Shops closed, businesses ground to a halt and the country paused for two minutes as Britain said a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth on Monday.
The Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey took place with pomp and ceremony before a congregation of 2,000 world leaders, honours recipients and heads of state from dozens of countries.
The service was taken from the 1662 Book of Common Prayer, the official prayerbook of the Church of England, and the hymns were chosen by Elizabeth. Among them was The Lord’s My Shepherd, I’ll Not Want, which was sung at the Queen’s wedding to the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947.
“People of loving service are rare in any walk of life,” the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, told the congregation. “Leaders of loving service are still rarer. But in all cases, those who serve will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privileges are forgotten.”
The funeral service ended with two minutes of silence and the Queen’s coffin was moved on a gun carriage to Wellington Arch and on to Windsor Castle, where Elizabeth will be interred in St. George’s Chapel next to her husband, her sister and her parents.
While the service was conducted before an exclusive audience in the Abbey, it was aimed at the masses of people who made their way to parks, city squares and even movie theatres to watch the proceedings. The funeral was broadcast in 125 cinemas and giant screens were set up in churches, city squares and open spaces across Britain.
Tens of thousands of people descended on London’s Hyde Park where the funeral was shown on six massive screens.
Paula Juffs and her friends Pat Stafford and Sue Libby, showed up at 7 a.m. and planted their lawn chairs as close to one of the screen’s as possible.
“This is the best view, we want to see everything,” said Ms. Juffs. She could have watched everything at home, but felt compelled to come to the park. “It’s nice in a shared space. You feel like you want to be together with other people and feel the atmosphere.”
Many people came with flags, blankets, tents and bags of food. Jill Wilson showed up with a giant Paddington Bear that she made over the weekend. “It took about two days,” she said as she sat in a chair beside the bear. Ms. Wilson is a prop designer and she wanted to do something to honour the Queen, who famously starred in a skit with Paddington during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.
Ian Paternatte came from Portsmouth on the south coast wearing his Royal Navy beret and a row of medals he’d earned during his 27-year career in the navy.
He spent most of his time as a gunnery instructor but he also was part of a team of servicemen and women who practiced escorting the gun carriage which was used in the funeral.
“This has been planned for years,” Mr. Paternatte said as he pointed at the screen. “Every couple of years we would get the gun carriage out and we would do the drills.”
He added that the Queen was “my ultimate boss at the end of the day,” referring to her role as commander of the armed forces. “I’ve come up to pay my respects.”
Alan Dyer and his wife, Louisa, brought their two children to the park — three-year-old Amber and nine-year-old Ronnie. He wanted them to be part of history.
“They are going to remember this for the rest of their lives and talk to their children about it,” Mr. Dyer said.
As the Queen’s coffin entered the Abbey from Westminster Hall, where it had been lying in state since last Wednesday, the crowd in Hyde Park stood.
They remained standing until the Bible readings. And then they stood quietly again at the end of the service for the two minutes of silence. Many people held hands or put their arms around each other.
“I was crying,” said Caroline Warren. “I have all my tissues here.”
She’d come to the park with her partner, Leigh Gray, and their daughter Bernadette. They each held British flags and reluctantly joined thousands of others in singing God Save the King as the coffin was escorted from the Abbey.
Ms. Warren would have rather sung God Save the Queen.
“It’s very strange singing God Save the King when you are burying your Queen,” she said. “They should have let us sing God Save the Queen one last time.”
After the state funeral in London, the Queen’s coffin travelled to Windsor Castle, where a committal service in St. George’s Chapel will mark the symbolic end of the Queen’s reign. During the service, the orb, sceptre and crown, which have sat atop her coffin during the lying in state in London, will be removed by the crown jeweller.
A crush of people lined either side of the Long Walk that leads to Windsor Castle. Standing right in front of the police barricades, 14-year-old Leo Cowland and his family secured their spot at 6 a.m., arriving from nearby Reading to pay their respects.
Ten years ago, Mr. Cowland met the Queen just up the road from where they were standing on Monday. Then just four years old, he was selected from the crowd during Elizabeth’s diamond jubilee to present a bouquet of pink roses to her. She was wearing a light blue dress.
“It was very special, it was just me and her, and her body guards around her, and she said, ‘I hope you have a lovely day in Windsor,’” he said.
A decade later, he said he was looking forward to being there for the final moments. “It’s good to see her again,” he said.
His mother, Vanessa, said she wanted her kids to be here to mark the moment in British history. “If you can be here, then you should be here. To respect the monarchy, to respect the 70 years of service, and appreciate everything that she did for us as a country.”
Jumbotrons stationed along the route aired the ceremonies in London as tens of thousands of people waited for their moment to see the Royal Family and say goodbye to the Queen.
11-year-olds Aidan and Pomadou said they asked their mums to come to Windsor. The scene was chaotic and crowdy, but Pomadou said the turnout shows that the Queen’s “really been loved.”
The outpouring for the Queen is part of the country’s traditions, said Aidan’s mother, Jayne Njeri. “We came here and founded traditions and so we have to follow suit.”
In photos: Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral
Maps: Mourning rites in London and Windsor
The funeral day began with a procession of the coffin to Westminster Abbey, which was first consecrated in 1065 for Edward the Confessor. Afterward, it was paraded across London to the Wellington Arch.
LONDON
Windsor
Castle
0
20
KM
Hyde
Park
St. James’
Palace
Admiralty
Arch
Horse
Guards
The Mall
Big Ben
10 Downing St.
Buckingham
Palace
Wellington
Arch
Westminster
Abbey
Palace of
Westminster
FUNERAL SCHEDULE
1
Sept. 19, 10:44 a.m. local time:
Queen’s coffin goes from Westminster Hall on Royal Navy State Gun Carriage, followed on foot by King and senior members of Royal Family
2
10:52 a.m.: Procession arrives at Westminster Abbey
3
11 a.m.: Funeral service begins, conducted by Dean of Westminster David Hoyle, with Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby giving sermon. Service attended by 2,000 guests, including members of Royal Family, European royals and heads of state from around the world
4
11:55 a.m.: Last Post sounded, followed by national two-minute silence. Service ends with national anthem, then lament played by Queen’s piper
5
12 p.m.: Coffin replaced on State Gun Carriage and taken to Wellington Arch, Hyde Park Corner, in procession led by Royal Canadian Mounted Police and members of NHS staff. Big Ben tolls and guns fire in Hyde Park at one-minute intervals
6
1 p.m.: Queen’s coffin transferred to hearse and driven to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle
WESTMINSTER ABBEY
Contains tombs or memorials of over 3,300 prominent Britons including 17 monarchs, eight prime ministers, writers, musicians, actors, scientists and military leaders
ROYAL COFFIN
Draped in Royal Standard, adorned with crown, orb, sceptre and wreath of flowers. Carried through nave and quire to platform by eight Grenadier Guards
STATE GUN CARRIAGE
Last seen in 1979 for funeral of Lord Mountbatten
40 sailors behind
acting as brake
Pulled by 98 sailors
using drag ropes
THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; GRAPHIC NEWS; REUTERS
Piccadilly Circus
The Queen’s final resting place is Windsor Castle, west of London, whose chapel is where her late husband, parents and many ancestors buried.
