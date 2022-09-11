Crowds gather as the cortege carrying the Coffin Carrying Queen Elizabeth passes over the King George VI bridge on its way from Balmoral to Edinburgh on September 11, 2022 in Aberdeen, United Kingdom.Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth began her final journey in Scotland on Sunday, with tens of thousands of well-wishers lining the roads in towns and villages along the route from Balmoral Castle to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The Queen’s funeral cortege began the trip on Sunday morning, taking a more than 300 kilometre route to Edinburgh. In the tiny village of Ballater, crowds stood in complete silence as her hearse passed by. The village is also home to Balmoral Castle, the place the Queen was said to be the happiest and where she spent her summers.

She died in Scotland on Thursday, at 96, after 70 years on the throne. Since then there has been a massive outpouring of grief from the public, with thousands of bouquets, cards and other tokens left at palaces across Great Britain and at British high commissions around the world.

Her oak coffin was carried to a glass-walled hearse by six gamekeepers. Amid all the pomp and pageantry, that one humble gesture brought Diane Mitchell to tears.

“I think that’s really, really moving because that’s the working man that she knew for probably decades,” she said.

It speaks to the Queen’s connection to the common people, she said.

“You knew her, she didn’t know you,” Ms. Mitchell said. “She just had this bond that covered generations, and races, and she just gave her life.”

Ms. Mitchell was one person amid a steady stream of visitors arriving at Holyroodhouse over the weekend to pay their respects to the Queen. “She was somebody’s mum, and Gran, and Gan Gan,” she said, referring to what the Queen’s great grandchildren called her.

Analysis: In London, tale of two crowds on display as mourners honour beloved Queen, cast skeptical eye on King

Among the hundreds of bouquets outside the monarch’s official Holyroodhouse residence in Edinburgh were also corgi toys and Paddington bears. One of the bears was left with a marmalade sandwich in a plastic bag. Nearby a card said, “I’ve done my duties Paddington, please take me to my husband.”

A Paddington Bear toy and marmalade sandwich is left among flowers and tributes outside the Palace of Holyroodhouse, following the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, in Edinburgh, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.Jane Barlow/The Associated Press

Sunday’s procession marks the start of a three-day journey that the Queen will take to London, where she will lie in state before her funeral on Sept. 19. Her coffin will arrive in Edinburgh on Sunday afternoon, where it will stay at Holyroodhouse. It is draped in the royal standard of Scotland and a wreath of flowers picked freshly from her Balmoral estate.

In a statement posted to social media, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described the beginning of the procession as a “sad and poignant moment.”

“The Queen leaves her beloved Balmoral for the final time. Today, as she makes her journey to Edinburgh, Scotland will pay tribute to an extraordinary woman,” she said.

As the Queen’s coffin made its way through the Scottish countryside on Sunday, in Edinburgh King Charles III was officially proclaimed monarch. The ceremony followed his official proclamation in London on Saturday.

Britain's King Charles heads to the Buckingham Palace, following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London September 11, 2022.SARAH MEYSSONNIER/Reuters

The Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, accompanied her coffin for the six-hour journey to Edinburgh. On Monday King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, will arrive in Scotland for a service at St. Giles Cathedral. The public will then be able to view the coffin before it is flown to London.

The King will be at Buckingham Palace on Sunday for a range of meetings including hosting a reception for the High Commissioners from Canada and other realms.

With reports from Paul Waldie and Reuters.

The sight of Prince William, his wife Kate and Prince Harry and wife Meghan outside of Windsor Castle may raise hopes that there has been a rapprochement between the siblings following the death of Queen Elizabeth. Reuters

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.