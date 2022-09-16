Police officers gather outside Buckingham Palace in London, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.POOL/Reuters

London’s Metropolitan Police force is planning its largest operation ever as dozens of world leaders gather at Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said Friday that 20,000 officers have already been on duty for various mourning ceremonies since Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8. He wouldn’t estimate how many officers will be deployed on Monday, but he said it would be an unprecedented operation.

“This will be, on Monday, the biggest single deployment of police officers in an operation that the Met Police has ever undertaken,” he told a press briefing Friday.

At least 2,000 extra officers will also be on hand in Windsor, where the Queen’s coffin will be taken for interment at the King George VI Memorial Chapel in Windsor Castle on Monday afternoon.

Nearly 500 dignitaries are expected to attend the funeral, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who will be among a delegation of 19 Canadians that also includes Governor-General Mary Simon and the leaders of the three groups representing Indigenous people. U.S. President Joe Biden has also been invited, along with heads of state from across Europe, Asia, Africa and South America.

Dep. Assistant Commissioner Cundy added that police have made 34 arrests since the Queen’s death but he said none of the incidents involved protesters. “I’m pleased to say that we’ve only had a relatively few number of arrests and crimes that have been reported,” he said.

However, two officers were stabbed early Friday morning by a man in central London near Leicester Square. The man, who has not been identified, was tasered and arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker. The officers received significant wounds and were being treated in hospital, police said.

Dep. Assistant Commissioner Cundy said the stabbing was not being investigated as a terrorist attack and it was unrelated to the Queen. However, he added that officers “will be reflecting on that and we will be looking at our policing plans.”

A sign informs people in line in London's Southwark Park that there is a pause in the queue to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state, which begins at the park and concludes at Westminster Hall, on September 16, 2022.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Hundreds of thousands of people have been descending on London to pay their respects to the Queen, whose coffin is resting in Westminster Hall.

By Friday morning, the line to view the casket stretched more than eight kilometres and the waiting time was around 14 hours. So many people were lining up that just before 10 a.m. local time, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, which is overseeing the lying-in-state arrangements, stopped people from joining the queue.

“Southwark Park has reached capacity,” the department said in a statement on Twitter. “Entry will be paused for at least six hours. We are sorry for any inconvenience.” However, it took almost two hours for attendants to carry out the order and stop people from joining the line.

Screens at the entrance to the queue alternated between two messages: asking people not to enter the queue and warning them that it would be a minimum of 14 hours.

By midday, staff weren’t enforcing the queue closure. Lines of people snaked their way through the park in an oversized version of an airport security line. Hundreds of port-a-potties were installed, crews were on standby to empty them, and medical staff used a golf cart to get around.

“We made it,” said Karen Connor as she and her husband, Simon, finally found the back of the line. “Not quite,” he replied as they entered a line that they will likely stay in until sometime Saturday morning.

They brought food, drinks, and were prepared to wait “however long it takes,” she said. Ms. Connor choked up before she could explain why they came. Her husband replied, “Well, she’s the Queen, isn’t she? She’s the last one.”

“It’s our last chance to say goodbye,” Ms. Connor said.

In a controversial move, the BBC reported that the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, has banned a Chinese government delegation from attending the Queen’s lying in state.

Westminster Hall is part of the parliamentary estate and it falls under the jurisdiction of the Speaker. The decision to bar the Chinese officials was reportedly made because Beijing has sanctioned several British Members of Parliament over their criticism of human rights abuses in China.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman said Britain should “uphold diplomatic protocols.”