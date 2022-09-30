(L-R) The Moscow-appointed heads of Kherson region Vladimir Saldo and Zaporizhzhia region Yevgeny Balitsky, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Donetsk separatist leader Denis Pushilin and Lugansk separatist leader Leonid Pasechnik, after signing treaties illegally annexing four regions of Ukraine Russian troops occupy, at the Kremlin in Moscow on Sept. 30, 2022.MIKHAIL METZEL/AFP/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin proclaimed Friday that four regions in Ukraine will become part of Russia, an illegal land grab that dramatically escalates Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“I want everyone to remember that people who live in Donetsk and Luhansk and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, now they become our citizens forever,” Mr. Putin told a crowd of officials.

Mr. Putin’s claim to more than 15 per cent of Ukraine’s territory is the largest annexation in Europe since World War Two. It has been strongly rejected by Western countries and even many of Russia’s close allies.

Much of his speech took aim at the West, accusing it of waging a hybrid war against Russia and saying the West “do not wish us to be free.”

It is a dangerous moment in Russia’s war on Ukraine. Russia has made it clear that it would defend annexed land as its own, which could include the use of nuclear weapons, and Mr. Putin emphasized that on Friday.

“We will protect our lands with every means we have at our disposal and we will do everything to provide safety for our people,” he said.

After announcing his illegal annexation, Mr. Putin called on Kyiv to “cease fire immediately” and return to the negotiating table, but suggested that no concessions would be made in the occupied areas. He said the choice of the people there have been made.

But on Friday, Ukraine announced it was submitting its application for NATO Membership and made clear that negotiation with Mr. Putin wasn’t on the table. Ukrainian President Volodoymr Zelensky said Ukraine is “ready for a dialogue with Russia, but already with another president of Russia.”

He also vowed to liberate all of Ukraine from Russia, which he described as “the enemy not only of Ukraine, but also of life itself, humanity, law and truth.” Mr. Zelensky said Russia “wants to rewrite history and redraw borders with murders, torture, blackmail and lies. Ukraine will not allow that.”

Russia’s hastily called staged referendums and subsequent move to take Ukrainian territory follows Russian setbacks in its war. Even as Mr. Putin spoke, pro-Russian officials acknowledged that Russian troops were on the verge of encirclement in Lyman, their main garrison in the north of Donetsk province. Russian defeat could pave the way for the Ukrainian army to recapture swaths of land that Mr. Putin has now declared to be part of Russia.

After Mr. Putin’s speech concluded, the Russian-installed leaders of the four occupied regions signed annexation documents.

United States President Joe Biden condemned Russia’s “fraudulent attempt” to annex sovereign Ukrainian territory in a statement. He said Russia is violating international law, trampling on the United Nations Charter and showing contempt for peaceful nations.

“Make no mistake: these actions have no legitimacy. The United States will always honour Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders,” he said, adding the U.S. will continue to support Ukraine’s efforts to regain control of its territory by “strengthening its hand militarily and diplomatically.” That includes through an additional USD$1.1 billion in additional security assistance, the U.S. government announced this week.

The U.S., with its allies and partners, also announced new sanctions, Mr. Biden said, that will impose costs on individuals and entities inside and outside of Russia that provide political or economic support to illegal attempts to change the status of Ukrainian territory.

“We will continue to provide Ukraine with the equipment it needs to defend itself, undeterred by Russia’s brazen effort to redraw the borders of its neighbour,” he said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced that Canada said in a statement that as brave Ukrainians push forward in a valiant counteroffensive, Mr. Putin is attempting to annex Ukrainian territory “in a cynical, desperate attempt to validate his senseless war of choice.”

“Canada and its international partners see these acts for what they really are: an attack on the rules-based international order and the principles of democracy. As such, we reiterate our unwavering commitment to Ukraine and its people,” she said.

The European Union firmly condemned the annexation on Friday, saying it would never recognize “illegal” referendums held there, adding that it would tighten its sanctions on Moscow.

The European Council, which includes the 27 EU member states, said in a statement on behalf of those members that Russia’s undermining of the international order was putting global security at risk.

“We do not and will never recognize the illegal ‘referenda’ that Russia has engineered as a pretext for this further violation of Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the statement read.

With reports from Reuters.