World Roadside bomb kills two civilians in Kandahar, Taliban suspected

Kabul, Afghanistan
The Associated Press
An Afghan official says that a roadside bomb has killed at least two civilians in southern Kandahar province.

Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said Saturday that five other people were wounded when the blast struck the vehicle Friday afternoon in Spin Boldak district.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban are active in the province and have claimed earlier attacks.

Firdaus Faramarz, spokesman for the Kabul police chief, separately confirms two blasts in Kabul on Friday night. He said there were no casualties.

The Taliban’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, claimed the attacks in Kabul.

Across Afghanistan, militant attacks have continued as the country prepares for presidential elections later this month, while U.S.-Taliban talks over a peace deal have collapsed.

