” of sanctions against Russia, following the news that Mr. Putin would recognize two regions in eastern Ukraine. Officials in the U.S. estimated that Russia has between 170,000 and 190,000 troops – backed by large numbers of tanks, artillery, rocket launchers and warplanes – on three sides of Ukraine.
Thursday
On Thursday, Feb. 24, Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine. Air strikes targeted cities across the country and troops advancing toward Kyiv. Russia’s assault hit the main commercial airport, Boryspil International, and Russian paratroopers appear to be in control of Hostomel, a military cargo airport.
This map shows reported explosions and Russian military incursions into Ukraine.
Russian military incursions reported
Explosions reported
Kyiv: Cruise and ballistic missiles reportedly hit Boryspil International Airport and military headquarters
BELARUS
RUSSIA
Chernihiv
Claimed by separatists, held by Ukraine
POLAND
Kharkiv
Lviv
UKRAINE
Kramatorsk
Dnipro
Ivano-Frankivsk
Luhansk
Donetsk
Kherson
MOLDOVA
Mariupol
Odessa
Held by
pro-Russian
separatists
ROMANIA
Crimea
0
200
Black Sea
KM
BULGARIA
*As of 7:30 a.m. ET
the globe and mail, Sources: graphic news via Reuters, AP, AFP, BBC
During emergency talks, NATO agreed to increase its presence of land, sea and air forces on its eastern flank near Ukraine and Russia, putting hundreds of warplanes and ships on alert after Mr. Putin’s military offensive.
Mr. Zelensky would later report that 137 Ukrainians had been killed, and 316 injured Thursday during the first day of fighting. There was no credible count of Russian casualties.
Friday
By Friday, Feb. 25, Russia had invaded Ukraine on all sides. A night of fierce bombing in and around Kyiv was followed by air strikes and missile attacks in the city on Friday. Russian troops and armoured vehicles entered parts of Ukraine’s capital. Ukraine said it destroyed three bridges on the northern approach to the capital to slow the Russian advance, and the country’s Interior Ministry said it had distributed some 18,000 assault rifles to residents.
This map shows contested regions of Ukraine, areas held by pro-Russian separatists or Russian troop incursions.
Also Friday, Mr. Putin called on the Ukrainian army to overthrow the elected government of Mr. Zelensky. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian President has called for direct talks with Mr. Putin. “Let’s sit down at the negotiating table to stop the deaths of people,” he said in a video address.
