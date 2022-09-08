Mourning for Queen Elizabeth continues on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile on Monday, where the new King Charles III takes part in an evening vigil at St. Giles’ Cathedral before his mother’s coffin lies for 24 hours of public visits. The coffin will be flown to London on Tuesday for a lying-in-state until the funeral to be held on Sept. 19.
At London’s Westminster Hall, parliamentarians will give the King condolences on Monday in the first of four such gestures this week as Charles tours the regional parliaments in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast. The Accession Council officially proclaimed Charles as Britain’s head of state in a ceremony on Saturday.
Mourning in Canada
Parliament is getting ready for a special session to honour the late monarch on Thursday, one week after her death, before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor-General Mary Simon head to the funeral next Monday. The two took part in Saturday’s proclamation that Charles is Canada’s new monarch.
In Victoria, home to anglophilic institutions like the Fairmont Empress Hotel, tributes piled up at the legislature steps and the statue of the 19th-century queen that the B.C. capital is named for. The Globe and Mail’s Marsha Lederman met with people gathered to sign the legislature’s condolence book, who shared their stories of meeting Royal Family members.
Commonwealth realms such as Britain and Canada have strict protocols about what to do if a sovereign dies, and they’ve had decades to get them right: The last time it happened was when Elizabeth’s father, George VI, died in 1952.
In Britain, an official mourning plan – called Operation Unicorn in its Scottish phase, and Operation London Bridge for the main activities nationwide – lays out exactly what the Royal Family, politicians and security forces will do. The plan is roughly as follows, though arrangements may change depending on the circumstances.
What’s happened so far
The death was announced publicly on Sept. 8 with a framed notice on the railing outside Buckingham Palace in London, as well as by e-mail and Royal Family websites.
Charles became king immediately when his mother died. He arrived in London on Sept. 9 to meet key people such as the British Prime Minister, the Earl Marshal (a nobleman in charge of funeral plans) and the Accession Council, a ceremonial body that confirmed on Sept. 10 that he has taken the throne.
Queen Elizabeth’s coffin travelled from Aberdeen to Edinburgh by train on Sept. 11, spending a night at Holyroodhouse castle ahead of a vigil at St. Giles’ Cathedral on Monday.
Still to come
The King is due to get Parliament’s formal condolences in London on Monday, with other visits to follow at the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish legislatures. Parliaments in Canada and the other Commonwealth realms will send their own condolences.
Queen Elizabeth’s coffin arrives in London by plane on Tuesday for a four-day lying in state at Westminster Hall that the public can visit. The state funeral is on Sept. 19. Canada’s Governor-General Mary Simon and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are expected to attend.
The coffin then goes to Windsor Castle for a committal service at St. George’s Chapel, where the Royal Family holds a private burial. The monarch’s final resting place is the King George VI Memorial Chapel, where her parents are buried.
The House of Commons and provincial legislatures have each set their own official mourning periods – in most cases, 10 days following the date of death – when public buildings will be closed and flags put at half-mast. Commemorations in Ottawa will include a service on the funeral day at Christ Church Cathedral, plus a parade past the National War Memorial, fly-pasts by the Royal Canadian Air Force and gun salutes.
Heritage Canada has set up an electronic condolence book, with a paper equivalent at Rideau Hall that members of the public can sign. Some provinces have set up their own condolence books at legislature buildings or lieutenant-governors’ residences. Check to see what your province is doing:
Canada also issued a proclamation with the new sovereign’s title on Sept. 10, as other Commonwealth realms are also doing. These are only formalities, as is the coronation that comes later. The legal process of succession may be different in each country, but the result is the same: Charles is automatically king.
What Canadians are saying
In the days after Queen Elizabeth’s death, Canadians of all ages and backgrounds shared their emotions about the monarchy in public places: At Rideau Hall and Parliament Hill in Ottawa, at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal, at legislatures from Halifax to Victoria.
They included immigrants to Canada like Seif Mufti of Montreal, who swore allegiance to the late monarch when he became a citizen in 2010; he said was “like an engagement, an honour, to fulfill what I came for.” At the British consulate in Vancouver, the city’s Hong Kong diaspora paid respects to the woman who ruled the British colony, now a part of China, in their parents’ time: “She had a great life, she did a lot for her country, for Hong Kong and for Canada,” said Andrew Yu.
Quebec’s reaction to the death was more mixed, with several media outlets looking back at her 1964 visit to Quebec City, dubbed “Truncheon Saturday” for the police crackdown on separatist and anti-monarchy protesters. The debate about the monarchy’s future is playing out in the ongoing provincial election, with the leader of the separatist Parti Québécois criticizing the lowering of flags to half-mast.
Reigned for: 70 years, seven months and three days. That’s a record for British sovereigns, though not for Canadian ones; Canada’s royal line includes the French kings who colonized Quebec, and one of them, Louis XIV, reigned for 72 years in the 17th and 18th centuries.
Role in Canada: Elizabeth’s reign, which covered the tenures of 12 prime ministers, was a time of massive change in Canada’s political status and relationship with the monarchy. She signed the Constitution Act of 1982 that introduced the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and gave Canada the power to change its founding documents without the involvement of Britain’s Parliament. She made 22 official visits to Canada before leaving overseas travel to her children and grandchildren.
Role in the Commonwealth: Elizabeth took the throne when the British Empire was waning and its former (and soon-to-be-former) colonies asserted themselves as equals. Many of those countries still co-operate through the Commonwealth, a voluntary association of which the monarch is the symbolic chief. It now has 54 member states, 15 of which are Commonwealth realms where the monarch is head of state: These include Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Bahamas and Papua New Guinea. (Barbados became a republic in 2021, though it is still a Commonwealth member; Jamaica’s government aims to transition toward a republic in 2025.)