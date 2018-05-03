Rainstorm kills at least 91, injures over 160 in India

Open this photo in gallery Indian residents look at a wall damaged by high winds during a major dust storm in Agra district in northern India's Uttar Pradesh state on May 3, 2018. -/Getty Images

A powerful dust storm and rain swept parts of north and western India overnight, causing house collapses, toppling trees and leaving at least 91 people dead and more than 160 injured, officials said Thursday.

The devastation was particularly severe on Wednesday night in Agra, the northern Indian city where the white marble Taj Mahal is located. Forty-three people died there as the wind speed touched 130 kilometres (80 miles) per hour, said Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar of Uttar Pradesh state.

There was no damage to the monument.

At least 64 people died and another 67 were injured in northern Uttar Pradesh state, Kumar said.

In the western state of Rajasthan, the Press Trust of India news agency said that 27 others died and another 100 were injured. Most deaths were caused by house collapses and lightning.

The rainstorm caught people by surprise as the monsoon season is still more than six weeks away.

Uprooted trees flattened mud huts of the poor, Kumar said. Electricity supply and telephone lines were snapped in parts of Uttar Pradesh state, Kumar said.