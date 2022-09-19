Queen Elizabeth's funeral cortege is carried along The Mall in London on Sept. 19 after her state funeral at Westminster Abbey.Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS

Shops closed, businesses ground to a halt and the country paused for two minutes as Britain said a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth on Monday.

The Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey took place with pomp and ceremony before a congregation of 2,000 world leaders, honours recipients and heads of state from dozens of countries.

The service was taken from the 1662 Book of Common Prayer, the official prayerbook of the Church of England, and the hymns were chosen by Elizabeth. Among them was The Lord’s My Shepherd, I’ll Not Want, which was sung at the Queen’s wedding to the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947.

“People of loving service are rare in any walk of life,” the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, told the congregation. “Leaders of loving service are still rarer. But in all cases, those who serve will be loved and remembered when those who cling to power and privileges are forgotten.”

The funeral service ended with two minutes of silence and the Queen’s coffin was moved on a gun carriage to Wellington Arch and on to Windsor Castle, where Elizabeth will be interred in St. George’s Chapel next to her husband, her sister and her parents.

The funeral at Westminster Abbey.JACK HILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

While the service was conducted before an exclusive audience in the Abbey, it was aimed at the masses of people who made their way to parks, city squares and even movie theatres to watch the proceedings. The funeral was broadcast in 125 cinemas and giant screens were set up in churches, city squares and open spaces across Britain.

Tens of thousands of people descended on London’s Hyde Park where the funeral was shown on six massive screens.

Paula Juffs and her friends Pat Stafford and Sue Libby, showed up at 7 a.m. and planted their lawn chairs as close to one of the screen’s as possible.

“This is the best view, we want to see everything,” said Ms. Juffs. She could have watched everything at home, but felt compelled to come to the park. “It’s nice in a shared space. You feel like you want to be together with other people and feel the atmosphere.”

Many people came with flags, blankets, tents and bags of food. Jill Wilson showed up with a giant Paddington Bear that she made over the weekend. “It took about two days,” she said as she sat in a chair beside the bear. Ms. Wilson is a prop designer and she wanted to do something to honour the Queen, who famously starred in a skit with Paddington during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Mourners gather at Hyde Park, where gun salutes rang out to honour the late queen. Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images; Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Ian Paternatte came from Portsmouth on the south coast wearing his Royal Navy beret and a row of medals he’d earned during his 27-year career in the navy.

He spent most of his time as a gunnery instructor but he also was part of a team of servicemen and women who practiced escorting the gun carriage which was used in the funeral.

“This has been planned for years,” Mr. Paternatte said as he pointed at the screen. “Every couple of years we would get the gun carriage out and we would do the drills.”

He added that the Queen was “my ultimate boss at the end of the day,” referring to her role as commander of the armed forces. “I’ve come up to pay my respects.”

Alan Dyer and his wife, Louisa, brought their two children to the park — three-year-old Amber and nine-year-old Ronnie. He wanted them to be part of history.

“They are going to remember this for the rest of their lives and talk to their children about it,” Mr. Dyer said.

People watch the funeral on giant screens at Hyde Park.Lewis Joly/The Associated Press

As the Queen’s coffin entered the Abbey from Westminster Hall, where it had been lying in state since last Wednesday, the crowd in Hyde Park stood.

They remained standing until the Bible readings. And then they stood quietly again at the end of the service for the two minutes of silence. Many people held hands or put their arms around each other.

“I was crying,” said Caroline Warren. “I have all my tissues here.”

She’d come to the park with her partner, Leigh Gray, and their daughter Bernadette. They each held British flags and reluctantly joined thousands of others in singing God Save the King as the coffin was escorted from the Abbey.

Ms. Warren would have rather sung God Save the Queen.

“It’s very strange singing God Save the King when you are burying your Queen,” she said. “They should have let us sing God Save the Queen one last time.”

King Charles III walks behind the coffin with the Imperial State Crown resting on top.GARETH CATTERMOLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

After the state funeral in London, the Queen’s coffin travelled to Windsor Castle, where a committal service in St. George’s Chapel will mark the symbolic end of the Queen’s reign. During the service, the orb, sceptre and crown, which have sat atop her coffin during the lying in state in London, will be removed by the crown jeweller.

A crush of people lined either side of the Long Walk that leads to Windsor Castle. Standing right in front of the police barricades, 14-year-old Leo Cowland and his family secured their spot at 6 a.m., arriving from nearby Reading to pay their respects.

Ten years ago, Mr. Cowland met the Queen just up the road from where they were standing on Monday. Then just four years old, he was selected from the crowd during Elizabeth’s diamond jubilee to present a bouquet of pink roses to her. She was wearing a light blue dress.

“It was very special, it was just me and her, and her body guards around her, and she said, ‘I hope you have a lovely day in Windsor,’” he said.

A decade later, he said he was looking forward to being there for the final moments. “It’s good to see her again,” he said.

His mother, Vanessa, said she wanted her kids to be here to mark the moment in British history. “If you can be here, then you should be here. To respect the monarchy, to respect the 70 years of service, and appreciate everything that she did for us as a country.”

Jumbotrons stationed along the route aired the ceremonies in London as tens of thousands of people waited for their moment to see the Royal Family and say goodbye to the Queen.

11-year-olds Aidan and Pomadou said they asked their mums to come to Windsor. The scene was chaotic and crowdy, but Pomadou said the turnout shows that the Queen’s “really been loved.”

The outpouring for the Queen is part of the country’s traditions, said Aidan’s mother, Jayne Njeri. “We came here and founded traditions and so we have to follow suit.”

In photos: Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral

The Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth travels down the Long Walk as it arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George's Chapel, in Windsor.Aaron Chown/The Associated Press 1 of 45

Emma, the monarch's fell pony, stands as the Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George's Chapel, in Windsor.Aaron Chown/The Associated Press 2 of 45

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth is driven along the Long Walk in her State Hearse from London to Windsor towards her final resting place inside St George VI memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle.POOL/Reuters 3 of 45

The Royal Family walk behind the coffin as the Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth aboard the State Hearse, travels inside Windsor Castle.ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 45

The hearse travels along the Long Walk as it makes its way to Windsor Castle, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor.LEE SMITH/Reuters 5 of 45

King Charles II, foreground, and his son Prince William, fourth from left, salute as Queen Elizabeth's coffin is transferred from a gun carriage to a waiting hearse at Wellington Arch in London.Andrew Testa/The New York Times News Service 6 of 45

The Royal Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at Wellington Arch in London.David Ramos/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 45

The Royal Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at Wellington Arch in London.David Ramos 8 of 45

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth with the Imperial State Crown resting on top, borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy followed by members of the royal family proceeds past The Wellington Arch.David Ramos/Getty Images 9 of 45

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth is pulled on a gun carriage through the streets of London following her funeral service at Westminster Abbey.Kin Cheung/The Associated Press 10 of 45

Crowds on The Mall stand for a two minutes silence during the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth in London.KEVIN COOMBS/Reuters 11 of 45

Members of the armed forces march during the funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth in London.Wo1 Rupert Frere/The Associated Press 12 of 45

Coldstream Guards proceed down The Mall ahead of The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth in London.Chip Somodevilla/The Associated Press 13 of 45

The RCMP lead the funeral procession marching down The Mall following the service at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth, in London.ANDREW BOYERS/Reuters 14 of 45

Buckingham Palace staff stand outside its gates during Queen Elizabeth funeral ceremonies in central London.POOL/Reuters 15 of 45

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth makes it way on the procession from Westminster Abbey following the funeral service.JOHN SIBLEY/Reuters 16 of 45

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte sit in a car on the day of the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth, in London.HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters 17 of 45

RCMP during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey in London.WPA Pool/Getty Images 18 of 45

King Charles III, Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall attend the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth.BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images 19 of 45

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre arrives during the state funeral.BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images 20 of 45

The crown is seen as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth is carried into the Westminster Abbey in London.HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters 21 of 45

King Charles III and Anne, Princess Royal arrive at Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth in London.CHRIS Jackson GETTY IMAGES/Getty Images 22 of 45

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried into Westminster Abbey in London.Chris Jackson/Getty Images 23 of 45

Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort (R), Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (2nd R), Britain's Prince George of Wales (L) and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales (2nd L) travel down The Mall on the day of the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth.WPA Pool/Getty Images 24 of 45

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Peter Phillips arrive at Westminster Abbey for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth.CHRIS Jackson GETTY IMAGES/Getty Images 25 of 45

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth is carried into Westminster Abbey for her state funeral in central London.Frank Augstein/The Associated Press 26 of 45

Spectators are seen gathering on the Long Walk, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Windsor.PAUL CHILDS/Reuters 27 of 45

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth is placed on a gun carriage during her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London.Emilio Morenatti/The Associated Press 28 of 45

King Charles III and Prince William are driven to Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in central London.Emilio Morenatti/The Associated Press 29 of 45

People gather prior of the Queen Elizabeth funeral in central London.Andreea Alexandru/The Associated Press 30 of 45

People gather to watch the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Parliament Square in London.SARAH MEYSSONNIER/Reuters 31 of 45

Guests arrive ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in London.WPA Pool/Getty Images 32 of 45

People display a portrait of Queen Elizabeth at Horse Guards Avenue ahead of her State Funeral Service in London.David Davies/The Associated Press 33 of 45

Inside Westminster Abbey ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London.Danny Lawson/Getty Images 34 of 45

People gather to watch the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey in London.WPA Pool/Getty Images 35 of 45

Yeoman of the Guard at Westminster Abbey ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth in London.Chris Furlong/Getty Images 36 of 45

Yeoman of the Guard at Westminster Abbey ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth in London.Chris Furlong/Getty Images 37 of 45

Former Prime Ministers Gordon Brown and Tony Blair arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth in London.Chris Furlong/Getty Images 38 of 45

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth, at Westminster Abbey in London.KAI PFAFFENBACH/Reuters 39 of 45

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Trudeau arrive for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth in London.Geoff Pugh/Getty Images 40 of 45

Christina Heerey (L), the last person to pay their respects, walks past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth Lying-In-State in Westminster Hall in London.Mark Large/Getty Images 41 of 45

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, arrives at Westminster Abbey in London.MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images 42 of 45

The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, as it leaves Westminster Hall.WPA Pool/AFP/Getty Images 43 of 45

Buckingham Palace household staff return through the gates of Buckingham Palace after paying their respects during the State Funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in London.CHIP SOMODEVILLA/AFP/Getty Images 44 of 45

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth is seen on the day of her funeral and burial, in London.POOL/Reuters 45 of 45

Maps: Mourning rites in London and Windsor

The funeral day began with a procession of the coffin to Westminster Abbey, which was first consecrated in 1065 for Edward the Confessor. Afterward, it was paraded across London to the Wellington Arch. LONDON Windsor Castle 0 20 KM Hyde Park St. James’ Palace Admiralty Arch Horse Guards The Mall Big Ben 10 Downing St. Buckingham Palace Wellington Arch Westminster Abbey Palace of Westminster FUNERAL SCHEDULE 1 Sept. 19, 10:44 a.m. local time: Queen’s coffin goes from Westminster Hall on Royal Navy State Gun Carriage, followed on foot by King and senior members of Royal Family 2 10:52 a.m.: Procession arrives at Westminster Abbey 3 11 a.m.: Funeral service begins, conducted by Dean of Westminster David Hoyle, with Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby giving sermon. Service attended by 2,000 guests, including members of Royal Family, European royals and heads of state from around the world 4 11:55 a.m.: Last Post sounded, followed by national two-minute silence. Service ends with national anthem, then lament played by Queen’s piper 5 12 p.m.: Coffin replaced on State Gun Carriage and taken to Wellington Arch, Hyde Park Corner, in procession led by Royal Canadian Mounted Police and members of NHS staff. Big Ben tolls and guns fire in Hyde Park at one-minute intervals 6 1 p.m.: Queen’s coffin transferred to hearse and driven to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle WESTMINSTER ABBEY Contains tombs or memorials of over 3,300 prominent Britons including 17 monarchs, eight prime ministers, writers, musicians, actors, scientists and military leaders ROYAL COFFIN Draped in Royal Standard, adorned with crown, orb, sceptre and wreath of flowers. Carried through nave and quire to platform by eight Grenadier Guards STATE GUN CARRIAGE Last seen in 1979 for funeral of Lord Mountbatten 40 sailors behind acting as brake Pulled by 98 sailors using drag ropes THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; GRAPHIC NEWS; REUTERS LONDON Windsor Castle 0 20 KM Hyde Park St. James’ Palace Admiralty Arch Horse Guards The Mall Big Ben 10 Downing St. Buckingham Palace Wellington Arch Westminster Abbey Palace of Westminster FUNERAL SCHEDULE 1 Sept. 19, 10:44 a.m. local time: Queen’s coffin goes from Westminster Hall on Royal Navy State Gun Carriage, followed on foot by King and senior members of Royal Family 2 10:52 a.m.: Procession arrives at Westminster Abbey 3 11 a.m.: Funeral service begins, conducted by Dean of Westminster David Hoyle, with Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby giving sermon. Service attended by 2,000 guests, including members of Royal Family, European royals and heads of state from around the world 4 11:55 a.m.: Last Post sounded, followed by national two-minute silence. Service ends with national anthem, then lament played by Queen’s piper 5 12 p.m.: Coffin replaced on State Gun Carriage and taken to Wellington Arch, Hyde Park Corner, in procession led by Royal Canadian Mounted Police and members of NHS staff. Big Ben tolls and guns fire in Hyde Park at one-minute intervals 6 1 p.m.: Queen’s coffin transferred to hearse and driven to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle WESTMINSTER ABBEY Contains tombs or memorials of over 3,300 prominent Britons including 17 monarchs, eight prime ministers, writers, musicians, actors, scientists and military leaders ROYAL COFFIN Draped in Royal Standard, adorned with crown, orb, sceptre and wreath of flowers. Carried through nave and quire to platform by eight Grenadier Guards STATE GUN CARRIAGE Last seen in 1979 for funeral of Lord Mountbatten 40 sailors behind acting as brake Pulled by 98 sailors using drag ropes THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; GRAPHIC NEWS; REUTERS Piccadilly Circus LONDON Charing Cross 6 TRAFALGAR SQUARE Detail Windsor Castle Pall Mall Embankment 0 20 Admiralty Arch KM Horse Guards St. James’ Palace Hyde Park Green Park Hyde Park Corner The Mall 10 Downing St. St. James’ Park 5 Big Ben Buckingham Palace Wellington Arch Birdcage Walk 1 St. James’ Park Victoria St. 2, 3 and 4 CENTRAL LONDON Westminster Abbey Palace of Westminster 0 100 m FUNERAL SCHEDULE 1 4 Sept. 19, 10:44 a.m. local time: Queen’s coffin goes from Westminster Hall on Royal Navy State Gun Carriage, followed on foot by King and senior members of Royal Family 11:55 a.m.: Last Post sounded, followed by national two-minute silence. Service ends with national anthem, then lament played by Queen’s piper 5 12 p.m.: Coffin replaced on State Gun Carriage and taken to Wellington Arch, Hyde Park Corner, in procession led by Royal Canadian Mounted Police and members of NHS staff. Big Ben tolls and guns fire in Hyde Park at one-minute intervals 2 10:52 a.m.: Procession arrives at Westminster Abbey 3 11 a.m.: Funeral service begins, conducted by Dean of Westminster David Hoyle, with Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby giving sermon. Service attended by 2,000 guests, including members of Royal Family, European royals and heads of state from around the world 6 1 p.m.: Queen’s coffin transferred to hearse and driven to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle WESTMINSTER ABBEY Contains tombs or memorials of over 3,300 prominent Britons including 17 monarchs, eight prime ministers, writers, musicians, actors, scientists and military leaders Tomb of Henry VII High Altar Tomb of Unknown Warrior Resting place of unidentified soldier killed in World War I Tomb of Mary, Queen of Scots Tomb of Elizabeth I ROYAL COFFIN Draped in Royal Standard, adorned with crown, orb, sceptre and wreath of flowers. Carried through nave and quire to platform by eight Grenadier Guards Nave Quire STATE GUN CARRIAGE Last seen in 1979 for funeral of Lord Mountbatten 40 sailors behind acting as brake Pulled by 98 sailors using drag ropes THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; GRAPHIC NEWS; REUTERS