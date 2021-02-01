 Skip to main content
World

Residents brace for blizzard-like conditions as major storm hits northeastern U.S.

NEW YORK
The Associated Press
A snow plow drives down a street in New York, on Jan. 31, 2021.

JEENAH MOON/Reuters

Instead of shuttered schools and snow days, the latest winter storm to wallop the Northeast shut down vaccination sites and snarled other pandemic-related services in many states that could see as much as a foot of snow by Monday evening.

Lara Pagano, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said a nor’easter developing off the mid-Atlantic coast will be a “pretty slow mover” as it brings heavy snow and strong winds through Tuesday.

“It’s going to be a prolonged event,” Pagano said.

As of Monday morning, some areas had already gotten 3 to 5 inches (7.6 to 12.7 centimetres) of snow, with 6 inches (15.2 centimetres) in parts of Pennsylvania, she said. In parts of New Jersey, 7 inches (17.8 centimetres) already was reported as of Monday morning.

In-person learning was cancelled in school districts across the Northeast on Monday, and many COVID-19 vaccination sites were closed. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on MSNBC Monday morning that he hoped city-run vaccination sites could reopen on Tuesday.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency on Sunday and closed all state government offices for non-essential personnel.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled at the region’s major airports on Monday. Transportation officials said on Twitter that 81 per cent of flights were cancelled at New York’s LaGuardia Airport and 75 per cent at Newark Liberty Airport.

Amtrak cancelled all Acela service between Boston and Washington and Pennsylvanian service between New York and Pittsburgh.

All New Jersey Transit trains and buses were suspended, except for the Atlantic City Rail Line. Other regional railroads including Pennsylvania’s Northeast Regional, Keystone Service and Empire Service were operating on limited or modified schedules. New York Waterway ferries were suspended.

In recent days, a storm system blanketed parts of the Midwest, with some areas getting the most snow in several years. Ohio, Washington, D.C., and parts of Virginia also received snow.

Snow and cold in Washington led President Joe Biden to postpone a visit to the State Department that had been planned for Monday. A White House official said Sunday night that the visit would be rescheduled for later in the week when the agency’s staff and diplomats could more safely commute to attend.

