In this Feb. 5, 2022 file photo, Queen Elizabeth reacts as she attends a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House which is the Queen's Norfolk residence, with representatives from local community groups to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee.POOL/Reuters

The Queen is under medical care at Balmoral Castle amid growing concern about her health.

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement Thursday. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Prince Charles is with the Queen and the Duke of Cambridge is travelling to Balmoral.

The Queen, 96, pulled out of a virtual privy council meeting on Wednesday.

“My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” said Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was appointed Prime Minister on Tuesday by the Queen.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer also expressed his concern. “Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace,” Mr. Starmer said in a tweet. “My thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery.”

