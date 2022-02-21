Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting in Moscow on Feb. 21, 2022.The Associated Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will recognize the independence of two separatist regions in southeastern Ukraine, a move that could be used to justify sending Russian troops into the breakaway areas.

Mr. Putin’s televised announcement came following an extraordinary session of Russia’s Security Council that saw speaker after speaker provide Mr. Putin with reasons for recognizing the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk “people’s republics,” which have been under the control of a Moscow-backed militia since 2014.

In response, Ukraine appealed to the signatories of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum – a deal that saw Ukraine give up the Soviet-era nuclear weapons on its soil in exchange for promises that its independence and sovereignty would be respected – to take “practical steps to guarantee the security of Ukraine.” The United States and Britain, along with Russia, were the pact’s key signatories.

After the Russian security council meeting – which was televised – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also summoned an emergency meeting of his own National Security and Defence Council.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada and its allies “will respond strongly and firmly with in case of any territorial violation of Ukraine.” But he did not directly answer a question about whether the Kremlin’s recognition of the two regions would be enough to trigger fresh sanctions against Mr. Putin and his inner circle.

Canada, the United States and the European Union have vowed to respond with harsh economic sanctions in the event of any new Russian aggression against Ukraine.

“We will fully stand for the entire territorial integrity of Ukraine and do not recognize any attempt to independently recognize or autonomize the separatist occupied regions of eastern Ukraine,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa. “As our allies, as the Americans, as Canada, as European allies have been clear, any violation of Ukraine’s current territorial integrity will be seen as a violation by Russia of some founding principles of the UN and the rule of law as we practice it around the world right now.”

The session of Russia’s Security Council came hours after the leaders of the two republics – who carefully co-ordinate their actions with the Kremlin – called on Russia to also sign an agreement on defence cooperation. If Mr. Putin takes that step, it would clear the way for regular Russian troops to be deployed into the Donbas region of Ukraine, where fighting between the pro-Russian separatists and the Ukrainian army has suddenly and dramatically surged since Thursday.

The remarkable meeting, which was carried on all Russian TV channels, saw Mr. Putin ask each of 12 senior officials whether they supported the proposal to recognize Donetsk and Lugansk as independent. All said they supported the idea, some enthusiastically, others with evident concern on their face. At one point, Mr. Putin pressed Sergey Naryshkin, the head of Russia’s foreign intelligence service, to give a clearer answer after the spy chief stammered through a response that was vaguer than Mr. Putin wanted.

“Speak directly,” he told the visibly nervous Mr. Naryshkin, who proceeded to suggest that Russia should annex the territories outright. “We’re not talking about that,” Mr. Putin retorted with a laugh.

More than 14,000 people have died in eight years of war in Donbas. During the meeting, Mr. Putin heard from senior officials who told him about a series of alleged Ukrainian attacks on the separatist-held areas, as well as artillery fire that had fallen on the Rostov region of Russia on Monday, destroying a border post.

Colonel Andriy Demchenko, a spokesman for Ukraine’s Border Guards, told The Globe that the shelling of a Russian territory – as well as a separate Russian allegation that two Ukrainian armoured personnel carriers had crossed into Russian territory, and been destroyed while on a mission to rescue “Ukrainian saboteurs” – were fabrications. Kremlin-controlled media reported that five Ukrainian soldiers had been killed in the firefight on Russian soil, though no location was given.

“We are talking about Russian disinformation,” Col. Demchenko said in an interview, adding that Ukrainian artillery was too far from the front line to be capable of striking the Rostov region. “They want to put responsibility for this escalation on Ukraine, and to provoke Ukraine into some responses.”

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has repeatedly warned that they expect Russia will use some kind of false-flag incident to justify a large-scale invasion of Ukraine. Mr. Biden has said that he believes Mr. Putin, who has amassed an estimated 170,000 to 190,000 troops on three sides of Ukraine, has already decided to attack.

Russia has said it has no plans to invade Ukraine. The Kremlin, however, has demanded guarantees that Ukraine will never be allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a 30-country military alliance that has repeatedly expanded eastward since the end of the Cold War. The U.S. and NATO have said Moscow cannot have a veto over who joins the bloc.

The number of ceasefire violations in Donbas has surged from two or three a day in January, to near-constant shelling. The Ukrainian military says its troops are under strict orders not to return fire – unless lives are directly threatened – for fear of giving Russia an excuse to launch a wider war. During two separate visits to the frontline by The Globe on Thursday and Saturday, the shelling that was audible appeared to be coming from the separatist-controlled areas.

Heavy artillery fire on Monday knocked out an electricity station in the Ukrainian-controlled part of Lugansk. At least one Ukrainian civilian was killed by shelling on another part of the frontline.

In addition to the Russian troops massed along Ukraine’s eastern border, there are also tens of thousands stationed to the south in Crimea, which Russia seized and annexed in 2014, as well as in Belarus, to the north of Ukraine. Joint Russian-Belarusian military drills, which were scheduled to end on Sunday, are now continuing indefinitely.

Col. Demchenko said joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises had come close enough to Ukraine’s northern border in recent days that Ukrainian border guards could see them without the aid of binoculars.

- With a report from Ian Bailey in Ottawa.

