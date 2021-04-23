Quebec to spend an additional $223-million to address province’s domestic-violence crisis

Open this photo in gallery Quebec Deputy Premier and Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault speaks during a news conference in Quebec City, on April 23, 2021. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec is investing an additional $223-million into the fight against domestic violence in the wake of a spate of femicides this year.

At least 10 women have been killed by their male partners in 2021, a situation advocates say has been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault said today the funding will be spread over five years and is in addition to amounts already announced.

The Quebec government was criticized for spending too little to fight domestic violence after it included $22.5-million over five years in the most recent budget.

Women’s shelters in the province will receive an extra $92-million over the five-year span.

Guilbault says every femicide breaks her heart and is urging women to seek a safe haven if they’re facing physical or psychological violence.

