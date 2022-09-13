People queue in the streets outside St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on September 13, 2022, to pay their respects before the coffin of Queen Elizabeth lying at rest.OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Tens of thousands of people stood in queues in Edinburgh overnight on Tuesday, winding their way through a line that snaked through a park and then stretched more than a kilometre uphill to St. Giles’ Cathedral, where the Queen’s coffin lay at rest.

The public visitation in Scotland is the first time since Queen Elizabeth’s death last week the public can pay their respects in person. The cathedral was open to the public for just 22 hours, and thousands who joined the line on Monday evening waited until the wee hours on Tuesday morning to get in.

At one point the line to join the line was longer than the officially cordoned off route for the queue up to the cathedral.

When Mark Charlesworth arrived on Monday evening, he and the dozens of others joining the back of the unofficial line were told it would be 8:30 Tuesday morning before they got through.

“If she can do 70 years, I can do 12 hours,” he said in response.

He was one of more than 26,000 people that had paid their respects to the Queen by midday on Tuesday. Officials closed the queue at noon, in the hopes that the people already in line would be able to make it through. While they waited, people shared snacks and made new friends.

Officials had been hoping to get 4,000 people through per hour, but there were some security delays early on. At the park where people lined up for wrist bands to enter the official line, a coffee stand stayed open until 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The sausage roll shop beside it had been planning to stay open all night but was sold out by 7:45 p.m. on Monday.

On Monday night, Rhona Waddell walked slowly through the line with Margaret Cousin, who had driven into Edinburgh with her daughter and grandchildren. “When you see the amount of people that are out here today, that is testament to the Queen,” Ms. Cousin said.

They and the thousands of others were there to pay their respects to a Queen they hadn’t met but still mourned.

“I can’t think of anybody else in the world that has done a job for 70 plus years. She’s been so dedicated and she’s never quavered. It’s always been the same dedication for over 70 years,” Ms. Waddell said.

The journey and wait was well worth the time, said Ms. Cousin after she had walked through the Cathedral, on track to get home around 2 a.m.

A few hours later in Glasgow, eight-year-old Peyton Gillespie and her mum, Gemma, woke up before the sun to catch the 5 a.m. bus to Edinburgh. The scene inside St. Giles’ Cathedral was “really sad,” said Peyton after she had walked through.

“She has the same birthday as me and I really like her,” Peyton said about the Queen.

Early Tuesday morning, school kids in uniform were filing through the Cathedral with their parents; the elderly made their way slowly with walkers, and morning commuters tried their luck before heading to work.

“I feel really quite privileged that I’ve now been in,” said Paula Buchanan who joined the line when it was at its shortest on Tuesday morning. After the pomp and circumstance of processions for the Queen on Sunday and Monday, she said the visitation was more peaceful and intimate.

“You’re not hurried. You can spend time there if you wish to do so. There’s no words spoken because there doesn’t need to be,” she said.

The Queen’s coffin will be flown to London on Tuesday evening, and she will lie in state in Westminster Hall beginning on Wednesday. The Crowds in London are expected to dwarf the already massive throngs of people that have descended on Edinburgh. People are already lining up for the London visitation, which will only begin Wednesday evening.

Delroy Morrison, 62, came on Monday and plans to spend another night on the sidewalk. “I came to pay my respects,” he said next to a bag full of food and warm clothing.

Officials have warned that people may have to wait up to 12 hours to get into Westminster Hall and there have been estimates that the line could extend for more than 4 km. Roads around the hall will also be closed and underground service in the area limited.