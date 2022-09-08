Latest updates:

Queen Elizabeth, 96, is under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle

Prince Charles, heir to the throne, is with the Queen, as other Royal Family members travel to Scotland

10:30 a.m.

Buckingham Palace on Thursday

Thursday’s Changing the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace was cancelled.

A sign noting the cancellation of today's guard changing ceremony at Buckingham Palace on September 8, 2022.Leon Neal/Getty Images

Some members of the British public are gathered outside Buckingham Palace in London.

A man wearing a crown-themed hat stands outside Buckingham Palace on September 8, 2022.TOBY MELVILLE/Reuters

Members of the public gather outside of Buckingham Palace on September 8 in London, England.Leon Neal/Getty Images

10:00 a.m.

BBC suspended regular programming following Palace announcement

The BBC, the country’s national broadcaster, interrupted its scheduled programming earlier this morning to switch to rolling news bulletins following the announcement that doctors were concerned for Queen Elizabeth’s health.

9:45 a.m.

Prime Minister Liz Truss ‘deeply concerned’ by news about Queen’s health

Here is some reaction to the news from Britain’s political leaders:

Prime Minister Liz Truss:

“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

Opposition Labour Leader Keir Starmer:

Keir Starmer, the leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, said he was deeply concerned about news from about the Elizabeth’s health.

“Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon. My thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery,” he added.

Speaker of Parliament Lindsay Hoyle:

Lindsay Hoyle, speaker of the House of Commons, interrupted an energy debate in Parliament to say he sent his best wishes to the monarch.

“I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say we send all the best wishes to her Majesty the Queen,” he said.

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon:

“All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty’s health. My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the Royal Family at this time.”

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby:

“My prayers, and the prayers of people across the @churchofengland and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today. May God’s presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral.”

9:30 a.m.

The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral

LONDON — The Queen is under medical care at Balmoral Castle in Scotland amid growing worries about her health.

Buckingham Palace said her doctors are concerned for her health and recommended she remain under medical supervision after an evaluation on Thursday morning.

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the Palace said in a statement.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” they added.

The Queen’s four children – Princess Anne, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – are understood to be either at Balmoral or on their way to the castle. Her grandson, Prince William, has also arrived.

A spokesperson said Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, in Britain for a number of events, would also travel to Scotland.

Last October, Elizabeth spent a night in hospital and she has been forced to cut back on public engagements since then. On Wednesday, she cancelled a virtual meeting with senior ministers after being advised to rest by her doctors.

Queen Elizabeth welcomes Liz Truss during an audience where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government, at Balmoral Castle, Scotland on September 6.POOL/Reuters

On Tuesday, the Queen had been pictured appointing Liz Truss as the country’s new Prime Minister at Balmoral.

— Paul Waldie