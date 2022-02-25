A Ukrainian Army soldier inspects fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 25.Vadim Zamirovsky/The Associated Press

Russia launched a wide-ranging offensive against Ukraine early Thursday, attacking from three directions with air strikes in cities across the country. It’s the largest attack on a European state since the Second World War. The invasion follows months of escalating tensions, and a build-up of Russian troops on all sides of Ukraine.

Here’s what that looks like in maps.

Russian build-up around Ukraine

By the end of January, 2022, Russia had about 130,000 troops stationed around Ukraine’s borders.

By the end of January, 2022, Russia had about 130,000 troops stationed around Ukraine's borders.

Russia military build-up around Ukraine Around 130,000 Russian troops – equipped with everything from tanks and artillery to ammunition and air power – are now surrounding Ukraine on all sides, but Moscow denies it is planning an invasion Russian troops Tapa Tallinn 25,000 Four NATO multinational battlegroups: 5,000 troops ESTONIA 5,000 1,000 Adazi Tanks Riga Baltic Sea LATVIA Armoured vehicles RUSSIA Moscow LITHUANIA Artillery Rukla Other military or air instal- lations BELARUS Vilnius RUS. Yelnya Minsk Klintsy Orzysz Asipovicny Baranovichi Pochep Rechytsa Warsaw Marshala Zhukova Brest POLAND 4,000 U.S. troops stationed Pogonovo Soloti Dnieper River Kyiv Boguchar Transnistria: Russian-backed breakaway region of Moldova Donbas: Territory controlled by pro-Russian separatists Luhansk Volgograd UKRAINE Donetsk Persianovskiy Tiraspol ROMANIA Rostov Craiova: NATO's multinational brigade 5,000 troops Korenovsk Bucharest Sevastopol: Russian Black Sea Fleet HQ 200km Crimea: Annexed by Russia in 2014 BULGARIA Black Sea GEORGIA graphic news, Sources: Janes, NATO, Reuters, The New York Times, Rochan Consulting

Monday

On Monday, Feb. 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of two breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk at the end of a 40-minute televised address. During the address, Mr. Putin repeatedly cited Ukraine’s independence as a historical accident.

The two regions have been under the control of a Moscow-backed militia since 2014. Fighting in the Donbas region has killed more than 14,000 people over the past eight years, and Mr. Putin’s decision to send regular Russian forces into the region was expected to inflame the conflict.

Hours after Mr. Putin spoke, videos posted to social media showed Russian troops crossing the Ukrainian border into the separatist-controlled areas. At the time, there were between 170,000 and 190,000 Russian troops massed around Ukraine’s borders.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held emergency talks with his National Security and Defence Council that evening, and requested an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council.

This map shows the build-up as of Monday, Feb. 21, with the Donetsk and Luhansk regions held by Russian forces.

This map shows the build-up as of Monday, Feb. 21, with the Donetsk and Luhansk regions held by Russian forces.

RUSSIA Kyiv UKRAINE Donbas Crimea Russian control Russian positions Soloti Ground forces Belgorod Air bases Valuyki Claimed by separatists, held by Ukraine RUSSIA Boguchar Svitlodarsk: Shelling intensifying in area of key infrastructure Held by pro-Russian separatists LUHANSK Separatist forces: 35,000 personnel, 481 tanks, 914 armoured vehicles* Strarobilsk Lysychansk Millerovo Kramatorsk Luhansk River Dnieper Alchevsk UKRAINE Horlivka Zaporozhye Donetsk Shakhty DONETSK Rostov- on-Don Line of contact Persianovskiy Melitopol Mariupol Feb. 21: Putin orders troops into Donbas after recognising breakaway republics Berdyansk 40km Yeysk Sea of Azov *Claims by Ukraine graphic news, Sources: CSIS, Rochan Consulting, Reuters

Tuesday

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, Russia’s parliament gave rubber-stamp approval to Mr. Putin decision to send troops to the Donbas regions of Ukraine the previous day. After the vote, Mr. Zelensky announced he was calling up the country’s military reserves, but didn’t order general mobilization. Instead, he hoped to resolve the crisis through talks with Mr. Putin or a multilateral format.

Also Tuesday, NATO’s Secretary-General and U.S. President Joe Biden said they believed Russia was planning a full-scale attack and that Kyiv, the capital city and home to 3 million people, would be the main target.

This map shows Russia’s position and the presence of NATO forces.

This map shows Russia's position and the presence of NATO forces.

Tallinn NATO RUSSIA POSITIONS (as of Feb. 18) Tapa Baltic Sea Amari Multinational battle groups ESTONIA Ground forces Air bases Air policing mission Naval bases Adazi NATO members LATVIA Riga Non-NATO Lielvarde Moscow Siauliai LITHUANIA Rukla RUS. Vilnius Yelnya BELARUS Malbork Minsk RUSSIA Orzysz Asipovicny Klintsy POLAND Pochep Baranovichi Marshala Zhukova Rechytsa Brest Warsaw Voronezh Lask Pripyat River Soloti Kyiv UKRAINE Boguchar Claimed by separatists, held by Ukraine Transnistria: Russian-backed breakaway region of Moldova Luhansk Volgograd SLOVAKIA Held by pro-Russian separatists Donetsk : HUNGARY Dnieper River ROMANIA Persianovskiy Rostov Craiova: NATO multinational brigade 4,000 troops Korenovsk Bucharest Sevastopol: Russian Black Sea Fleet HQ Crimea: Annexed by Russia in 2014 BULG. Deveselu: NATO missile defence system Black Sea GEORGIA THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: GRAPHIC NEWS

Also Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, stopped the approval process for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would have made his country more reliant than ever on Russian natural gas. The pipeline, which travels under the Baltic Sea from Russia to an import terminal in northwest Germany, is a blow to Kremlin-controlled Gazprom and the Russian treasury. Meanwhile, Mr. Biden said U.S. sanctions would target the company building the pipeline.

This map shows Europe’s gas pipelines

This map shows Europe's gas pipelines

Call to boost Europe's LNG supplies Gas pipelines Entry stations Nord Stream 2 RUSSIA NETH. Yamal BRITAIN Sudzha Mallnow GERMANY BEL. POLAND UKRAINE Sokhranovka CZECH REP. FRANCE ITALY Russia exports around 16 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of natural gas to Europe TURKEY Natural gas exports (bcfd) Russia pipeline Australia LNG Qatar LNG U.S. LNG 2015 18.8 3.9 10.2 0.1 19.5 5.8 10.2 0.5 2016 21.3 7.4 10.7 1.9 2017 2018 21.5 9.0 10.4 3.0 2019 21.5 9.9 10.2 5.0 19.1 10.2 10.1 6.5 2020 2021* 23.3 10.5 10.1 9.5 18.4 10.7 10.4 11.5 2022* *Estimates GRAphic news, Sources: BP Review of world energy; Reuters

Wednesday

On Wednesday Feb. 23, after weeks of questioning Western intelligence reports that suggested Mr. Putin would launch a large-scale invasion of Ukraine, the country changed course, declaring a state of emergency. Ukraine warned its citizens to leave Russia amid the rising tensions. Reservists began reporting to their units as Mr. Zelensky braced his country for a Russian assault.

In the U.S., Mr. Biden announced a “first tranche” of sanctions against Russia, following the news that Mr. Putin would recognize two regions in eastern Ukraine. Officials in the U.S. estimated that Russia has between 170,000 and 190,000 troops – backed by large numbers of tanks, artillery, rocket launchers and warplanes – on three sides of Ukraine.

Thursday

On Thursday, Feb. 24, Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine. Air strikes targeted cities across the country and troops advancing toward Kyiv. Russia’s assault hit the main commercial airport, Boryspil International, and Russian paratroopers appear to be in control of Hostomel, a military cargo airport.

This map shows reported explosions and Russian military incursions into Ukraine.

This map shows reported explosions and Russian military incursions into Ukraine.

Russian military incursions reported Explosions reported Kyiv: Cruise and ballistic missiles reportedly hit Boryspil International Airport and military headquarters BELARUS RUSSIA Chernihiv Claimed by separatists, held by Ukraine POLAND Kharkiv Lviv UKRAINE Kramatorsk Dnipro Ivano-Frankivsk Luhansk Donetsk Kherson MOLDOVA Mariupol Odessa Held by pro-Russian separatists ROMANIA Crimea 0 200 Black Sea KM BULGARIA *As of 7:30 a.m. ET the globe and mail, Sources: graphic news via Reuters, AP, AFP, BBC

During emergency talks, NATO agreed to increase its presence of land, sea and air forces on its eastern flank near Ukraine and Russia, putting hundreds of warplanes and ships on alert after Mr. Putin’s military offensive.

Mr. Zelensky would later report that 137 Ukrainians had been killed, and 316 injured Thursday during the first day of fighting. There was no credible count of Russian casualties.

Friday

By Friday, Feb. 25, Russia had invaded Ukraine on all sides. A night of fierce bombing in and around Kyiv was followed by air strikes and missile attacks in the city on Friday. Russian troops and armoured vehicles entered parts of Ukraine’s capital. Ukraine said it destroyed three bridges on the northern approach to the capital to slow the Russian advance, and the country’s Interior Ministry said it had distributed some 18,000 assault rifles to residents.

This map shows contested regions of Ukraine, areas held by pro-Russian separatists or Russian troop incursions.

Also Friday, Mr. Putin called on the Ukrainian army to overthrow the elected government of Mr. Zelensky. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian President has called for direct talks with Mr. Putin. “Let’s sit down at the negotiating table to stop the deaths of people,” he said in a video address.

