Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russian forces were strengthening their positions on almost all fronts of the Ukraine war.

Putin said at his annual news conference that Ukraine had lost some of its best troops in an attempt to secure a foothold on the east bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.

“I think it is stupid and irresponsible on behalf of the political leadership of the country,” Putin said. “It is a tragedy, I believe, for them.”

As the war approaches the end of its second year, Ukraine has achieved only small gains from a counteroffensive that began in June.

Russia, however, has also made no tangible progress since capturing the city of Bakhmut at heavy cost in May. It occupies about a sixth of Ukraine’s territory but does not fully control any of the four Ukrainian regions it claimed last year as part of Russia.

Putin said Russia would press on with its war in Ukraine unless Kyiv did a deal that took Moscow’s security concerns into account, adding that the goals of the “special military operation” would in any case be met.

Fielding questions from the public and the media at an event dominated by the war, Putin - who has announced he will seek another six-year presidential term in March - said his original goals in Ukraine had not changed and that Russian forces were improving their position along most of the front line.

Russia’s core goals remain “de-Nazification,” “demilitarization” and securing Ukraine’s neutrality, he said.

“There will be peace when we achieve our goals,” said the 71-year-old veteran leader.

“As for demilitarization, if they (the Ukrainians) don’t want to come to an agreement - well, then we are forced to take other measures, including military ones.

“Either we get an agreement, agree on certain parameters (on the size and strength of Ukraine’s military)... or we solve this by force. This is what we will strive for.”

Putin, who has cast himself as the right man to keep leading Russia through a war the West casts as an unprovoked colonial-style land grab, took questions at one point from Russian forces fighting near the front line, with the sound of gunfire echoing in the background.

He also ruled out a further wave of military mobilization, saying it was currently not needed.

“The flow of men ready to defend our homeland with arms in hand is not decreasing. Together with volunteers, there should be around half a million people. There is no need for mobilization as of today,” said Putin.