Edinburgh, Sept. 11: Pallbearers carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth as the hearse arrives at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on the city's Royal Mile.Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

Mourning in Britain

Mourning for Queen Elizabeth continues on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile on Monday, where the new King Charles III takes part in an evening vigil at St. Giles’ Cathedral before his mother’s coffin lies for 24 hours of public visits. The coffin will be flown to London on Tuesday for a lying-in-state until the funeral to be held on Sept. 19.

At London’s Westminster Hall, parliamentarians will give the King condolences on Monday in the first of four such gestures this week as Charles tours the regional parliaments in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast. The Accession Council officially proclaimed Charles as Britain’s head of state in a ceremony on Saturday.

Mourning in Canada

Parliament is getting ready for a special session to honour the late monarch on Thursday, one week after her death, before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor-General Mary Simon head to the funeral next Monday. The two took part in Saturday’s proclamation that Charles is Canada’s new monarch.

In Victoria, home to anglophilic institutions like the Fairmont Empress Hotel, tributes piled up at the legislature steps and the statue of the 19th-century queen that the B.C. capital is named for. The Globe and Mail’s Marsha Lederman met with people gathered to sign the legislature’s condolence book, who shared their stories of meeting Royal Family members.

If you met Her Majesty in person, perhaps on one of her 22 visits to Canada, The Globe and Mail would like to hear your story and what you remember most about it.

Watch some of the highlights from Elizabeth II's Canadian visits, including her last one in 2010 where she said in a speech, 'It is very good to be home.' The Globe and Mail

Royal mourning in Britain: What to expect

Queen Elizabeth II, left, stands with her grandmother and mother at London’s Westminster Hall in 1952 for the lying-in-state of the late king George VI.Ron Case/The Associated Press

Commonwealth realms such as Britain and Canada have strict protocols about what to do if a sovereign dies, and they’ve had decades to get them right: The last time it happened was when Elizabeth’s father, George VI, died in 1952.

In Britain, an official mourning plan – called Operation Unicorn in its Scottish phase, and Operation London Bridge for the main activities nationwide – lays out exactly what the Royal Family, politicians and security forces will do. The plan is roughly as follows, though arrangements may change depending on the circumstances.

What’s happened so far

The death was announced publicly on Sept. 8 with a framed notice on the railing outside Buckingham Palace in London, as well as by e-mail and Royal Family websites.

Charles became king immediately when his mother died. He arrived in London on Sept. 9 to meet key people such as the British Prime Minister, the Earl Marshal (a nobleman in charge of funeral plans) and the Accession Council, a ceremonial body that confirmed on Sept. 10 that he has taken the throne.

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin travelled from Aberdeen to Edinburgh by train on Sept. 11, spending a night at Holyroodhouse castle ahead of a vigil at St. Giles’ Cathedral on Monday.

Still to come

The King is due to get Parliament’s formal condolences in London on Monday, with other visits to follow at the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish legislatures. Parliaments in Canada and the other Commonwealth realms will send their own condolences.

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin arrives in London by plane on Tuesday for a four-day lying in state at Westminster Hall that the public can visit. The state funeral is on Sept. 19. Canada’s Governor-General Mary Simon and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are expected to attend.

The coffin then goes to Windsor Castle for a committal service at St. George’s Chapel, where the Royal Family holds a private burial. The monarch’s final resting place is the King George VI Memorial Chapel, where her parents are buried.

Tributes to the Queen in Ottawa on the night of Sept. 8: Memorial lights on Parliament Hill, a tribute on the Kipnes Lantern of the National Arts Centre, flowers at the British High Commission. Patrick Doyle/Reuters; Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Royal mourning in Canada so far

Official mourning, federal and provincial

The House of Commons and provincial legislatures have each set their own official mourning periods – in most cases, 10 days following the date of death – when public buildings will be closed and flags put at half-mast. Commemorations in Ottawa will include a service on the funeral day at Christ Church Cathedral, plus a parade past the National War Memorial, fly-pasts by the Royal Canadian Air Force and gun salutes.

Heritage Canada has set up an electronic condolence book, with a paper equivalent at Rideau Hall that members of the public can sign. Some provinces have set up their own condolence books at legislature buildings or lieutenant-governors’ residences. Check to see what your province is doing:

Canada also issued a proclamation with the new sovereign’s title on Sept. 10, as other Commonwealth realms are also doing. These are only formalities, as is the coronation that comes later. The legal process of succession may be different in each country, but the result is the same: Charles is automatically king.

Tributes at a small memorial on the steps of the B.C. Legislature in Victoria.Chad Hipolito/The Globe and Mail

What Canadians are saying

In the days after Queen Elizabeth’s death, Canadians of all ages and backgrounds shared their emotions about the monarchy in public places: At Rideau Hall and Parliament Hill in Ottawa, at the Queen Elizabeth Hotel in Montreal, at legislatures from Halifax to Victoria.

They included immigrants to Canada like Seif Mufti of Montreal, who swore allegiance to the late monarch when he became a citizen in 2010; he said was “like an engagement, an honour, to fulfill what I came for.” At the British consulate in Vancouver, the city’s Hong Kong diaspora paid respects to the woman who ruled the British colony, now a part of China, in their parents’ time: “She had a great life, she did a lot for her country, for Hong Kong and for Canada,” said Andrew Yu.

Quebec’s reaction to the death was more mixed, with several media outlets looking back at her 1964 visit to Quebec City, dubbed “Truncheon Saturday” for the police crackdown on separatist and anti-monarchy protesters. The debate about the monarchy’s future is playing out in the ongoing provincial election, with the leader of the separatist Parti Québécois criticizing the lowering of flags to half-mast.

Queen Elizabeth II at a glance

Princess Elizabeth with the Duke and Duchess of York, later to become King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, in 1929. Born on April 21, 1926, the young Elizabeth would grow up to be Britain's longest-serving monarch. 1 of 77

Princess Margaret (left) and Princess Elizabeth, in 1933.-/Getty Images 2 of 77

Princess Elizabeth (fourth from left) waves from the balcony of Buckingham Palace beside Princess Margaret (fifth from left) after the coronation of their parents, King George VI (right) and Queen Elizabeth I (second from left) on May 12, 1937.CENTRAL PRESS/AFP via Getty Images 3 of 77

An undated wartime picture of Princess Elizabeth, right, and Princess Margaret after they broadcast on "Children's Hour" from Buckingham Palace. Princess Elizabeth gave her first broadcast on October 13, 1940.PA via AP 4 of 77

Princess Elizabeth, right, and Princess Margaret, in their Girl Guide uniforms, practise their bandaging skills in August, 1943.The Associated Press 5 of 77

Training as an Auxiliary Territorial Service officer, Princess Elizabeth changes the wheel of a car at a vehicle maintenance class in Southern England in 1945.British Official Photograph/Crown Copyright via AP 6 of 77

Britain's Prime Minister Winston Churchill, centre, looks on as King George VI (second from right), Queen Elizabeth (second from left), Princess Elizabeth (left) and Princess Margaret (right) wave to crowds gathered below from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Victory in Europe (VE) Day on May 8, 1945.The Canadian Press 7 of 77

Princess Elizabeth (right) pulls the cord to blow the whistle of the Royal Train during the five-mile ride that she and Princess Margaret took on the locomotive during a journey from Worcester to George, South Africa on February 23, 1947.AP 8 of 77

On her 21st birthday, Princess Elizabeth sits before a microphone for her birthday speech, which she made from Cape Town, South Africa on April 21, 1947.The Associated Press 9 of 77

Princess Elizabeth and her fiance, Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, in London on July 10, 1947.The Associated Press 10 of 77

A Union Jack, whipping in the breeze from the Admiralty Arch, forms a frame for the scene on London's mall as Princess Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh's wedding procession moves from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey on November 20, 1947. The sides of the mall are lined with hundreds of thousands of Britons waiting for glimpses of the princess.The Associated Press 11 of 77

Princess Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh are seen leaving Westminster Abbey following their wedding service on November 20, 1947.The Associated Press 12 of 77

Princess Elizabeth helping to prepare food packages that she distributed on January 24, 1948 to pensioners and widows with families. Rationing was still in force.AFP/Getty Images 13 of 77

On December 16, 1948, Princess Elizabeth holds her infant baby son, Prince Charles, who had been born November 14, 1948.AFP/Getty Images 14 of 77

Princess Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with baby Prince Charles at Windlesham Moor on July 20, 1949.INTERCONTINENTALE/AFP via Getty Images 15 of 77

Princess Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their two children, Prince Charles (left) and Princess Anne in 1951.-/Getty Images 16 of 77

Princess Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh are greeted by crowds as they leave their aircraft after arriving at a joint service training centre in Rivers, Man., on November 2, 1951, during their first official tour of Canada.Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images 17 of 77

Princess Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during their visit to Canada in 1951, walking past a crowd of children waving Union Jack flags.Keystone/Getty Images 18 of 77

Princess Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh inspect a group of Wolf Cubs and Brownies outside the Legislative Buildings in Regina on October 22, 1951.Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images 19 of 77

Princess Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh greet First Nations chiefs, including Chief Andrew Bannon of Fort William First Nation, in Ontario on November 2, 1951.Fox Photos/Getty Images 20 of 77

Princess Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrive at Dalhousie University with President Alexander E. Kerr (left) in Halifax on November 12, 1951.Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images 21 of 77

Queen Elizabeth II and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, leaving their BOAC airplane as they return from Kenya on February 7, 1952, following the death of King George VI in London. The King had died the previous day.Keystone/Getty Images 22 of 77

The scene at London's King Cross Station on February 11, 1952 when King George VI's coffin arrived by train. Members of the Royal Family, including Queen Elizabeth, Princess Margaret and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, are seen in the foreground as the coffin is taken from the train.BIPPA press/AFP via Getty Images 23 of 77

Philip, Duke of Edinburgh kneels before the throne and pays homage to his wife, Queen Elizabeth, in Westminster Abbey after her coronation.The Associated Press 24 of 77

Queen Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh wave to supporters from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, following her coronation.Associated Press 25 of 77

Wearing the uniform of Colonel-in-Chief of the Regiment and mounted side-saddle on Winston, Queen Elizabeth looks back at Philip, Duke of Edinburgh after taking the salute at the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Horse Guards Parade, on June 11, 1953.The Associated Press 26 of 77

From left, Princess Anne, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth, speaking to Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during a polo match circa 1955/1956. The Queen is holding the leash of one of her pet corgis.AP 27 of 77

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip with their children, Prince Charles (right), Princess Anne (left) and baby Prince Andrew, on the grounds of Balmoral Castle on September 9, 1960.AFP/Getty Images 28 of 77

Queen Elizabeth waves to the crowd as she rides an elephant next to Maharaja of Jaipur Man Singh II at the City Palace in Jaipur, the capital of India’s Rajasthan state, on January 24, 1961.CENTRAL PRESS/AFP via Getty Images 29 of 77

Queen Elizabeth is escorted by Captain G. L. Simpson as she leaves the Royal Yacht Britannia to inspect the 2nd Battalion of the Canadian Guard on her arrival at Charlottetown, PEI on October 6, 1964.The Associated Press 30 of 77

Hotel guests applaud behind an honour guard as the Queen, escorted by Premier Jean Lesage of Quebec, arrives at the Chateau Frontenac in Quebec City for a state dinner given by the Quebec government on October 10, 1964. Following them is Mrs. Leasge, the Premier's wife.John McNeill/The Globe and Mail 31 of 77

Queen Elizabeth at the Tissisal Falls, where the Blue Nile begins, with Emperor Haile Selassie during a royal visit to Ethiopia on February 7, 1965.Terry Fincher/Getty Images 32 of 77

From left: Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince Philip and Prince Andrew, smiling at Prince Edward in his cradle at Frogmore House in Windsor, Berkshire on April 21, 1965.CENTRAL PRESS/AFP via Getty Images 33 of 77

Queen Elizabeth riding at Ascot Racecourse with her sister Princess Margaret and cousin Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, on June 27, 1968.Evening Standard/Getty Images 34 of 77

Queen Elizabeth seen returning to her car after a stroll down the trail to see Slave River in Northwest Territories on July 9, 1970.John McNeill/The Globe and Mail 35 of 77

President Richard Nixon and British Prime Minister Edward Heath meet Queen Elizabeth for lunch on October 3, 1970.Douglas Miller/Getty Images 36 of 77

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are seen with their family in Buckingham Palace on the royal couple's silver wedding anniversary, November 20, 1972. From left: Prince Charles (age 24), Prince Edward (age 8), the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Andrew (age 12) and Princess Anne (age 22). Also in the picture, with its back to the camera, is one of the Queen's dogs, Pickles.The Associated Press 37 of 77

Clutching a small bouquet of flowers, Queen Elizabeth II talks to some of the people who waited in the rain to greet her at Victoria Park in London, Ontario on June 28, 1973. She received the flowers from a small child in front row.John McNeill/The Globe and Mail 38 of 77

Queen Elizabeth II chats with her second cousin Lord Louis Mountbatten, Earl of Burma, at the Guards Polo Club on June 1, 1975 in Windsor, England.Anwar Hussein/Getty Images 39 of 77

Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau pirouettes behind Queen Elizabeth during a picture session on May 7, 1977 at Buckingham Palace.Doug Ball/The Canadian Press 40 of 77

Queen Elizabeth II during a walkabout in Deptford to commemorate her Silver Jubilee on June, 9, 1977.Evening Standard/Getty Images 41 of 77

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip during the Royal Progress trip boat ride down the River Thames from Greenwich during the Queen's Silver Jubilee on June, 9 1977.Evening Standard/Getty Images 42 of 77

The funeral of Lord Mountbatten, Earl of Burma, following his murder by the Irish Republican Army. Gathered outside Westminster Abbey, left to right, is Reverend Edward Carpenter, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, the Queen Mother, Prince Andrew, Prince Charles, Princess Margaret, Princess Anne, Captain Mark Phillips and the Dowager Duchess of Gloucester on September 5th 1979.Central Press/Getty Images 43 of 77

Queen Elizabeth sits beside prime minister Pierre Trudeau as he signs Canada's new Constitution on April 17, 1982, in Ottawa. Behind them stand, from left, Jean Chrétien, Attorney-General; Andre Ouellet, Registrar-General; Gerald Regan, Secretary of State; Lilly Screyer, wife of Governor-General Ed Schreyer; Michael Pitfield, Clerk of the Privy Council; and Michael Kirby, assistant secretary to the Cabinet.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press 44 of 77

Queen Elizabeth, President Ronald Reagan and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher at a special banquet hosted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace following the London Economic Summit in 1984.PA Images/Getty Images 45 of 77

Queen Elizabeth sits beside a smiling Diana, Princess of Wales, who holds Prince William after he was baptized in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace on August 4, 1982. Also seated is the Queen Mother. Prince Charles and Prince Philip stand behind.The Associated Press 46 of 77

Princess Diana and the Queen smile to well-wishers in London on August 4, 1987.MARTIN CLEAVER/The Associated Press 47 of 77

Queen Elizabeth toasts with Prime Minister Brian Mulroney in Quebec City on October 23, 1987.The Canadian Press 48 of 77

The Queen rides in a carriage with South African President Nelson Mandela on the first day of his state visit to Britain in July 9, 1996.Simon Kreitem/Reuters 49 of 77

The Queen and Prince Philip overwhelmed by the number of well-wishers and floral tributes at Buckingham Palace on the eve of Princess Diana's funeral on February 5, 1997.Reuters 50 of 77

Queen Elizabeth speaks with a member of a choral group following a concert in St. John's, N.L. on June 23, 1997.Andy Clark/Reuters 51 of 77

The Queen and Pope John Paul II meet at the Vatican on October 17, 2000.ALESSANDRO BIANCHI 52 of 77

During a 12-day Golden Jubilee tour of Canada, Queen Elizabeth watches children and adults demonstrate an Inuit traditional bone game as she visits Inuksuk High School in Iqaluit, Nunavut on October 4, 2002. Prime Minister Jean Chrétien and his wife Aline look on.PAUL CHIASSON/The Canadian Press 53 of 77

Queen Elizabeth drops the puck prior to an NHL exhibition game between the Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks on October 6, 2002 in Vancouver. The team captains taking the face off are the Sharks' Mike Ricci and the Canucks' Markus Naslund. Standing with the Queen is Wayne Gretzky.ANDY CLARK/Reuters 54 of 77

Queen Elizabeth is greeted by Prime Minister Jean Chrétien and his wife Aline as she arrives on Parliament Hill for an interfaith service in Ottawa on Oct. 13, 2002.TOM HANSON/The Canadian Press 55 of 77

Queen Elizabeth II looks on at Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Camilla, the Duchess Of Cornwall, following their marriage at The Guildhall at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2005 in Berkshire, England.Getty Images/Getty Images 56 of 77

Queen Elizabeth smiles at Prince Harry (second from right), as she inspects the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, U.K. on April 12, 2006.Dylan Martinez/The Associated Press 57 of 77

Marking their diamond wedding anniversary, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip pose for a photo at Broadlands on November 18, 2007.Fiona Hanson/The Associated Press 58 of 77

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip pose for a photograph at Clarence House with their children at a dinner hosted by Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall (not pictured) to mark the the diamond wedding anniversary on November 18, 2007 in London.POOL 59 of 77

The Queen presents the Order of Merit to former Prime Minister Jean Chrétien, who is accompanied by his wife Aline, at Buckingham Palace on October 20, 2009.WPA Pool 60 of 77

The Queen and Governor General Michaëlle Jean arrive at a welcoming ceremony in Halifax on June 28. 2010. The Queen visited Canada for nine days.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press 61 of 77

Queen Elizabeth arrives by helicopter in front of the Rock of Cashel on May 20, 2011. This visit to Ireland was the first by a monarch since 1911.Oli Scarff/Getty Images 62 of 77

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wave from a boat on the River Thames during a pageant in celebration of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee on June 3, 2012. The Queen joined an armada of 1,000 boats in a gilded royal barge.ANDREW WINNING/Reuters 63 of 77

Queen Elizabeth before the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords on May 27, 2015 in London.Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters 64 of 77

Queen Elizabeth speaks to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, as she pushes newly christened Princess Charlotte in a pram at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate on July 5, 2015.WPA Pool/Getty Images 65 of 77

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wave to thousands of guests attending "The Patron's Lunch" celebrations for The Queen's 90th birthday on The Mall on June 12, 2016 in London, England.Arthur Edwards /WPA Pool/Getty Images 66 of 77

Queen Elizabeth receives Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Buckingham Palace on April 18, 2018.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press 67 of 77

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, pose for a group photo at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace on June 26, 2018.John Stillwell/The Associated Press 68 of 77

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip look at a homemade wedding anniversary card, given to them by their great grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle on November 17, 2020.Handout/Getty Images 69 of 77

Queen Elizabeth takes her seat for the funeral of Prince Philip at St George's Chapel in Windsor, U.K. on April 17, 2021.POOL/Reuters 70 of 77

Queen Elizabeth watches as pallbearers carry Prince Philip's coffin.Dominic Lipinski/The Associated Press 71 of 77

Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Sandringham House to mark the start of her Platinum Jubilee Year on February 2, 2022.BUCKINGHAM PALACE/Reuters 72 of 77

Queen Elizabeth leads the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon, as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations, at Windsor Castle on June 2, 2022.POOL/Reuters 73 of 77

Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, along with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of Trooping the Colour parade during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters 74 of 77

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth attend the Royal Company of Archers Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on June 30, 2022 in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.Jeff Mitchell/Getty Images 75 of 77

Queen Elizabeth welcomes Liz Truss to Balmoral Castle, Scotland, after the newly elected leader of the Conservative party was named Britain's Prime Minister on September 6, 2022.POOL/Reuters 76 of 77

Queen Elizabeth in the Drawing Room at Balmoral Castle, Scotland.POOL/Reuters 77 of 77

Age: 96

96 Reigned for: 70 years, seven months and three days. That’s a record for British sovereigns, though not for Canadian ones; Canada’s royal line includes the French kings who colonized Quebec, and one of them, Louis XIV, reigned for 72 years in the 17th and 18th centuries.

70 years, seven months and three days. That’s a record for British sovereigns, though not for Canadian ones; Canada’s royal line includes the French kings who colonized Quebec, and one of them, Louis XIV, reigned for 72 years in the 17th and 18th centuries. Role in Canada: Elizabeth’s reign, which covered the tenures of 12 prime ministers, was a time of massive change in Canada’s political status and relationship with the monarchy. She signed the Constitution Act of 1982 that introduced the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and gave Canada the power to change its founding documents without the involvement of Britain’s Parliament. She made 22 official visits to Canada before leaving overseas travel to her children and grandchildren.

Elizabeth’s reign, which covered the tenures of 12 prime ministers, was a time of massive change in Canada’s political status and relationship with the monarchy. She signed the Constitution Act of 1982 that introduced the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and gave Canada the power to change its founding documents without the involvement of Britain’s Parliament. She made 22 official visits to Canada before leaving overseas travel to her children and grandchildren. Role in the Commonwealth: Elizabeth took the throne when the British Empire was waning and its former (and soon-to-be-former) colonies asserted themselves as equals. Many of those countries still co-operate through the Commonwealth, a voluntary association of which the monarch is the symbolic chief. It now has 54 member states, 15 of which are Commonwealth realms where the monarch is head of state: These include Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Bahamas and Papua New Guinea. (Barbados became a republic in 2021, though it is still a Commonwealth member; Jamaica’s government aims to transition toward a republic in 2025.)

