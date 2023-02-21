A family watches a TV broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual state of the nation address in Moscow on February 21, 2023.YURI KADOBNOV/AFP/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of trying to destroy his country and said that Russia would suspend its participation in a key nuclear arms treaty that has been in place since the end of the Cold War.

Speaking almost a year to the day after he ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Mr. Putin said that it was “absurd” for the United States to be allowed to inspect Russian nuclear facilities at a time when the U.S. and its allies were sending military support to Ukraine. The 1991 Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) and its 2011 successor, known as New START, capped the number of nuclear warheads each side could possess – most recently at 1,550 – and established a verification process that allowed U.S. and Russian monitors to visit the other country’s nuclear facilities up to 18 times a year.

“The U.S. and NATO say it’s their goal to strategically defeat Russia,” Mr. Putin said in his annual speech to the upper and lower houses of Russia’s rubber-stamp parliament. “I am forced to announce today that Russia is suspending its participation in the strategic offensive arms treaty.”

Mr. Putin specified that his country was not withdrawing from the pact, but “putting it on hold.” The announcement came at the culmination of an almost two-hour-long address heavy with vitriol towards the West and complaints about its military support for Ukraine.

The 70-year-old Kremlin boss claimed that Ukraine – which has received billions of dollars in military and economic support since the start of the Russian invasion – was now “effectively occupied” by the West, which was intent on using the war to weaken Russia.

“They intend to transform a local conflict into a phase of global confrontation. This is exactly how we understand it all and we will react accordingly, because in this case we are talking about the existence of our country,” Mr. Putin said to a crowd of Russia’s political, cultural and religious elites that repeatedly applauded his bellicose remarks. Defeating Russia, he said, would prove “impossible.”

Mr. Putin acknowledged that he was speaking at “a difficult, watershed moment for our country,” but noted that the Russian economy – despite unprecedented Western sanctions – had fared much better than experts had predicted.

The country’s gross domestic product shrank 2.1 per cent last year but is on track to stage 0.3 per cent growth in 2023. “They want to make the people suffer... but their calculation did not materialize. The Russian economy and the management turned out to be much stronger than they thought,” Mr. Putin said. He said his government would launch a “large-scale program” to rebuild the war-damaged parts of Ukraine that are currently under Russian occupation.

Tens of thousands of people have died in Ukraine, and millions more have been forced from their homes over the first 363 days of the war. Mr. Putin claimed last year to have annexed the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine (in addition to Crimea, which Russia seized in 2014), even though none of those areas is under complete Russian control.

Withdrawal from New START will further escalate the already dangerously high tensions between Russia and the West. The move serves as a blunt reminder – at a time when the Russian army appears bogged down in its attempt to seize more Ukrainian territory – that the Kremlin still possesses its massive nuclear arsenal.

Mr. Putin – who has transformed Russia from a troubled democracy into an outright authoritarian state over his 23-year rule – said his country was ready to resume nuclear tests if the U.S. did. “Of course, we will not do this first. But if the United States conducts tests, then we will. No one should have dangerous illusions that global strategic parity can be destroyed.”

While several other countries possess nuclear weapons, Russia and the U.S. still account for about 90 per cent of all warheads between them.

But Mr. Putin’s speech also inadvertently highlighted how poorly his invasion has gone. The first Russian troops crossed into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, expecting to swiftly overwhelm the smaller Ukrainian military and capture Kyiv. Instead, Ukrainian forces staged a successful defence of their capital before launching a series of successful counteroffensives.

While Russian troops still occupy about 15 per cent of Ukraine, Kyiv was deemed safe enough for U.S. President Joe Biden to visit on Monday. Standing alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mr. Biden said that Ukraine and democracy were prevailing in the war, and that Mr. Putin’s invasion had “failed.”

Although Russia’s attack on Ukraine was unprovoked, Mr. Putin said it was the West who “chose the path of aggression” by rejecting a pre-war list of Russian demands that included a call for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to promise to stop expanding and to withdraw its troops and equipment from Eastern Europe. He also accused the West of encouraging the Ukrainian military to attack areas of the country that were under the control of Kremlin-backed fighters.

Speaking to journalists in Warsaw, where Mr. Biden will give a speech later today, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan dismissed Mr. Putin’s argument that the West encouraged the war.

“There’s a simple way to test that proposition. If Russia stops fighting the war in Ukraine and goes home, the war ends,” Mr. Sullivan said. “If Ukraine stops fighting, and the United States and the coalition stops helping them fight, Ukraine disappears from the map. So I think that kind of tells you everything you need to know about who’s responsible for this war.”

Mr. Sullivan said Mr. Biden’s speech will not be a rebuttal to Mr. Putin, but “an affirmative vision of a world in which the fundamental principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence, democracy, are upheld.”

“The speech will fundamentally make the case that democracies are growing stronger, and more capable of helping shape a world in which freedom has a greater chance to breathe.”