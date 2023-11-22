What we know so far

Four of the busiest border crossing points between Canada and the United States are closed after a vehicle exploded at a U.S. checkpoint in Niagara Falls

The FBI confirmed it is investigating an explosion, which took place on the U.S. side of the Rainbow Bridge crossing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office said he has been briefed by his national security and intelligence adviser about “the situation in Niagara Falls”

2:28 p.m.

Buffalo Airport says cars will undergo security checks

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Buffalo Airport said cars entering the airport will “undergo security checks and travelers can expect additional screenings,” adding that the Buffalo and Niagara Falls Airports are “fully operational.”

“In response to the incident that is unfolding at the Rainbow Bridge, the NFTA is increasing security system-wide,” the statement on Twitter says.

The airport advises travelers to “give themselves time for these extra precautions in addition to holiday travel.”

- Globe staff

2 p.m.

Border crossing closed after vehicle explosion on Rainbow Bridge connecting New York and Canada

Open this photo in gallery: Law enforcement personnel block off the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge, in Niagara Falls, N.Y., Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.Derek Gee/The Associated Press

WASHINGTON - Four of the busiest border crossing points between Canada and the United States are closed after a vehicle exploded at a U.S. checkpoint in Niagara Falls.

The FBI confirmed it is investigating an explosion, which took place on the U.S. side of the Rainbow Bridge crossing in upstate New York.

Videos posted to social media show smoke and flames emanating from the checkpoint complex at the crossing, which spans the Niagara River.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement that she had been fully briefed and was monitoring the situation closely.

Media reports suggest the vehicle was trying to enter the U.S. from Canada. All four crossings between Canada and New York state are closed.

CNN is reporting that customs officials had redirected the vehicle for a secondary screening just prior to the explosion.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office said in a statement that he has been briefed by his national security and intelligence adviser about “the situation in Niagara Falls.”

It said the public safety minister, the RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency are “fully engaged and providing all necessary support,” and “we are in contact with the U.S. officials.”

“Our provincial law enforcement is actively engaged in assessing the situation,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a statement.

“They are working with local law enforcement and are providing support as required.”

- The Canadian Press, with reports from The Associated Press