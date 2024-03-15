Open this photo in gallery: Chinese and Hong Kong flags are seen at the waterfront during a foggy day in Hong Kong on March 6, 2024.Tyrone Siu/Reuters

As Hong Kong prepares to enact tough new national security legislation next month, multiple media groups have warned the law could have a chilling effect, further limiting press freedom in the Chinese territory.

At least one outlet is not waiting to see how the legislation, known as Article 23, pans out: Radio Free Asia is reportedly set to withdraw from Hong Kong by the end of March, closing the U.S. government-funded broadcaster’s last bureau in China.

RFA, which describes its mission as “bringing free press to closed societies,” has long been a target of Chinese state media, with Beijing-controlled newspapers in Hong Kong recently accusing it of being “anti-China” and government officials criticizing it for interviewing overseas dissidents.

Rohit Mahajan, a Washington-based spokesman for RFA, would not comment on the Hong Kong bureau’s closure, but said “like every news organization operating in Hong Kong, RFA is looking closely at how Article 23 potentially affects our reporters and operations.”

The broadcaster had already shrunk its footprint in Hong Kong following the introduction of an earlier national security law in 2020, with RFA Cantonese Service deputy director Wu Lik-hon telling online media Flow HK “only a small number of staff” were left in the city. According to LinkedIn and reports in local media, there are around half a dozen RFA employees in Hong Kong, most of whom are expected to relocate to Taipei or Washington.

The 2020 security law has had a devastating effect on media in Hong Kong, with multiple publications forced to close, including popular pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily and online outlet Stand News. Hundreds of journalists have left the city, some setting up publications to cover Hong Kong news in exile.

Since 2019, Hong Kong has fallen 67 places on an annual press freedom ranking published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which describes the city as a former “bastion of press freedom” in Asia that “has seen an unprecedented setback” in recent years.

Article 23 could exacerbate this situation, with the Hong Kong Journalists Association warning it “will have profound and far-reaching implications” and could “further stifle speech and press freedom” in the city.

Many journalists have expressed concern articles critical of the Hong Kong or Chinese governments could be regarded as seditious for inciting “hatred, contempt or dissatisfaction” under the new law. Lawmakers have already warned owning old copies of Apple Daily could soon become illegal unless someone has a “reasonable excuse” for doing so.

Article 23 also includes the offence of “colluding with an external force,” which in most cases can add three years to a defendant’s prospective prison sentence. “External force” is defined broadly, including both foreign governments and political parties and “any other organization in an external place that pursues political ends.”

RFA is owned by the United States Agency for Global Media, an independent agency of the U.S. government which also runs Voice of America and the Open Technology Fund and has an annual budget of close to a billion U.S. dollars.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, HKJA chairman Ronson Chan said RFA’s decision was not surprising, noting other media funded by foreign governments may also be reconsidering their position in Hong Kong.

“Overseas media outlets are very concerned about the safety of their reporters, so they will be thinking about their continued presence in the city,” he told the paper. “The most important thing is whether the government can give confidence to these media organizations … they need to think if they can give these outlets some form of protection or guarantee.”

Hong Kong was once a major hub for foreign media covering both China and the rest of Asia, but the number of international journalists based in the city has shrunk in recent years, though this exodus was partly exacerbated by stringent anti-COVID measures that were in place from 2020 through last year.

While several major outlets, including CNN, Bloomberg and the Financial Times maintain large Hong Kong bureaus, both the New York Times and Washington Post have relocated their Asia operations to South Korea, while many individual reporters have moved to Singapore or Taiwan.

The Wall Street Journal recently downsized its Hong Kong bureau, and in an announcement Thursday said incoming Asia editor Deborah Ball would be based in Singapore rather than Hong Kong.

Unlike in mainland China, foreign reporters in Hong Kong are not required to apply for journalist visas, which Beijing has long used to limit the number of international media in China and punish reporters it does not like. In recent years however, applying for and renewing work visas in Hong Kong has become far more difficult for foreign journalists, with immigration officials demanding to see years-worth of bylines and asking questions about coverage.

At least one reporter for a Western outlet has recently been denied a visa following this process, two sources with knowledge of the situation told The Globe, which is not identifying these people as they were not authorized to discuss such matters publicly.

Hong Kong officials have dismissed concerns about Article 23, pointing to a constitutional requirement to introduce national security legislation and similar laws in other countries. Speaking in parliament Thursday, security chief Chris Tang said Article 23 “does not target the media.”

James Griffiths is a member of the Hong Kong Journalists Association and previously sat on the organization’s press freedom committee.