World

Regal Princess held off Florida, awaits test for two workers

The Associated Press
The Regal Princess cruise ship is seen at sea off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., March 8, 2020.

Joe Cavaretta/The Associated Press

The Regal Princess cruise ship was being held off the coast of Florida Sunday as the ship waits for test results on whether two crew members have contracted the new coronavirus.

The ship was supposed to dock in Port Everglades on Sunday morning but was instead sailing up and down the coast, the Miami Herald reported. The crew members in question had transferred from the Grand Princess cruise ship in California where nearly two dozen on board have tested positive for the virus, including 19 crew members.

The Coast Guard delivered testing kits to the Regal Princess on Sunday morning and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a “no-sail order” for the ship.

It is unclear how many people are on board, but it has a capacity of 3,560 guests, according to the cruise line’s website. Emails and phone calls to the cruise line, Coast Guard and port were not immediately returned Sunday.

The Regal Princess’ next cruise scheduled to leave Port Everglades for a seven-day Caribbean trip was also cancelled.

