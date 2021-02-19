 Skip to main content
World

Queen confirms Prince Harry and Meghan will not return to royal duties

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
London
In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London. Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in early 2020, and Buckingham Palace has confirmed today the couple will not be returning to royal duties, and Harry will give up his honorary military titles.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/The Associated Press

Prince Harry and Meghan have told the Queen that they will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family and the Duke of Sussex will give up his military honours.

“Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement Friday. “The honourary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family. While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.”

Under an agreement struck last March with the Queen, the Duke and Duchess stepped away from royal duties and vacated their office at Buckingham Palace. They also lost their government funding and no longer used their HRH titles. The arrangement was to be reviewed within a year, leaving the possibility of Prince Harry returning to some military duties.

The couple have relocated to California, where they have launched a charitable foundation. They also recently announced that the Duchess is expecting a second child.

In a statement Friday, a spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: “As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role. We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

Prince Harry will relinquish positions he continued to hold with the Royal Marines, RAF Honington, Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving. The couple will also give up their roles in the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, The Rugby Football Union, The Rugby Football League, The Royal National Theatre and The Association of Commonwealth Universities.”

