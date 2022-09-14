King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry, and Prince Andrew walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth in London.Andrew Testa/The New York Times News Service

They stood quietly, some bowed their heads others shed a tear. Then came waves of applause and three cheers.

The Queen left Buckingham Palace for the last time on Wednesday, her casket resting on top of a horse-drawn gun carriage. King Charles walked slowly behind along with his siblings; Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward; and his sons Prince William and Prince Harry. A gun salute from Hyde Park fired throughout the journey; one round every minute. Other senior royals including Charles’ wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, Kate, William’s wife and now Princess of Wales, and Harry’s wife, Meghan, travelled by car.

The procession made its way to Westminster Hall, the oldest building on the parliamentary estate, where the Queen will lie in state until her funeral on Monday. Before the public were allowed to pay their respects, senior members of the Royal Family held their own tribute and stood guard around the coffin – a tradition known as the Vigil of the Princes.

Hundreds of thousands of people lined the carriage route and some camped out overnight to get a prime spot. Others began queueing for the lying in state as early as Monday and officials estimated that more than 400,000 people would likely pass through the hall. The queue could stretch for as long as five kilometres at times and mourners have been warned that they may have to wait up to 30 hours.

Tanya House was among the thousands who stood along the route of the procession on Wednesday, but she was stuck at the back of the crowd near Horse Guards Parade. She caught only a tiny glimpse of the coffin, but it was still worth it for her.

“I just wanted to be here where it’s all happening and you have an atmosphere. Being part of history and trying to see it,” said Ms. House who is from London and worked as nurse for decades. “I’m old enough to remember the death of George VI. I was at school when they came around and told us. I thought I’ll try and see if I can get up here at the age of 85 and see her.”

Beth Treadway tried to get as close as she could to see the coffin, but the crowd was too large and she had to give up and stand about a block from Horse Guards Parade. “It’s a little bit disappointing that we’re stuck,” said Ms. Treadway who lives outside London. She was also still glad she came. “I don’t think I would have been happy not to have come to London at this time, I needed to be part of it and say goodbye,” she said.

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince William,Prince Andrew, Camilla, Queen Consort, Sir Timothy Laurence, Mr Peter Phillips, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent at Westminster Hall.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images 1 of 22

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London.MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 22

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown is pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery.MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images 3 of 22

Prince William, King Charles III, Prince Richard,Princess Anne, and Prince Harry, walk behind the coffin during the procession.Chris Jackson/Getty Images 4 of 22

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown is pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery.DANIEL LEAL/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 22

(Back Row) Prince William, Prince Richard, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (Front row) King Charles III, and Princess Anne, walk behind the coffin.Chris Jackson/Getty Images 6 of 22

Coldstream Guards march through Westminster during the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth.JOHN SIBLEY/The Associated Press 7 of 22

King Charles III and Prince William, walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.Daniel Leal/The Associated Press 8 of 22

Procession where the coffin of Queen Elizabeth is transported from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament for her lying in state, in London.POOL/Reuters 9 of 22

Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for a service for the reception of Queen Elizabeth.CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 22

People watch Britain's King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew march during a procession.HENRY NICHOLLS/Reuters 11 of 22

Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace for her lying in state, in London.ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS/Reuters 12 of 22

Procession with the coffin of Queen Elizabeth arrives at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace.ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS/Reuters 13 of 22

People wait to watch the coffin of Queen Elizabeth during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster.LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images 14 of 22

James, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Windsor pay their respects in Westminster Hall.Chris Furlong/Getty Images 15 of 22

King Charles III and members of the royal family walk with Queen Elizabeth casket.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images 16 of 22

People line the Queen Victoria Memorial and the Mall as King Charles III and members of the royal family walk with Queen Elizabeth's coffin.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images 17 of 22

Members of the armed forces walk in formation near the coffin of Queen Elizabeth before a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London.SGT LEE GODDARD/The Associated Press 18 of 22

Queen Elizabeth's coffin during a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London.WPA Pool/Getty Images 19 of 22

The Queen’s funeral cortege makes its way down Whitehall from Buckingham Palace.Tristan Fewings/Getty Images 20 of 22

Band of guardsmen marching beside the coffin of Queen Elizabeth.TOBY MELVILLE/AFP/Getty Images 21 of 22

Members of the public look on at The Queen Victoria Memorial and The Mall as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth passes by.CHIP SOMODEVILLA/AFP/Getty Images 22 of 22

Along The Mall, massive black mourning tassels hung about halfway down the length of the Union Jacks that lined the road.

Work crews stood on ladders to untangle flags and street sweepers did a final pass through before the procession arrived.

A couples metres back from the police fencing, people stood and sat on the permanent fencing, leaning on lamp posts and other people to keep their balance on the thin black rod.

“We’ve set up camp,” said Katrina Wade, as she and Karen Hartley balanced on either side of a lamp post.

“I was here just three months ago when we had the platinum jubilee, watching and cheering and that was a really joyful day, so it just seems right to come back today and say thank you,” Ms. Hartley said.

The ceremony began out of sight but as soon as the sound of guns and a marching band began, the thousands of people standing further down The Mall from Buckingham Palace went quiet.

Wearing an orange knit hat and a purple fleece, Gillian Sutton said she arrived 6 a.m. on Wednesday after taking the overnight train from Cornwall. Sitting on a blue plaid blanket, she said she didn’t want to disclose her age but she said people could guess from her white hair and the fact that she also remembers the Queen’s coronation in 1953 – which she also watched outside Buckingham Palace.

The people around her have all offered their chairs but she declined.

“Once I’ve sat on the ground, I can’t get up again,” she said. She’s not at all comfortable, “but it’s all right I shall overcome it. We British overcome everything. You’ve got to have a little bit of fun while you’re in agony.”

All of it is worth it, she said. “I just thought it was my duty to come, I wanted to come. I mean I’ve known this woman all my life and I felt I must honour her.”