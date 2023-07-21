Open this photo in gallery: Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sits with newly elected Conservative MP Steve Tuckwell at a cafe in Ruislip on July 21 after a by-election in the northwest London constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.CARL COURT/AFP/Getty Images

Results from a trio of by-elections in Britain have dealt a political blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and raised questions about public support for costly green initiatives and net-zero targets.

All three ridings had been held by the Conservatives; the Tories lost two that were among the party’s safest in the country. In Selby and Ainsty, a riding in Yorkshire not far from Mr. Sunak’s, the Labour Party candidate grabbed a seat that the Conservatives had won by 20,000 votes in the 2019 general election. In Somerton and From, in southwest England, the Liberal Democrats turned around a 19,000-vote Tory majority.

The Conservatives did hang on to Boris Johnson’s former seat in the Greater London area, but by less than 500 votes.

The results paint a grim picture for Mr. Sunak, who took over as Conservative leader and Prime Minister last October. The Selby tally marked the second-biggest swing to Labour from the Conservatives in postwar history, while the Liberal Democrats have now scored four by-election victories in what were once considered Tory strongholds.

A general election isn’t due until Jan. 28, 2025, at the latest, but the by-elections have confirmed what most public opinion polls have been saying for months: The Conservatives are far behind Labour.

“Based on these results, the Conservatives are headed to defeat. The only open question is, what manner of defeat is it? Are we looking at a Labour majority or are we looking at a hung Parliament?” said Robert Ford, a professor of political science at the University of Manchester.

The one Tory victory came in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, a commuter suburb in west London. Mr. Johnson, who resigned as party leader and prime minister a year ago, had held the seat since 2015. He stepped down as an MP in June after a parliamentary committee found that he’d deliberately misled Parliament about social gatherings at Downing Street during COVID-19 restrictions.

The Conservative candidate, Steve Tuckwell, eked out a win by campaigning against a plan by London’s Labour mayor, Sadiq Khan, to extend the city’s ultralow emission zone, or Ulez.

The zone will be expanded from the central area to all 32 boroughs, including Uxbridge, by the end of August. Drivers in the Ulez must pay £12.50 a day ($21), if their vehicles do not meet emissions standards. That generally means diesel cars that are more than seven years old and regular gasoline cars that are at least 17 years old.

Mr. Tuckwell tapped into voters’ frustrations about the Ulez extension coming when as people are already struggling with the rising cost of living. “Sadiq Khan has lost Labour this election. It was damaging and costly Ulez policy that lost them this election,” Mr. Tuckwell said in his victory speech.

Several Conservative MPs and Lords seized on the win to argue that the government should back away from net-zero policies, including a move to ban all gas-powered vehicles by 2030.

“The lesson is surely that green policies are very unpopular when there’s a direct cost to people – as indeed all the polling says,” said David Frost, a Tory member of the House of Lords and a former cabinet minister. “This time that hit Labour. But soon it could be us unless we rethink heat pumps and the 2030 electric car deadline.”

Mr. Khan stood by the Ulez expansion and noted that Uxbridge hadn’t been a Labour riding. “The decision to expand the ultralow emissions zone was a tough one, but it’s the right one,” he said Friday. “I think it’s a human right, not a privilege. Nobody puts up with dirty water. Why dirty air?”

Labour Party officials acknowledged that the Ulez issue hurt the party in the by-election and said the result could force a rethink of some of its environmental policies. “It’s a challenge of how we meet our net-zero targets, how we get the jobs for the future, and how we help people to transition into more cleaner vehicles,” said deputy leader Angela Rayner.

Labour Leader Keir Starmer also called on Mr. Khan to consider the outcome of the by-election. “We’ve got to look at the result. The mayor needs to reflect.”

Prof. Ford said Ulez was largely a local issue and Mr. Khan has been a polarizing figure in London. However, he added that public concern about net-zero policies could become difficult for all parties.

“I think what we can say is that at a time when very large parts of the electorate are really feeling the pinch, any big ambitious green policy that threatens to add further to their financial burdens is going to face a bit of an uphill struggle.”