Police officers stand guard outside a polling station on December 19, 2021 in Hong Kong, China. Hong Kong is set to hold its Legislative Council election on December 19, the first citywide poll since Beijing revamped the electoral system to ensure only patriots hold political power, the South China Morning Post reported.Louise Delmotte/Getty Images

The streets of downtown Hong Kong were packed Sunday, as people flocked to take advantage of free public transport for Election Day. Outside a polling station in North Point, workers held aloft signs warning people to keep their masks on as they queued. The crowd was not waiting to enter the almost empty community hall however, where bored election monitors stared at their phones, but to take selfies with an elaborate Christmas display.

Sunday saw the first legislative elections under a new “patriots-only” system imposed by Beijing last year, in the wake of a national security law which banned subversion, secession and collusion with foreign forces. That law has powered a sweeping crackdown on the city’s opposition, while the electoral reforms effectively ensured any prominent pro-democracy activists not in prison or exile would be unable to run.

Where voters previously chose half of the city’s Legislative Council (LegCo), under the new system only 20 seats are directly elected by the public, and not freely: All candidates had to be pre-vetted for their “patriotism” by a 1,500-member pro-Beijing Election Committee. That committee, representing just 0.02 percent of the city’s population, will choose 40 members of the expanded 90-seat chamber, the remaining 30 picked by small-circle professional groups known as functional constituencies.

The system has been widely denounced by opposition figures and overseas bodies. In a statement, the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, a grouping of global lawmakers, said Sunday’s elections “mark a sobering milestone in the Chinese government’s dismantling of Hong Kong’s democracy, freedoms and autonomy.”

Writing in the New York Times, Nathan Law, a former Hong Kong lawmaker now in exile in the U.K., said that under the new system “democratic leaders have no realistic hopes of entering the legislative chamber.” Mr. Law and others have called for Hong Kongers to boycott Sunday’s vote, something the authorities here have said is illegal, issuing arrest warrants for dissidents overseas and detaining several people for sharing posts encouraging people not to take part.

People walk past a largely empty polling station in Tiu Keng Leng, a neighbourhood in Hong Kong's New Territories, during legislative elections on Sunday, December 19, 2021.James Griffiths/Globe and Mail/James Griffiths/Globe and Mail

Whether in response to those calls, or just due to a lack of enthusiasm for the new, opposition-free system, voters largely stayed away Sunday. Turnout for directly elected seats was on track to be the lowest in any election since Hong Kong was handed over to China in 1997, with less than 30 per cent of voters having cast a ballot as of 9:30 p.m., an hour before polls closed.

“It’s hugely embarrassing for everybody involved,” said Kenneth Chan, a political scientist at Hong Kong’s Baptist University. “It’s going to effect the legitimacy of the entire system, not just LegCo but the entire system of governance.”

“The government tried very hard to encourage people to vote, but they could not come up with a consistent narrative,” Mr. Chan said. “They definitely did not appeal to the majority of Hong Kong citizens who vote for the pro-democracy camp.”

At the last legislative elections, in 2016, turnout was 58 percent, while local elections in 2019 reached 71 percent. Both were landslide victories for pro-democracy parties, though almost all opposition lawmakers elected as a result have since been disqualified or resigned as a result of the security law.

Outside the North Point polling station, a prospective voter who gave his name as Anthony told The Globe that “voting is important, but the candidates aren’t very good.” Smoking a cigarette and clutching election materials, he said he’d cast ballots in the past two elections, “but I’m conflicted about voting today, I’m trying to make up my mind.” Five minutes later, cigarette finished, Anthony said “I’ve made my decision.” He went home without voting.

Throughout the day, officials and pro-Beijing candidates alternated between dismissing concerns about low turnout to frantically urging supporters to come out and vote. Chinese state media meanwhile painted an almost unrecognisable picture of the city, where voters were flocking to the polls in droves and hailing a “new era for local governance.”

Speaking after she cast her own ballot early Sunday, Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s Beijing-appointed leader, said the government “has not set any target for the voter turnout rate.” She said that the 2019 polls, which came amid massive anti-government protests, were reflective of “a situation where people were very fearful of things happening around in society, there were still a lot of riots, petrol bombs, intimidation and illegal activities happening.”

“This is not the environment that would produce what we called, or what we regarded as democracy,” she said of the election with the highest turnout in the city’s history. (At the time, in 2019, Mrs. Lam described the vote as having taken place “in a peaceful, safe and orderly manner” and said her government respected the results.)

In an interview with state media last week, Mrs. Lam suggested a low turnout could actually be a sign of voters’ approval, as “people do not have a strong demand to choose different lawmakers to supervise the government,” though she later backed away from this remark.

A bus with an election advert passes a busy shopping area in Hong Kong's Causeway Bay neighbourhood on Sunday, December 19, 2021.James Griffiths/Globe and Mail/James Griffiths/Globe and Mail

As it became clear Sunday just how few voters were participating, establishment candidates blamed a range of factors, from supposed poor messaging about redistricting that left people confused about to which constituency they belonged, to the provision of free transport for the day, which people used to go shopping and visit country parks rather than vote.

“Please vote as soon as possible!” Starry Lee, leader of the pro-Beijing DAB party, wrote on Facebook late Sunday. “Please, please!”

Mr. Chan said that establishment incumbents like Ms. Lee “will definitely win, but they wanted to win big.” Failure to win as many votes as previously could harm their reputations and influence. “That will very much undermine their own legitimacy,” he said. “Why should the government or Beijing listen to these people?”

With the majority of registered voters leaning pro-democratic however, those most affected by the low turnout were the handful of opposition-leaning candidates who made it through the vetting process. Speaking to The Globe before polls closed Sunday, one self-identified democrat, Nelson Wong, said while he felt he had a decent chance, “of course” he would struggle if pro-democracy voters stayed home.

