Rev. C.T. Vivian remembered as courageous, humble civil rights warrior at funeral in Atlanta

Jeff Martin
ATLANTA
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Pallbearers carry the casket of civil rights leader C.T. Vivian past Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Park, in Atlanta, Ga., on July 22, 2020.

Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

The nation paid its final respects Thursday to the Rev. C.T. Vivian, a pioneer of the civil rights movement who helped end segregation across the South and left an abiding imprint on U.S. history.

Vivian, a close ally of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., was mourned by civil rights icons along with TV personality and author Oprah Winfrey, baseball legend Hank Aaron and others during a funeral at Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta. Vivian died Friday at age 95.

“C.T. was truly a remarkable man, a man whose physical courage was exceeded only by his moral courage, whose capacity for love overwhelmed incredible hatreds, whose faith and the power of nonviolence helped forever change our nation,” former Vice-President Joe Biden said in a video tribute aired during the service.

Story continues below advertisement

“In Illinois, and in Tennessee and Florida, and Mississippi – in the north and in the south – CT was there fighting to turn us back toward justice,” Biden added.

Many of those who eulogized Vivian described him as a courageous soldier for God and civil rights who always remained humble.

“He didn’t want attention, he didn’t want money, he only wanted to do God’s will and bring out the best in these United States of America and its people regardless of their race, creed, colour or national origin,” Ambassador Andrew Young said in his videotaped remarks.

More than a decade before lunch-counter protests made headlines during the civil rights movement, Vivian began organizing sit-ins against segregation in Peoria, Illinois, in the 1940s. He later joined forces with King and organized the Freedom Rides across the South to halt segregation.

Vivian was honoured by former President Barack Obama with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.

On Wednesday, a horse-drawn carriage took his casket from the Georgia Capitol, where a memorial service was held, to King’s tomb in Atlanta.

