Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch, has died at the age of 96. The monarch spent more than 70 years on the throne. Follow for the latest updates.

Latest updates

King Charles will make a televised speech at around 6 p.m. local time

Palace officials said a date for the Queen’s funeral had yet to be set, although Sept. 19 appears to be the most likely day

Mourners gather with tributes at Buckingham Palace

6:45 a.m.

Mourners gather at Buckingham Palace

They came with flowers, candles and handwritten messages. Some cried as they laid down their tributes to the fallen Queen while others stood silently, heads bowed.

“The country is not going to be the same without her,” said Ben Gage as he watched a steady stream of mourners gather outside the main gate at Sandringham, a royal estate in Norfolk. “I think the nation will take a while to get over this.”

Thousands of people have been gathering and placing flowers at Buckingham Palace, Balmoral and Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where the Queen’s coffin is expected to be taken either Friday or Saturday. A service will be held this weekend at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh before the coffin is flown to London, where the Queen will lie in state next week in Westminster Hall, the oldest building on the parliamentary estate.

Mourners queue to pay their respect at the gates of Buckingham Palace in London.Christophe Ena/The Associated Press

Mourners look at tributes outside Buckingham Palace on September 9, 2022 in London, United Kingdom.Carl Court/Getty Images

At the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, where the Royal Family traditionally gathers for Christmas, several notes had been pinned to the main gate and dozens of bouquets lined the roadway. “Thank you for dedicating your life so we can have ours,” read one. “So sorry, rest in peace,” said another. So many people have been arriving at the gates that police have closed several roads around the estate.

— Paul Waldie

6:30 a.m.

Britain enters a period of mourning; King Charles to address the nation

Britain will begin a period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth on Friday with gun salutes, ringing church bells and the first address by the new king.

Detailed funeral arrangements for the Queen, who died Thursday at Scotland’s Balmoral Castle, haven’t been announced but there will be several tributes to her on Friday.

At noon local time, the bells of Westminster Abbey, St. Paul’s Cathedral, Windsor Castle and churches across the country will toll in her honour and the House of Commons will hold a special session for Members of Parliament to pay their respects.

An hour later, at 1 p.m., guns in London’s Hyde Park and elsewhere will fire 96 rounds, one for each year of her life. There will also be a remembrance service at St. Paul’s Cathedral in the evening and King Charles III will make a televised speech at around 6 p.m.

The King and Camilla, Queen Consort, are travelling from Balmoral to London on Friday, where the monarch will meet Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace. Some members of the Royal Family, including Prince Harry, have also begun to return to London, according to media reports, although the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of York have stayed at Balmoral.

Palace officials said Friday that a date for the Queen’s funeral had yet to be set, although Sept. 19 appears to be the most likely day. Whatever date is chosen, it’s expected to be declared a national holiday.

— Paul Waldie

