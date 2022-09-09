A girl lays a flower bouquet outside Balmoral Castle in Ballater, on September 9, 2022, a day after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96.ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images

Britain will begin a period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth on Friday with gun salutes, ringing church bells and the first address by the new king.

Detailed funeral arrangements for the Queen, who died Thursday at Scotland’s Balmoral Castle, haven’t been announced but there will be several tributes to her on Friday.

At noon local time, the bells of Westminster Abbey, St. Paul’s Cathedral, Windsor Castle and churches across the country will toll in her honour and the House of Commons will hold a special session for Members of Parliament to pay their respects.

An hour later, at 1 p.m., guns in London’s Hyde Park and elsewhere will fire 96 rounds, one for each year of her life. There will also be a remembrance service at St. Paul’s Cathedral in the evening and King Charles III will make a televised speech at around 6 p.m.

The King and Camilla, Queen Consort, are travelling from Balmoral to London on Friday, where the monarch will meet Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace. Some members of the Royal Family, including Prince Harry, have also begun to return to London, according to media reports, although the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of York have stayed at Balmoral.

A woman lays flowers outside Buckingham Palace on September 9, 2022.Carl Court/Getty Images

Thousands of people have been gathering and placing flowers at Buckingham Palace, Balmoral and Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where the Queen’s coffin is expected to be taken either Friday or Saturday. A service will be held this weekend at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh before the coffin is flown to London, where the Queen will lie in state next week in Westminster Hall, the oldest building on the parliamentary estate.

At the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, where the Royal Family traditionally gathers for Christmas, several notes had been pinned to the main gate and dozens of bouquets lined the roadway. “Thank you for dedicating your life so we can have ours,” read one. “So sorry, rest in peace,” said another. So many people have been arriving at the gates that police have closed several roads around the estate.

Palace officials said Friday that a date for the Queen’s funeral had yet to be set, although Sept. 19 appears to be the most likely day. Whatever date is chosen, it’s expected to be declared a national holiday

Officials added that the Royal Family will observe a period of mourning until seven days after the Queen is buried. “Royal Mourning will be observed by members of the Royal Family, Royal household staff and representatives of the Royal household on official duties, together with troops committed to ceremonial duties,” officials said.

The Royal household has also set up a digital book of condolences. “A selection of messages will be passed on to members of the Royal Family, and may be held in the Royal Archives for posterity,” according to the Royal website.

Life across much of Britain has ground to halt in honour of the Queen. Most sporting and cultural events have been cancelled, including all of Friday’s soccer matches. The U.S. Open in New York is planning a moment of silence before the start of the women’s semi-final and the BBC has dropped its Last Night at the Proms, the traditional boisterous conclusion to the annual summer music festival.

Unions representing thousands of workers at the Royal Mail and 14 train operators have also scrapped planned strike action. The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers, RMT, “joins the whole nation in paying its respects to Queen Elizabeth,” said Mick Lynch, the RMT’s general secretary. “The planned railway strike action on 15 and 17 September is suspended. We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country.”

A mourner visits the gates of Balmoral Castle on September 9, 2022, in Aberdeen, United Kingdom.Jeff Mitchell/Getty Images

The Queen’s death has also already triggered a host of changes in dozens of fields. Top lawyers will have to change their designation from “Queen’s Counsel” to “King’s Counsel.” Court officials in London also started announcing “God save the King” before proceedings on Friday.

New coins with King Charles will also have to be issued with his head turned in a different direction from the Queen’s. By convention, each King or Queen faces in the opposite direction to the one before. The Queen looked right which means King Charles’s head will turn left.

