Queen Elizabeth II spent a night in hospital for unspecified treatment, Buckingham Palace officials have announced.

“Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits,” the palace said in a statement late Thursday.

On Wednesday, officials said the Queen would miss a ceremony in Northern Ireland held on Thursday to mark the 100th anniversary of the creation of the province. At that time, officials said she cancelled after doctors advised her to rest. “Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements” Wednesday] and Thursday, officials said in a statement.

The 95-year-old monarch has kept up a busy schedule in recent months, holding regular audiences at Buckingham Palace, greeting ambassadors and even opening the Welsh Senedd, or parliament, last week. On Tuesday, she was photographed hosting the Global Investment Summit at Windsor Castle with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A few weeks ago, she turned down an “Oldie of the Year” trophy, saying she didn’t feel she met the criteria. “Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel, as such the Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept, and hopes you will find a more worthy recipient,” her office told the organizer of the award that celebrates “the achievements of senior citizens who have made a special contribution to public life.” Former prime minister Sir John Major is among previous recipients of the award.

The hospital stay was believed to be the first for the Queen in eight years, and media reports indicated it was precautionary. According to reports, the Queen saw specialists at the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London and the treatment was not related to COVID-19. Officials said the Queen was back at her desk Thursday afternoon and she is expected to attend the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, next week.

In April, the Queen lost her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died at Windsor Castle. The Duke was 99 and the couple had been married for more than 70 years.

