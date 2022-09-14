They stood quietly, some bowed their heads others shed a tear. Then came waves of applause and three cheers.
The Queen left Buckingham Palace for the last time on Wednesday, her casket resting on top of a horse-drawn gun carriage. King Charles walked slowly behind along with his siblings; Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward; and his sons Prince William and Prince Harry. A gun salute from Hyde Park fired throughout the journey; one round every minute. Other senior royals including Charles’ wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, Kate, William’s wife and now Princess of Wales, and Harry’s wife, Meghan, travelled by car.
The procession made its way to Westminster Hall, the oldest building on the parliamentary estate, where the Queen will lie in state until her funeral on Monday. Before the public were allowed to pay their respects, senior members of the Royal Family held their own tribute and stood guard around the coffin – a tradition known as the Vigil of the Princes.
Hundreds of thousands of people lined the carriage route and some camped out overnight to get a prime spot. Others began queueing for the lying in state as early as Monday and officials estimated that more than 400,000 people would likely pass through the hall. The queue could stretch for as long as five kilometres at times and mourners have been warned that they may have to wait up to 30 hours.
Tanya House was among the thousands who stood along the route of the procession on Wednesday, but she was stuck at the back of the crowd near Horse Guards Parade. She caught only a tiny glimpse of the coffin, but it was still worth it for her.
“I just wanted to be here where it’s all happening and you have an atmosphere. Being part of history and trying to see it,” said Ms. House who is from London and worked as nurse for decades. “I’m old enough to remember the death of George VI. I was at school when they came around and told us. I thought I’ll try and see if I can get up here at the age of 85 and see her.”
Beth Treadway tried to get as close as she could to see the coffin, but the crowd was too large and she had to give up and stand about a block from Horse Guards Parade. “It’s a little bit disappointing that we’re stuck,” said Ms. Treadway who lives outside London. She was also still glad she came. “I don’t think I would have been happy not to have come to London at this time, I needed to be part of it and say goodbye,” she said.
Along The Mall, massive black mourning tassels hung about halfway down the length of the Union Jacks that lined the road.
Work crews stood on ladders to untangle flags and street sweepers did a final pass through before the procession arrived.
A couples metres back from the police fencing, people stood and sat on the permanent fencing, leaning on lamp posts and other people to keep their balance on the thin black rod.
“We’ve set up camp,” said Katrina Wade, as she and Karen Hartley balanced on either side of a lamp post.
“I was here just three months ago when we had the platinum jubilee, watching and cheering and that was a really joyful day, so it just seems right to come back today and say thank you,” Ms. Hartley said.
The ceremony began out of sight but as soon as the sound of guns and a marching band began, the thousands of people standing further down The Mall from Buckingham Palace went quiet.
Wearing an orange knit hat and a purple fleece, Gillian Sutton said she arrived 6 a.m. on Wednesday after taking the overnight train from Cornwall. Sitting on a blue plaid blanket, she said she didn’t want to disclose her age but she said people could guess from her white hair and the fact that she also remembers the Queen’s coronation in 1953 – which she also watched outside Buckingham Palace.
The people around her have all offered their chairs but she declined.
“Once I’ve sat on the ground, I can’t get up again,” she said. She’s not at all comfortable, “but it’s all right I shall overcome it. We British overcome everything. You’ve got to have a little bit of fun while you’re in agony.”
All of it is worth it, she said. “I just thought it was my duty to come, I wanted to come. I mean I’ve known this woman all my life and I felt I must honour her.”