Guests arrive for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London.POOL/Reuters

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth, the longest-reigning British monarch, will begin at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. ET). Follow for the latest updates.

Latest updates

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden and other visiting heads of state will be in attendance;

Queen Elizabeth will be honoured at a commemorative ceremony in Ottawa;

Canada has declared today, Sept. 19, a federal holiday and a national day of mourning to mark the Queen’s funeral.





5 :25 a.m.

The list of Canadian delegates attending the Queen’s funeral

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Governor-General Mary Simon and actor Sandra Oh are among the 19 delegates who will represent Canada.

The delegation will include Mr. Trudeau, Governor-General Mary Simon and former prime ministers Kim Campbell, Jean Chrétien, Paul Martin and Stephen Harper.

Former governors-general Michaëlle Jean and David Johnston will also be attending.

The leaders of the three groups representing Indigenous people in Canada – Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami Natan Obed, and President of the Métis National Council Cassidy Caron – will attend.

The Canadian delegation also includes members of the Order of Canada: actor Sandra Oh, Olympic champion Mark Tewksbury and musician Gregory Charles. In addition, Cross of Valour recipient Leslie Arthur Palmer will represent Canada at the funeral.

Ralph Goodale, the current High Commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom, and Janice Charette, Clerk of the Privy Council and the former High Commissioner, will also be in attendance.

The Prime Minister’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, will also join the delegation, as will Ms. Simon’s husband, Whit Fraser.

– Marieke Walsh

5 a.m.

How Queen Elizabeth will be honoured at Ottawa’s commemorative ceremony

Canadians are being invited to line the streets of Ottawa today to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth, as a memorial parade makes its way along a 2.2-kilometre route ending at Christ Church Cathedral. There, a national commemorative ceremony for the late monarch will take place.

The parade will consist of Canadian Armed Forces and Royal Canadian Mounted Police members, and will begin at 10:10 a.m. at the Cartier Square Drill Hall in downtown Ottawa. The parade will also feature a gun salute of 96 salvos – one for each year of the Queen’s life. The approximately 75-minute ceremony at the cathedral will begin at 11 a.m.

0 150 GATINEAU m Garden of the Provinces and Territories Parliament of Canada Ottawa River Wellington St Elgin St OTTAWA Queen St Laurier Ave W Christ Church Cathedral Ottawa Start: 10:10 a.m. Cartier Square Drill Hall THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS 0 150 GATINEAU m Garden of the Provinces and Territories Parliament of Canada Confedration Park Ottawa River Wellington St Elgin St OTTAWA Queen St Laurier Ave W Christ Church Cathedral Ottawa Start: 10:10 a.m. Cartier Square Drill Hall THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS 0 150 m GATINEAU Parliament of Canada Ottawa River Confederation Park Elgin St Wellington St Victoria Island OTTAWA Garden of the Provinces and Territories Laurier Ave W Queen St Start: 10:10 a.m. Cartier Square Drill Hall DOWNTOWN Christ Church Cathedral Ottawa CENTRETOWN THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS

The commemorative ceremony will include both secular and religious elements, including a tribute by Albert Dumont, Algonquin spiritual teacher-in-residence at Christ Church Cathedral; music by the cathedral organist and choir members; prayers and readings; and an address by an “eminent Canadian,” whom government officials declined to name on Wednesday.

About 600 invited guests will attend the ceremony, which the public will be able to watch on a screen at the Garden of the Provinces and Territories near the cathedral, as well as online. The invited guests will comprise parliamentarians, representatives of the Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP, as well as members of the diplomatic corps, faith communities, and certain high-profile Canadians.

The ceremony will conclude with a fly-past over Parliament Hill by CF-18 Hornet fighter jets, government officials said.

– Marsha McLeod

5 a.m.

Buckingham Palace shares details of the Queen’s state funeral

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest in a funeral service at Westminster Abbey that will include more than 10,000 servicemen and women, and two minutes of silence across Britain.

The Queen’s coffin has been lying in state in Westminster Hall since Wednesday and hundreds of thousands of people have paid their respects. On Monday morning, the coffin will be carried on a gun carriage to Westminster Abbey with King Charles III and other members of the Royal Family walking behind.

The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. local time (6 a.m. ET), and last an hour. It will be attended by 2,000 guests, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden and other heads of state from across the globe. British Prime Minister Liz Truss and Patricia Scotland, the Commonwealth Secretary General, will read passages from the Bible and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will deliver a sermon.

After the service, the Queen’s coffin will be carried through the historic heart of London, from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch near Buckingham Palace on a horse-drawn gun carriage with Charles and other royals walking behind.

From London, the coffin will move to Windsor Castle where the Queen will be interred next to her husband, Prince Philip, in St. George’s Chapel. Mr. Trudeau and other prime ministers of the realms will attend both the funeral at Westminster Abbey and the committal service at St. George’s Chapel.

At the end of the service, the coffin will be lowered into the Royal Vault and the sovereign’s piper will play a lament. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will pronounce the blessing and the congregation will sing “God Save The King.”

Britain has been in a period of mourning since the Queen died on Sept. 8. On Sunday, King Charles released a statement thanking people for their condolences.

– Paul Waldie and Marieke Walsh