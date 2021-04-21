Putin warns West not to cross Russia’s ‘red lines,’ alleges ‘coup’ plot in Belarus during annual address

Russian President Vladimir Putin has used his annual state-of-the-nation address to criticize what he said was an attempted “coup” in neighbouring Belarus and to warn foreign powers not to cross Russia’s “red lines” – which he said Russia alone would define.
With tensions high between Russia and the West, and tens of thousands of Russian troops massed near the border with Ukraine, there were widespread expectations that Mr. Putin would make some kind of major declaration. Though he announced no new initiatives, he devoted much of the foreign policy section of his speech to berating the West over its alleged role in Belarus, where protests against the regime of Alexander Lukashenko erupted last summer and fall.
While the protests – which began after Mr. Lukashenko claimed victory last summer in an election that most Belarusians believe was won by challenger Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya – have remained largely peaceful despite escalating police violence, Mr. Putin said there had been “an attempt to organize a coup in Belarus and an attempt to assassinate [the] country’s President.”
Mr. Putin and Mr. Lukashenko are due to meet tomorrow in Moscow. Over the weekend, Mr. Lukashenko told his country’s state media that he had made one of the most important decisions of his 27 years in power.
Mr. Putin, who has long sought to reintegrate Russia and Belarus – which were both part of the Soviet Union until its collapse in 1991 – compared the uprising against Mr. Lukashenko to the 2014 pro-Western revolution in Ukraine. After Kremlin-backed Viktor Yanukovych was ousted from power in Kyiv, Russia responded by seizing and annexing the strategic Crimean Peninsula and fomenting an ongoing armed uprising in Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region.
“You can have any position on Lukashenko’s policies, but staging a government coup and planning the assassination of a head of state is too much,” Mr. Putin said late in his 80-minute address. “I hope no one will think of crossing so-called ‘red lines’ against Russia, which we ourselves will define in each separate case. Russia’s response will be symmetrical, fast and tough. The organizers of any provocations threatening our core security interests will regret their actions more than they’ve regretted anything in a long time.”
On Wednesday, Julie Fisher, the newly appointed U.S. ambassador to Belarus, symbolically visited Ms. Tsikhanouskaya at her home in exile in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius. The U.S., like Canada, does not recognize Mr. Lukashenko’s claim to have won last year’s election, and Ms. Fisher has yet to present her credentials in Minsk. “It is important that the international community speak up and speak out about what’s happening, that we pay close attention and that we call for the immediate release of all political prisoners in Belarus,” she said.
Mr. Putin surprisingly said almost nothing about Ukraine, despite the massive military buildup – which Russia says is only a combat-readiness test – and weeks of propaganda in Kremlin-controlled media about the threat the Ukrainian military allegedly poses to the predominantly Russian-speaking population of Donbass.
Fighting in Donbass has killed more than 13,000 people on both sides since 2014. On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered to meet Mr. Putin for talks anywhere in the region.
Instead, Mr. Putin devoted most of his annual address to the upper chamber of Russia’s parliament to domestic issues, including the economic damage done by the pandemic. He announced a package of measures that will include monthly payments to low-income families.
Speaking to a room of largely unmasked members of Russia’s political elite, he also called for Russians to get vaccinated. While Russia was the first country in the world to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, only about 7 per cent of the population has received the jab so far amid widespread skepticism about the safety and efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine. “Everyone should have the opportunity to get vaccinated. Once again, with the appeal: Get vaccinated. This is the only way we will block this terrible virus,” Mr. Putin said.
Another theme that got no mention in Mr. Putin’s speech was the fate of opposition leader Alexey Navalny, who is said to be in critical condition in a prison hospital. Mr. Navalny, who survived a nerve-agent attack last summer that he has accused Mr. Putin of ordering, was arrested in January for violating his parole while receiving medical treatment in Germany for the poisoning. He has been on a hunger strike since the start of April, demanding access to his own doctors.
With his condition deteriorating, his allies have called for mass protests across Russia on Wednesday. More than 460,000 people signed up online to participate, and small demonstrations have already been seen in the eastern cities of Vladivostok and Magadan, as well as the Siberian city of Irkutsk, all of which are several time zones ahead of the opposition strongholds of Moscow and St. Petersburg.
OVD-Info, an independent human-rights monitor, said 53 people had been arrested in the east of Russia while Mr. Putin was speaking.
In a further sign that the Kremlin intends to deal harshly with protests, Mr. Navalny’s deputy, Lyubov Sobol, and his press secretary, Kira Yarmysh, were both detained Wednesday morning, just hours before the protest in Moscow was due to begin.
