explainer

A Ukrainian Army soldier inspects fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 25.Vadim Zamirovsky/The Associated Press

Russia launched a wide-ranging offensive against Ukraine early Thursday, attacking from three directions with air strikes in cities across the country. It’s the largest attack on a European state since the Second World War. The invasion follows months of escalating tensions, and a build-up of Russian troops on all sides of Ukraine.

Here’s what that looks like in maps.

Russian build-up around Ukraine

By the end of January, 2022, Russia had about 130,000 troops stationed around Ukraine’s borders.

Russia military build-up around Ukraine

Around 130,000 Russian troops –equipped with everything

from tanks and artillery to ammunition and air power – are

now surrounding Ukraine on all sides, but Moscow denies

it is planning an invasion

Russian

troops

Four NATO

multinational

battlegroups:

5,000 troops

ESTONIA

25,000

Baltic

Sea

5,000

Adazi

1,000

LATVIA

Moscow

Tanks

LITH.

RUSSIA

Armoured

vehicles

Rukla

BELARUS

Artillery

Other

military

or air

Orzysz

POLAND

4,000 U.S.

troops

stationed

Brest

Pogonovo

Donbas:

Territory

controlled by

pro-Russian

separatists

Kyiv

UKRAINE

Volgograd

ROMANIA

Donetsk

Rostov

Craiova: NATO’s

multinational

brigade 5,000

troops

Korenovsk

Sevastopol:

Russian

Black Sea

Fleet HQ

200km

Crimea:

Annexed by

Russia in 2014

graphic news, Sources: Janes; NATO, Reuters;

The New York Times; Rochan Consulting

Monday

On Monday, Feb. 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of two breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk at the end of a 40-minute televised address. During the address, Mr. Putin repeatedly cited Ukraine’s independence as a historical accident.

The two regions have been under the control of a Moscow-backed militia since 2014. Fighting in the Donbas region has killed more than 14,000 people over the past eight years, and Mr. Putin’s decision to send regular Russian forces into the region was expected to inflame the conflict.

Hours after Mr. Putin spoke, videos posted to social media showed Russian troops crossing the Ukrainian border into the separatist-controlled areas. At the time, there were between 170,000 and 190,000 Russian troops massed around Ukraine’s borders.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held emergency talks with his National Security and Defence Council that evening, and requested an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council.

This map shows the build-up as of Monday, Feb. 21, with the Donetsk and Luhansk regions held by Russian forces.

RUSSIA

Kyiv

UKRAINE

Donbas

Crimea

Russian

control

Russian positions

Soloti

Ground forces

Belgorod

Air bases

Valuyki

RUSSIA

Claimed by

separatists,

held by

Ukraine

Svitlodarsk:

Shelling

intensifying

in area of key

infrastructure

Boguchar

Held by

pro-Russian

separatists

LUHANSK

Strarobilk

Separatist forces:

35,000 personnel,

481 tanks, 914

armoured vehicles*

Lysychansk

Millerovo

Kramatorsk

Luhansk

Alchevsk

UKRAINE

Horlivka

Zaporozhye

Donetsk

Shakhty

DONETSK

Rostov-

on-Don

Line of

contact

Persianovskiy

Melitopol

Mariupol

Feb. 21: Putin orders

troops into Donbas

after recognising

breakaway republics

Berdyansk

40km

Yeysk

Sea of Azov

*Claims by Ukraine

graphic news, Sources: CSIS, Rochan Consulting, Reuters

Tuesday

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, Russia’s parliament gave rubber-stamp approval to Mr. Putin decision to send troops to the Donbas regions of Ukraine the previous day. After the vote, Mr. Zelensky announced he was calling up the country’s military reserves, but didn’t order general mobilization. Instead, he hoped to resolve the crisis through talks with Mr. Putin or a multilateral format.

Also Tuesday, NATO’s Secretary-General and U.S. President Joe Biden said they believed Russia was planning a full-scale attack and that Kyiv, the capital city and home to 3 million people, would be the main target.

This map shows Russia’s position and the presence of NATO forces.

Tallinn

NATO

RUSSIA POSITIONS

(as of Feb. 18)

Baltic

Sea

Amari

Tapa

Multinational

battle groups

ESTONIA

Ground forces

Air bases

Air policing

mission

Naval bases

Adazi

NATO members

LATVIA

Riga

Non-NATO

Lielvarde

Moscow

Siauliai

LITHUANIA

Rukla

BELARUS

RUS.

Vilnius

Yelnya

Minsk

Malbork

RUSSIA

Orzysz

Asipovicny

Klintsy

POLAND

Pochep

Baranovichi

Marshala

Zhukova

Rechytsa

Brest

Warsaw

Voronezh

Lask

Pripyat River

Soloti

Kyiv

UKRAINE

Boguchar

Claimed by

separatists,

held by Ukraine

Transnistria:

Russian-backed

breakaway region

of Moldova

Luhansk

Volgograd

SLOVAKIA

Held by

pro-Russian

separatists

Donetsk

:

HUNGARY

Dnieper

River

ROMANIA

Persianovskiy

Rostov

Craiova:

NATO multinational

brigade 4,000 troops

Korenovsk

Bucharest

Sevastopol:

Russian Black

Sea Fleet HQ

Crimea:

Annexed by

Russia in 2014

BULG.

Deveselu:

NATO missile

defence system

Black Sea

GEORGIA

THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: GRAPHIC NEWS

Also Tuesday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, stopped the approval process for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would have made his country more reliant than ever on Russian natural gas. The pipeline, which travels under the Baltic Sea from Russia to an import terminal in northwest Germany, is a blow to Kremlin-controlled Gazprom and the Russian treasury. Meanwhile, Mr. Biden said U.S. sanctions would target the company building the pipeline.

This map shows Europe’s gas pipelines

Call to boost Europe’s LNG supplies

Gas pipelines

Entry stations

RUSSIA

Nord Stream 2

NETH.

Yamal

BRITAIN

Sudzha

Mallnow

GERMANY

BEL.

POLAND

UKRAINE

Sokhranovka

FRANCE

CZECH REP.

Russia exports around

16 billion cubic feet

per day (bcfd) of

natural gas to Europe

ITALY

TURKEY

Russia

pipeline

Australia

LNG

Qatar

LNG

U.S.

LNG

Natural gas

exports (bcfd)

2015

18.8

3.9

10.2

0.1

19.5

5.8

10.2

0.5

2016

21.3

7.4

10.7

1.9

2017

2018

21.5

9.0

10.4

3.0

2019

21.5

9.9

10.2

5.0

19.1

10.2

10.1

6.5

2020

2021*

23.3

10.5

10.1

9.5

18.4

10.7

10.4

11.5

2022*

*Estimates

GRAphic news, Sources: BP Review of world

energy; Reuters

Wednesday

On Wednesday Feb. 23, after weeks of questioning Western intelligence reports that suggested Mr. Putin would launch a large-scale invasion of Ukraine, the country changed course, declaring a state of emergency. Ukraine warned its citizens to leave Russia amid the rising tensions. Reservists began reporting to their units as Mr. Zelensky braced his country for a Russian assault.

In photos: Ukraine, as state of emergency is declared

In the U.S., Mr. Biden announced a “first tranche” of sanctions against Russia, following the news that Mr. Putin would recognize two regions in eastern Ukraine. Officials in the U.S. estimated that Russia has between 170,000 and 190,000 troops – backed by large numbers of tanks, artillery, rocket launchers and warplanes – on three sides of Ukraine.

Thursday

On Thursday, Feb. 24, Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine. Air strikes targeted cities across the country and troops advancing toward Kyiv. Russia’s assault hit the main commercial airport, Boryspil International, and Russian paratroopers appear to be in control of Hostomel, a military cargo airport.

This map shows reported explosions and Russian military incursions into Ukraine.

Explosions reported

Russian military incursions reported

Kyiv: Cruise and ballistic missiles reportedly hit Boryspil International Airport and military headquarters

RUSSIA

Claimed by separatists, held by Ukraine

BELARUS

Chernihiv

Kharkiv

Lviv

UKRAINE

Kramatorsk

Dnipro

Ivano-Frankivsk

Luhansk

Donetsk

Kherson

Mariupol

Odessa

ROMANIA

Held by

pro-Russian

separatists

Crimea

0

200

KM

Black Sea

*As of 7:30 a.m. ET

the globe and mail, Sources: graphic news

via Reuters, AP, AFP, BBC

During emergency talks, NATO agreed to increase its presence of land, sea and air forces on its eastern flank near Ukraine and Russia, putting hundreds of warplanes and ships on alert after Mr. Putin’s military offensive.

Mr. Zelensky would later report that 137 Ukrainians had been killed, and 316 injured Thursday during the first day of fighting. There was no credible count of Russian casualties.

Friday

By Friday, Feb. 25, Russia had invaded Ukraine on all sides. A night of fierce bombing in and around Kyiv was followed by air strikes and missile attacks in the city on Friday. Russian troops and armoured vehicles entered parts of Ukraine’s capital. Ukraine said it destroyed three bridges on the northern approach to the capital to slow the Russian advance, and the country’s Interior Ministry said it had distributed some 18,000 assault rifles to residents.

This map shows contested regions of Ukraine, areas held by pro-Russian separatists or Russian troop incursions.

MURAT YUKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: GRAPHIC NEWS VIA AP, BLOOMBERG AND REUTERS

Also Friday, Mr. Putin called on the Ukrainian army to overthrow the elected government of Mr. Zelensky. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian President has called for direct talks with Mr. Putin. “Let’s sit down at the negotiating table to stop the deaths of people,” he said in a video address.

