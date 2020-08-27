Republican big guns take the stage, with White House in role of partisan prop

Open this photo in gallery With the Washington Monument in the background, a crowd on the South Lawn of the White House watches the Republican National Convention as it plays on a screen on the fourth day of the convention, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington. Alex Brandon/The Associated Press

The Republicans and Donald Trump rolled out their biggest political guns Thursday on the final night of their national convention, using the south facade of the White House as a backdrop – literally – for the President’s largest, highest-stakes Make America Great Again rally since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deadly outbreak, which has claimed more than 183,000 American lives since it erupted on U.S. soil back in March, seemed the furthest thing from the minds of the estimated 2,000 guests on the south lawn, crammed in cheek-by-jowl – many without masks – for a first-hand look at Mr. Trump’s trademark political showmanship.

The warm-up acts included Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, just one of a lineup of heavy hitters from the President’s inner circle that was to include former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani and adviser Ivanka Trump, who was expected to introduce her father.

“Today’s Democrat party doesn’t want to improve lives for middle America,” Mr. McConnell said in a pre-recorded message from his home state of Kentucky that portrayed Joe Biden’s party as socialist champions of the nanny state.

“They want to tell you when you go to work, when your kids can go to school; they want to tax your job out of existence, and then send you a government check for unemployment. They want to tell you what kind of car you can drive, what sources of information are credible, and even how many hamburgers you can eat.”

Other speakers who sang Mr. Trump’s praises during the first half of the itinerary included Deputy White House Chief of Staff Dan Scovino, deputy Trump assistant Ja’Ron Smith, Marine Corps veteran-turned-pipefitter Stacia Brightmon and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Earlier in the day, one of the Republican ticket’s chief rivals set out to spoil Thursday’s celebration.

Senator Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s newly nominated running mate, took to an auditorium stage in Washington to remind Americans about some of the things the President’s party has desperately tried to avoid talking about this week: racial unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Republican convention is designed for one purpose – to soothe Donald Trump’s ego, to make him feel good,” Ms. Harris said, accusing the President of a ham-handed response to the viral outbreak that showed “reckless disregard” for the health and safety of Americans.

He was preoccupied from the outset with the performance of the stock market, and afraid to confront the crisis head on for fear it would cause markets to decline and damage his re-election hopes, Ms. Harris said.

“Donald Trump has failed at the most basic and important job of a President of the United States. He failed to protect the American people, plain and simple ... it’s his duty to protect us, and he has failed – miserably.”

Ms. Harris was the least of the many distractions threatening to pull focus away from Mr. Trump’s big moment.

Hurricane Laura roared ashore in Louisiana overnight as a category-4 storm, while 1,800 kilometres due north, protesters again took to the streets in the Wisconsin city of Kenosha in the name of Jacob Blake, a Black father of three who was shot seven times in the back by police.

There, authorities also say a 17-year-old gunman who admired police killed two demonstrators and injured a third – shootings captured on video posted online.

Mr. Trump was expected to address the violence and unrest in Wisconsin, but if the rest of the week has been any indication, it was likely to focus on his law-and-order mantra and on depicting Mr. Biden as a doddering Democratic puppet of the “radical left” whose party would be powerless to re-establish calm on American streets.

Ms. Harris, whose father is from Jamaica and mother from India, confirmed Thursday that she and Mr. Biden had visited Mr. Blake’s family, hailing their “extraordinary courage” and promising to redouble efforts to address the deep-seated racial disparity underpinning the protests.

“The reality is that the life of a Black person in America has never been treated as fully human, and we have yet to fulfill that promise of equal justice under law,” she said.

“We will only achieve that when we finally come together to pass meaningful police reform and broader criminal justice reform, and acknowledge – yes, acknowledge – and address systemic racism.”

In solidarity, Milwaukee Bucks players refused to play their playoff game Wednesday, temporarily halting the NBA season. They were to resume on Friday. Three Major League Baseball games were delayed because players refused to take the field and several NFL teams cancelled their Thursday practices.

Also Thursday, Wisconsin Lutheran College cancelled a planned Saturday commencement speech by Vice-President Mike Pence, citing the unrest.

